Preview: Bills at Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have come back from the dead, and they’ll try to improve their standing in the playoff picture when they host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in a matchup of AFC wild-card hopefuls. The Bills also are part of a four-way tie for that final playoff spot but are coming off a 20-13 loss at New England on Monday night.

The Chiefs are aiming for a fifth consecutive victory since falling to 1-5 and losing star running back Jamaal Charles to a season-ending knee injury. They’ve played their way back into position for the final wild card and are coming off back-to-back road wins over division rivals, including a dominant performance in a 33-3 victory at San Diego last week. “I’m proud of the guys for the character they have,” Kansas City coach Andy Reid told reporters. “Very easily could have gone the other way. … They played their hearts out, and they’ll continue to do that because that’s the way they’re wired.” The Chiefs also have a favorable schedule down the stretch, with the Bills representing their only opponent with a record of .500 or better.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Chiefs -6. O/U: 41.5

ABOUT THE BILLS (5-5): Buffalo has been solid at stopping the run, which bodes well against a fairly conservative Chiefs offense, and the defense typically keeps the team in games as long as the offense doesn’t implode. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been effective in three games since returning from injury, completing 64 percent of his passes for 572 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. LeSean McCoy also has gotten going with two straight 100-yard rushing performances before being limited to 82 and a touchdown against the Patriots.

ABOUT THE CHIEFS (5-5): Kansas City’s defense has been dominant during the winning streak and has not allowed more than 339 total yards in the last six games, holding the past three opponents under 300. The Chiefs also have been opportunistic, forcing at least one turnover in six straight contests with a total of 15 takeaways over that stretch. The ground game has been surprisingly effective despite losing Charles, as Charcandrick West (373 yards, three TDs) has excelled since taking over the starting role while rookie Spencer Ware rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns last week.

EXTRA POINTS

1. McCoy needs 98 yards from scrimmage to reach 10,000 in his career and has topped 100 in four straight games.

2. Kansas City has gone a franchise-record four straight contests without committing a turnover.

3. Chiefs QB Alex Smith has thrown a franchise-record 253 consecutive passes without an interception dating to Week 3, the longest streak in the NFL this season.

PREDICTION: Chiefs 23, Bills 17