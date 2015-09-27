Missed FGs open door for Texans to beat Bucs

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans went into Sunday’s game aiming for a quick start.

They got it, and, with some help from Tampa Bay’s rookie kicker, the result that had evaded them so far this season -- a victory.

Ryan Mallett threw for 228 yards and a touchdown and Alfred Blue rushed for 139 yards and a score as the Texans posted their first victory of the season with a 19-9 win over the Buccaneers.

“That’s what we talked about, put an emphasis on starting fast, and we did that,” Mallett said. “Now we have to finish and put it all together moving forward.”

Buccaneers kicker Kyle Brindza contributed to Houston’s cause, missing three field-goal attempts in the second half after nailing a 58-yarder in the first half.

In two of those instances, the misses could have given Tampa Bay the lead. Brindza also missed an extra-point attempt in the second quarter.

“Just didn’t finish my kick,” Brindza said. “Didn’t do my job.”

The missed field goals were only part of the problem for the Buccaneers, who failed to establish a running game, were unable to convert on third downs and had little impact defensively.

“All the things that losing teams do, we did today,” Tampa Bay head coach Lovie Smith said. “We’ve got to clean this up.”

Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins caught eight passes for 101 yards to tie a career high.

Houston’s defense held its opponent below 10 points for the first time this season.

Tampa Bay rookie quarterback Jameis Winston threw for a career-high 261 yards, going 17 of 36 with a touchdown and an interception. Wide receiver Mike Evans caught seven passes for 101 yards for Tampa Bay (1-2).

Brindza wasn’t the only kicker who struggled on NRG Stadium’s recently installed artificial surface.

Randy Bullock missed a field-goal try in the second quarter for the Texans (1-2). He also failed to convert the extra-point try after Blue’s touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Mallett finished 24 of 39 for 228 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Blue’s 20-yard touchdown run with 9:19 left was his longest run of the game and iced the victory.

With the Buccaneers trailing 10-9 midway through the third quarter, Winston appeared to connect with Jackson for a 23-yard touchdown. But Houston challenged the play and officials reversed the call to bring about fourth-and-6 from the Houston 23, setting the stage for Brindza’s first field goal miss, a 41-yarder that went wide right.

Brindza failed to deliver again with 10:59 to go in the game, sending a 33-yard attempt wide right, much to the frustration of many of his teammates. He missed another try, a 57-yarder, in the final minute of the game.

Smith is sticking with Brindza -- for now at least.

Kyle is our kicker,“ Smith said. ”He like a lot of us had a disappointing day today.

“When a player has an off day, we need to rally around him in other ways, and that’s what we weren’t able to do today.”

The Texans caught a break to start the second half.

Trailing by two, Quentin Demps intercepted Winston at the Houston 45, and a face-mask penalty on the ensuing play -- a 14-yard rush by Blue -- set the stage for Bullock’s 39-yard field goal and the 10-9 lead with 12:42 in the third quarter.

It was redemption for Bullock, who missed a 43-yard attempt late in the second quarter, bouncing it off the right upright.

The Buccaneers struggled offensively in the first half, with Winston looking frazzled at times.

The rookie even drew a delay of game penalty on the Bucs’ first drive, one of five penalties by Tampa Bay in the first half.

The Buccaneers were 1-for-8 on third downs, something not lost on Winston.

“I have to help them out on third downs,” Winston said. “I have to come through.”

Making his second straight start after opening the season on the bench, Mallett connected with Hopkins for a 5-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead with 5:02 left in the first quarter.

Brindza put the Buccaneers on the board, nailing a 58-yard field goal to cap their first drive of the second quarter and cut Houston’s lead to four.

For the Texans, victory might not have been pretty, but they will take it.

“It feels good to win,” Texans defensive end JJ Watt said. “The field goal kicker kind of helped us out a little bit, so I appreciate that.”

NOTES: The Texans were without RB Arian Foster (groin surgery) and OT Duane Brown (hand), but WR DeAndre Hopkins saw action despite missing practice earlier in the week with concussion symptoms. ... Hopkin’s TD score was his third of the season and 11th of his career. ... Tampa Bay was without TE Austn Seferian-Jenkins, who is out at least four weeks with a shoulder injury. ... Buccaneers LB Kwon Alexander recorded his first career interception off a tipped pass by LB Danny Lansanah.