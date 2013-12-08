Buccaneers 27, Bills 6: Bobby Rainey rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown and Tampa Bay forced five turnovers to rout visiting Buffalo.

Rookie Mike Glennon finished only 9-of-25 for a season-low 90 yards with two scoring passes and two interceptions as the Buccaneers (4-9) won for the fourth time in their last five games after opening the season with eight straight losses. Vincent Jackson and tight end Tim Wright had TD receptions for Tampa Bay, which won despite putting up 246 yards of total offense.

Bills rookie EJ Manuel was intercepted four times - matching his season total - and wound up with 184 yards on 18-of-33. Dan Carpenter kicked field goals of 40 and 46 yards for Buffalo (4-9), which was held to 214 total yards in losing for the fifth time in six games.

The Buccaneers got on the scoreboard before some fans had settled into their seats as Rainey broke loose for an 80-yard touchdown run down the left sideline on the second play from scrimmage. Glennon connected with Jackson on a 38-yard scoring strike with 2:34 left in the opening quarter to open a 14-3 lead.

Tampa Bay added to its advantage on a 53-yard field goal by Rian Lindell, and a 5-yard TD reception by Wright with 15 seconds left in the half made it 24-3. Carpenter kicked his second field goal on Buffalo’s opening possession of the second half, but Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David returned the second of his two interceptions 32 yards to set up a 32-yard field goal by Lindell for a 27-6 lead with 11 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Jackson’s 38-yard scoring catch put him over 1,000 yards in a season for the fifth time in his career. ... Bills WR Stevie Johnson had five catches for 67 yards, putting him at 300 receptions for his career. ... David’s two interceptions gave him five for the season and made him the first player with five sacks and five picks in a season since Chicago’s Brian Urlacher in 2007.