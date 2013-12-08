Preview: Bills at Buccaneers

A pair of rookie quarterbacks looking to finish the season on a strong note will square off when the Buffalo Bills visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Tampa Bay’s Mike Glennon, a third-round draft pick, had guided the Buccaneers to consecutive straight victories before running into Carolina’s stone-wall defense last week. Glennon was the league’s Offensive Rookie of the Month in November, but failed to throw a TD pass for the first time in the 27-6 loss to the Panthers.

Quarterback EJ Manuel missed more than a month for the Bills, but he has come back to throw for four touchdown passes and one interception in his last three starts. Rookie coach Doug Marrone lamented the fact that Buffalo let an early 14-point lead slip away in last week’s overtime loss to Atlanta, the seventh time the team has blown a lead in its eight defeats. “We’ve got to learn how to win close games,” Marrone said. “We’ve got to learn how to finish teams.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Buccaneers -2.5. O/U: 42.5.

ABOUT THE BILLS (4-8): Buffalo saw its slim playoff chances evaporate in the 34-31 overtime loss to Atlanta last week, a setback that led team president Russ Brandon to express concern over whether playing in Toronto wrecks a home-field edge for the Bills. One bright spot for Buffalo was the re-emergence of running back C.J. Spiller, who rumbled for a season-high 149 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Spiller and Fred Jackson combine to give Buffalo the league’s fourth-best rushing attack (139.2 yards).

ABOUT THE BUCCANEERS (3-9): Glennon had thrown for 10 touchdowns versus only one interception in his previous six games before running into the Panthers, who sacked him a season-high five times. One issue for Glennon has been the ground game, which has managed a total of 88 yards combined in the past two games and has struggled following season-ending injuries to the top two running backs, Doug Martin and Mike James. Vincent Jackson, the best offensive option, needs 37 yards receiving for his fifth 1,000-yard season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Tampa Bay has a league-high 17 interceptions, including three by LB Lavonte David, the only player in the league with at least 100 tackles, five sacks and three picks.

2. Manuel has thrown nine TD passes and needs two more to set a franchise record for a rookie.

3. The Buccaneers lead the all-time series 6-3, with eight of the nine meetings played in Tampa Bay.

PREDICTION: Buccaneers 20, Bills 17