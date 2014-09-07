Preview: Bills at Bears

Two teams that have experienced trouble making the postseason square off Sunday when the Chicago Bears host the Buffalo Bills. Chicago has missed the playoffs in six of the last seven seasons while Buffalo hasn’t been involved in the postseason since 1999. The Bears are again relying on quarterback Jay Cutler to get them over the hump while the Bills are hoping to see improvement from second-year quarterback EJ Manuel.

Manuel was surprisingly chosen with the 16th overall pick in the 2013 draft and displayed growing pains at times and promise on other occasions. Cutler has long been an enigma and was limited to 11 games last season due to groin and ankle injuries. Chicago’s offense was potent last season but the defense was easy to move the ball against and one of the club’s offseason additions to plug the leaks was defensive end Jared Allen.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Bears –7. O/U: 47.5.

ABOUT THE BILLS (6-10, fourth-place AFC East): Running back C.J. Spiller (933 yards) will also open the season as the team’s main kickoff returner and coach Doug Marrone is on record that Spiller will receive 20-plus offensive touches per game. “I think with the right touches, yes, and where they come from,” Marrone told reporters. “Every which way you can get him the ball, (a guy) who is an explosive playmaker, yes.” Buffalo doesn’t lack for pass rushers after leading the AFC with 57 sacks last season, led by end Mario Williams (13), tackle Kyle Williams (10.5) and end Jerry Hughes (10).

ABOUT THE BEARS (8-8, second-place NFC Central): Cutler passed for 19 touchdowns against 12 interceptions in his abbreviated season as running back Matt Forte (1,339 yards, nine rushing TDs) and receiver Brandon Marshall (100 receptions for 1,295 yards and 12 scores) were Chicago’s top offensive players. “We’ve got to make sure that we stay focused and treat every day like it’s the first day,” Cutler told reporters. “But there’s definitely a calmness, I think, in our huddle, knowing we’ve been through a lot of situations. We’ve worked together and everyone has a good feel.” Cornerback Charles Tillman is the lone NFL player since 2003 to have more than 30 interceptions and 30 forced fumbles – he has 36 of the former and 42 of the latter.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Bears are 5-0 at home against Buffalo, winning the games by a combined 135-39.

2. Buffalo WR Sammy Watkins, the No. 4 overall pick, is expected to play despite a rib injury.

3. Chicago S Chris Conte (concussion) was cleared to play on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Bears 28, Bills 24