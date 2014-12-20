Tampa Bay Buccaneers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - INSIDE SLANT

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already have begun taking a look at 2015 as their season wraps up with two remaining games at Raymond James Stadium.

On Tuesday, they placed three players on injured reserve - defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins and wide receiver Louis Murphy.

McCoy leads the team with 8.5 sacks and is their best player and it’s not a good week to lose him with the Packers in town for Sunday’s 1 p.m. game.

But rather than dwell on the 2-12 record, the Bucs are making moves to help them next year and beyond. They moved right tackle Demar Dotson to left tackle, which could erase a need early in the draft. Currently, the Bucs own the No. 1 pick over the Titans and Jaguars based on strength of schedule.

Tampa Bay also is taking long looks at young players: Bradley McDougald is starting at safety, Danny Lansanah has been filling in at middle linebacker but has a job at strong-side linebacker when Mason Foster returns from injury. Defensive end Jacques Smith has taken over at left defensive end and is second on the team in sacks.

But at quarterback, there is no change for coach Lovie Smith. He is sticking with quarterback Josh McCown.

Opponents have feasted off McCown’s 16 turnovers: 12 interceptions and four lost fumbles. The only players to have more lost fumbles this year are the Jets’ Geno Smith and Jaguars rookie quarterback Blake Bortles.

”Not what you want as a quarterback,“ said Bucs offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo. ”It’s something that he did not do last year. At all. He was as good as it gets in the league. A lot of them were in the pocket this year. A lot of them were ball security things.

“He’s beating himself up over it. He’s got to take care of the football because he knows, being in the league this long, the key to victory, No. 1, is taking care of the football.”

Perhaps that’s why, having watched McCown throw 13 touchdowns and only one interception for the Chicago Bears last year -- the best ratio in the NFL - coach Lovie Smith chose the 35-year-old veteran to be his starting quarterback over Mike Glennon.

But even at 2-12 and eliminated from the playoffs, Smith still believes McCown gives the Bucs the best chance to beat the Green Bay Packers Sunday.

”I think Josh gives us our best opportunity,“ Smith said. ”That’s not necessarily a knock against Mike. We start 11 guys. We could say that about every player we dress.

“I got a chance to see what Mike is during that time (he played). His future right now, he’s on our football team. The future is about that last press conference after the season.”

Certainly, Glennon did not take advantage of his opportunity, going 1-4 with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions while McCown was recovering from a torn ligament in his right thumb. Even so, with Smith emptying his bench and moving players around like chess pieces since falling out of the race, it’s telling Glennon is still carrying a clipboard.

However, Glennon says he’s still going by what Smith told him and reporters at the start of the season, that he’s the Bucs’ quarterback of the future. ”Yeah, I don’t see why not?“ Glennon said. ”That’s what has been told to me. I mean, that’s just been the communication throughout.

“Until they tell me otherwise, that’s the approach I’ll take.”

Meanwhile, McCown has to do a better job of keeping both hands on the football, especially when he feels pressure.

Of course, if the Bucs are able to retain the No. 1 overall pick, they almost certainly will use it on either quarterback Marcus Mariota or Jameis Winston.

In the meantime, the only question is which player will serve as the bridge to the new quarterback: McCown or Glennon?

Right now, it seems obvious Smith’s choice is McCown.

SERIES HISTORY: 53rd regular-season meeting. Packers lead series, 30-21-1 but the Bucs have won seven of eight games played at Raymond James Stadium, where Aaron Rodgers is 0-2. Since the divisions were realigned in 2002, the Bucs have won four of six.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NOTES, QUOTES

--Vincent Jackson has kept in touch with him and says he’s back at his home in Kansas City. Gerald McCoy says he has known him since high school and prays he can return to the NFL.

The last time the Packers played at Raymond James Stadium, on Nov. 8, 2009, Josh Freeman made his first NFL start at quarterback and won 38-28.

But since being released by the New York Giants May 30 his third team in a year -- Freeman has flown beneath the NFL radar. In a league that employs Jimmy Clausen and Ryan Lindley, the guy who passed for 13,724 yards and 80 touchdowns in five NFL seasons is a relative ghost.

“Of course, we think about him,” Jackson said. “I spent some time with Josh and there’s still the relationship there. Yes, I have spoken with him. He’s actually back in Kansas City, he’s doing well, he’s with his family. He’s been back and forth to Tampa. He’s still working in the football realm, he’s keeping himself in shape and he’s really looking to hit it hard from what I hear. I‘m hoping he gets another opportunity this upcoming training camp and I think somebody should give him a chance. He’s a very talented kid, despite his past problems or issues or anything that went on here, everybody deserves a second chance, a fresh slate. I think he’s going to be a good player.”

Freeman, 26, went 10-6 in his first full season as a starter in 2010 under Raheem Morris. He even set club records for touchdown passes (27) and passing yards (4,065) in 2012.

But a clash with Bucs coach Greg Schiano and accusations that his voluntary participation in the league’s substance abuse program was leaked dissolved into Freeman being traded to the Vikings.

“He had some successful years before me, and the time I spent with him was enjoyable,” Jackson said. “Again, he’s a hard worker, he’s a football player, anything in his personal life I may not know as much about, but as far as speaking for him in this locker room and the way he carried himself, I really enjoyed playing football with him.”

--Defensive tackle Da‘Quan Bowers will see more playing time inside with the injury to Gerald McCoy. He played more than 50 snaps last week but Smith says he’s still not in shape.

“He’s making a case to get more playing time and he got more - a couple of weeks ago, he got about 20 plays; last week, I think he got more like 50,” Smith said. “He needs to get in better shape, of course, to be able to handle that type of load. I think for just defensive linemen in general, it’s always about how many reps - ‘I need more reps to show what I can do.’ He’s getting those. As far as starting lineups, if you make a case that you should be on the field at the start of the game based on your play, then you’ll get that opportunity. We’ve seen things we’ve liked from him. Just overall play isn’t what it needs to be yet.”

--Wide receiver Russell Sheppard will become the Bucs’ third wideout after the season-ending injury to Louis Murphy.

“Shep’s done a great job when he’s stepped in, all the way going back to Pittsburgh,” Smith said. “Shep stepping in, Tavarres King, Robert Herron - whoever’s got to step in to that third wideout is going to be fine. The tight end situation obviously has been up and down just because of injuries. You get one injured, all of a sudden you get three injured, you lose a fullback, you go to 10 personnel - all of those things have been just a reality of who they’ve got available. But the third receiver will be ready and between Tarraves, Robert and Russ, they’ll do a great job.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 31 - Number of giveaways by the Bucs this season, second only to the Eagles.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Heck, when was the last we’ve played in Tampa? 2009? Wow. I don’t really have anything for you.” - Packers coach Mike McCarthy on Aaron Rodgers 0-2 record against the Bucs at Raymond James Stadium.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

GREEN BAY PACKERS

(Green Bay did not conduct a practice on Friday. The Friday practice report is an estimation.)

--Out: CB Davon House (shoulder)

--Questionable: T Bryan Bulaga (concussion)

--Probable: RB Eddie Lacy (eye), G T.J. Lang (ankle), LB Clay Matthews (biceps), LB Mike Neal (abdomen), LB Nick Perry (shoulder), G Josh Sitton (toe)

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

--Out: S Major Wright (ribs)

--Questionable: LB Mason Foster (achilles), CB Isaiah Frey (ankle), S Dashon Goldson (shin), DT Clinton McDonald (hamstring), T Kevin Pamphile (ankle, knee), WR Solomon Patton (foot)

--Probable: RB Bobby Rainey (wrist)

The Bucs signed DL Lawrence Sidbury, the team announced Wednesday morning. He takes the roster spot of CB Crezdon Butler, who has been released. Sidbury will add depth to a Bucs defensive line that will be without star Gerald McCoy (knee) for the rest of the season. The 6-foot-3, 269-pound Sidbury was a fourth-round pick in 2009. He played in 48 games over four years with the Falcons. He was on IR last season for the Colts and spent training camp with the Texans.

PLAYER NOTES

--S Dashon Goldson was limited in practice Thursday with a shin injury. He was hurt late in practice Wednesday, but the injury is not serious.

--S Major Wright will miss Sunday’s game against the Packers with a rib injury, defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said.

--WR Russell Shepard will serve as the Bucs’ third receiver with the season-ending ankle injury to Louis Murphy.

--DT Clinton McDonald, who missed two games with a hamstring injury, took more reps at under tackle and could play in place of injured starter Gerald McCoy.

--LB Mason Foster practiced again on Thursday after missing the last two games with an Achilles injury and should be able to play Sunday against the Packers.

--KR Solomon Patton has a foot injury and had limited participation Wednesday. RB Bobby Rainey served as the Bucs’ kick returner.

--CB Isaiah Frey has an ankle injury and did not practice Wednesday.

GAME PLAN: The Bucs will have a tough time trying to defend Rodgers and the Packers, especially without Gerald McCoy, who was placed on IR. Generating a pass rush last week against Derek Anderson was a struggle in a 19-17 loss at Carolina. The Packers also have a good run game to lean on led by running back Eddie Lacy, who needs 60 yards to reach 1,000 for the season. Head coach Lovie Smith has lots of experience going against the Packers and QB Aaron Rodgers, and he really didn’t have an answer for him when Brian Urlacher, Lance Briggs and Peanut Tillman were in their prime.

”It’s tough on all opposing teams,“ Smith said. ”First off, we talked about he’s as good of a quarterback as there is. Period. For a long period of time, best quarterback in the league. And I’ve seen him quite a bit. And then you have a great player in Jordy Nelson. People are recognizing and noticing him now, but just good size, runs great routes, good hands. I know he dropped one (against Buffalo last week). He’s probably still trying to figure out how he dropped one last week. But you just start with two great players and they’ve been playing together for a while.

“Great quarterback-receiver combo like that, it is tough. For the other side of the ball though, you know - you don’t have to wonder, ‘Will Jordy get the ball?’ You know you’re going to have to make some plays on the ball with it coming to him. So if I‘m a DB, I‘m thinking, ‘Hey, I‘m going to get some opportunities to make a few plays, maybe get an interception or so, because I know the ball is coming there.'”

Offensively, the best thing the Bucs can do is run the football and limit the Packers’ time of possession. To that end, they had their best day on the ground against Carolina, averaging 6.6 yards per carry. Doug Martin had 98 yards and is showing flashes of his old self as he gets healthy.

The Packers have given up some yards on defense. But QB Josh McCown has been a turnover machine with 12 interceptions and four lost fumbles.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Packers WR Jordy Nelson vs. Bucs CB Alterraun Verner - Nelson leads the Packers with 83 catches for 1,320 yards. He had a big drop last week vs. Buffalo. Verner is the Bucs’ best cover corner but has only one interception.

--Packers LB Clay Matthews vs. Bucs LT Demar Dotson. The Bucs decided to move Dotson from right to left tackle last week. Matthews leads the Packers with 7.5 sacks.