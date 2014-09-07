Bills 23, Bears 20 (OT): Fred Jackson’s 38-yard run set up Dan Carpenter’s winning 27-yard field goal as visiting Buffalo knocked off Chicago.

EJ Manuel accounted for two touchdowns and C.J. Spiller caught a scoring pass to give the Bills (1-0) their first win in six road games against the Bears (0-1). Jackson broke loose on a second-and-5 scamper to put the ball at the Chicago 1-yard line and Carpenter soon drilled his third field goal of the contest five minutes, 14 seconds into overtime.

Bears quarterback Jay Cutler passed for 349 yards – setting a franchise record with his 10th career 300-yard outing – and two touchdowns but also was intercepted twice. Matt Forte rushed for 82 yards and also had 87 more on eight receptions.

Chicago scored 10 third-quarter points to tie the game at 17 as Robbie Gould booted a 41-yard field goal and Cutler threw an 11-yard TD pass to Brandon Marshall with 4:23 left in the third. Cutler was intercepted by Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams with 7:52 remaining in the fourth to set up Carpenter’s go-ahead 33-yard kick with 4:02 left but Gould tied the score with a 37-yarder with 30 seconds left to force overtime.

The Bears struck first on Cutler’s 12-yard scoring pass to Martellus Bennett before Buffalo scored the next 17 points. Manuel scored on a 2-yard run in the opening quarter while Carpenter kicked a 50-yard field goal and Spiller caught a 7-yard pass from Manuel en route to a 17-7 halftime lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Williams’ interception was the first of his nine-year career. … Chicago C Roberto Garza and G Matt Slauson both departed with ankle injuries, while WR Alshon Jeffery departed with a hamstring ailment after five receptions for 71 yards. … Bills rookie WR Sammie Watkins had three receptions for 31 yards in his NFL debut.