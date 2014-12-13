Tampa Bay Buccaneers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - INSIDE SLANT

One quarterback is too sore to play. The shocking thing is that it is

Carolina’s Cam Newton and not Tampa Bay’s Josh McCown.

The Panthers quarterback is out after a vehicle accident Tuesday left him with two transverse process fractures in his back. That means Carolina will have to turn to Derek Anderson, who beat the Bucs 20-14 in the season opener.

McCown only felt like he was in a collision he shouldn’t have walked away from last Sunday at Detroit when he was sacked six times and hit on 14 other occasions.

The surprising thing is despite a 2-11 record and having been eliminated from the playoff picture in the lowly NFC South, coach Lovie Smith is deciding to stick with his 35-year-old quarterback rather than see what the Bucs have in Mike Glennon.

The only thing on coach Lovie Smith’s mind is winning the game Sunday at 1 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium.

“We’re not looking at guys,” Smith said Wednesday. “Just like every other week, the guys that start are the guys that give us the best chance to win. That’s not going to change. Week 16 it will be the same way. We may tweak here or there on some of the things. Josh is our quarterback and gives us the best chance to win.”

McCown has been part of other organizations that have turned to a younger quarterback once the team was eliminated from playoff contention. So it would not have surprised him if the Bucs had decided to give Glennon another chance behind the wheel of the offense Sunday at Carolina.

“I’ve been around long enough and been in situations where they do that,” McCown said. “Where an organization will say, ”Let’s do this.’ For me, it was just about trying to help this team win and onto the next week.

“I understand moving forward, yeah, they’re sticking with me right now, where that leaves me and obviously it’s encouraging to have another opportunity to go at it and build momentum moving into 2015.”

McCown has had only one mountaintop performance against the Washington Redskins in a season spent in the valleys. He is 1-7 as a starter this season and has nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Glennon went 1-4 as a starter when McCown was injured and has won only five times in 18 games.

Defensively, the Bucs may be without defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (knee) and linebacker Lavonte David (concussion). Both players were limited in practice Wednesday. But that’s nothing like the news Rivera received when Newton had an accident Tuesday.

”Quite honestly, we had just broke from a meeting and going to lunch when the reports started to come in,’ Rivera said “At first - I guess a couple of years ago or this year, there was a hoax going around about him as well. So when we heard it, we said, ‘We’ll see.’ I asked somebody to call our director of team security and they said, ‘Well he’s already headed down to the site.’ I said, ‘Really?’ Because it was about a block away from our facility. So we had people headed to the site right when it happened and it was most certainly an eye-opener. It does put a lot of things into perspective in terms of the importance of life. Thank goodness nobody was hurt seriously -him or the other driver of the (other) vehicle.”

While the Bucs can only try to finish the season strong and play the spoiler, the Panthers are only a game out in the NFC South.

“Oh, it’s extremely motivating,” Olson said. “That’s what you play for. Every year, (teams) put up in the offseason their team goals, the first one is to win their division - that’s across the board. Somehow, things obviously haven’t gone well for really any of us, generally speaking, in the division, but we find ourselves still in the hunt. It’s a little unconventional and it’s not typical of the NFC South, but it is what it is right now and we’re not going to apologize (and) we’re going to continue to try to win each game. That’s been our approach all season.”

SERIES HISTORY: 29th regular-season meeting. Panthers lead series, 17-11. With Newton out due to a foot injury, the Panthers used backup quarterback Derek Anderson to beat the Bucs 20-14 in the season opener. Carolina swept both meetings in 2013 after the Bucs did the same in 2012.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NOTES, QUOTES

--Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy wouldn’t reveal the exact extent of the right knee injury that forced him to leave Sunday’s game at Detroit for a few series. Coach Lovie Smith called it a bruised knee. What wasn’t in question was McCoy’s determination to return to the playing field even if he was less than 100 percent.

“I love my team and I feel like my team needs me,” McCoy said. “Not just every Sunday, but every day. There is no room for error with me. I feel like regardless what happens, my team needs me. It’s not even just from my performance, but from my mentality, my leadership ability and my presence. I see my guys out there competing and giving it everything they had. I’ve been out before and didn’t have an opportunity to go out there at that point. This time I had an opportunity to go in and I was out there. I told them I would be back and went out there and competed.”

Did team doctors tell him it was OK to play?

“I just went back out there,” McCoy said. “I was going to play, so I played.”

McCoy (knee) was limited in practice Thursday.

--Bucs linebacker Lavonte David has dropped to 8th among NFL outside linebackers in Pro Bowl voting. Gerald McCoy remains fifth among defensive tackles. David is the league’s third leading tackler despite missing two games.

--Defensive end Jacquies Smith’s success for the Bucs this year -- six sacks since being claimed off waivers after the season opener -- may seem to have come out of nowhere, but with three games left in the season, he’s focused on a goal he made before the season: finishing with 10 sacks.

“I‘m not going to lie. This year, I said I wanted to be a double-digit sack guy,” Smith said Monday after getting two more sacks in Sunday’s loss to the Lions. “I want to get to 10 sacks. I have three games left, and that’s one of my personal goals. I’ve always felt if I was going to be on the field, it was going to start with pass-rushing, so I set a goal for myself in the offseason.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 3 - Number of games with multiple touchdown receptions by rookie Mike Evans, tied for third most in the NFL and the most in club history.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You don’t give yourself, at this level, a pat on the back at all. You kind of take it in the chest.” - Bucs OC Marcus Arroyo.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

--Questionable: LB Mason Foster (achilles), DT Gerald McCoy (knee), DT Clinton McDonald (hamstring), WR Solomon Patton (foot), RB Bobby Rainey (ankle), TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins (back), S Major Wright (ribs)

--Probable: T Anthony Collins (elbow), LB Lavonte David (concussion), TE Brandon Myers (calf)

CAROLINA PANTHERS

--Out: QB Cam Newton (back), G Amini Silatolu (knee)

--Doubtful: RB DeAngelo Williams (hand)

--Probable: WR Corey Brown (shoulder), CB Carrington Byndom (illness), C Ryan Kalil (not injury related), LB A.J. Klein (knee), TE Greg Olsen (knee), G Chris Scott (foot), RB Jonathan Stewart (hip)

PLAYER NOTES

The Bucs re-signed Rutgers linebacker Ka‘Lial Glaud to the Tampa Bay practice squad. The Bucs are short at linebacker. MLB Mason Foster missed last week’s game with an Achilles injury and weak side LB Lavonte David is recovering from a concussion.

--LB Lavonte David has been medically cleared and is “good to go” Sunday after completing the league’s concussion protocol, coach Lovie Smith said Thursday. “He seemed like he’s back to 100 percent,” Smith said. David left last week’s game after his head collided with WR Calvin Johnson’s knee. He was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice because of a possible concussion. With David improving and seemingly ready to play against Carolina, Smith said the next focus will be on getting the Pro Bowl candidate more big plays. After posting seven sacks and five interceptions last season, David hasn’t recorded either this year.

“Lavonte will tell you that he wants more interceptions,” Smith said. “We’ve got to get him on that big-play chart more, which he’s capable of doing. There’s no limit to what he can do with his physical ability.”

--DT Clinton McDonald (hamstring), who has missed the last two games, did not participate in practice again Thursday.

--S Major Wright (ribs) was sidelined at practice Thursday and did not participate. If Wright is unable to play, the Bucs will go with S Bradley McDougald.

--RB Bobby Rainey (ankle) was back for the first time since suffering an ankle injury.

--LB Mason Foster, who was held out of practice Wednesday as he recovers from an Achilles injury, was also back at practice on a limited basis.

--TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins (back), who missed the last three games with a back injury, had limited participation Thursday.

GAME PLAN: The Bucs haven’t been balanced all season. Injuries to their tight end position and a poor offensive line has made them way too pass heavy. As a result, the only real weapons are outside receivers Mike Evans and Vincent Jackson. Occasionally, the Bucs will spread you out with four receivers or run a two back set with a tight end as a lead blocker for running backs Doug Martin or Charles Sims.

Against the Lions last week, offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo abandoned the run way too fast and only had a season-low 16 rushes in the game, 10 by running backs. He will try to adjust this week, even though Carolina has an outstanding front seven.

The key will be trying to stay on schedule so the Panthers pass rush doesn’t become a problem the way the Lions were a week ago.

Defensively, the Bucs caught a break with Newton’s accident and back injury. Anderson beat the Bucs in their only meeting this season. But he isn’t a run threat or one to extend plays. In fact, the Bucs did a decent job of bottling him up in the season opener.

”I think that’s a plus that he’s played and will have confidence going into this game,’ Rivera said of Anderson. “He’s a veteran who has done a nice job throughout his career. He’s started a lot of games in this league so he’s a savvy guy. We’ll try to do what he does best. The nice thing about it is he will work Wednesday, Thursday, Friday getting all the reps and just get himself prepared and ready to go.”

Look for the Panthers to try to run the ball with suddenly healthy Jonathan Stewart. The Panthers are coming off their best offensive game of the season last week at New Orleans thanks to a healthy offensive line.

“Probably the biggest thing was the continuity on the offensive line for the first time in a while,” Rivera said. “We started the same group of guys - the same five - and I think that was one of the big pluses. The second was we’ve been running the ball well. Jonathan (Stewart( is looking stronger and stronger, our quarterback was real comfortable in there. I think that was probably one of the biggest things that we’ve had was the continuity and consistency on the offensive line for the first time.”

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Panthers TE Greg Olsen vs. Bucs MLB Danny Lansanah.

If Mason Foster is unable to play, the Bucs will have their hands full with Olsen, who can stretch the deep middle in the Tampa 2 defense. He leads Carolina with 71 receptions for 850 yards.

--Panthers WR Kelvin Benjamin vs Bucs CB Johnthan Banks.

Benjamin, the former Florida St. star, has 848 yards receiving and nine touchdowns and is battling the Bucs Mike Evans for the best rooking receiver honors. Banks, who has four interceptions, is long enough to handle Benjamin.