Chiefs defeat Bills for fifth straight win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Many years ago at Brigham Young University, Andy Reid played both guard and tackle along the Cougars offensive line.

The way Sunday afternoon’s game against Buffalo went for the Chiefs, with Kansas City offensive linemen dropping like the rain that fell all day at Arrowhead Stadium, the next guy up may have been the head coach.

“We would have had to forfeit,” Reid said with a smile of what he could contribute. “We were down to everybody playing there.”

A patched together offensive line allowed the Chiefs to come back from a 10-0 first-quarter deficit to beat the Buffalo Bills 30-22 and push Kansas City’s record to 6-5 on the season. It was the Chiefs’ fifth straight victory.

The injuries started when left guard Jeff Allen came out of the game with a sprained left ankle. A few moments later, left tackle Eric Fisher was taken to the locker room with a neck strain. In the second half, center Mitch Morse left the field after suffering a concussion. There were seven blockers active for the game, and three went down in a position group that requires five players.

The Chiefs were still able to put together enough offense to win, although they started with just 29 yards in the first quarter. They finally caught fire behind quarterback Alex Smith, wide receiver Jeremy Maclin and running back Spencer Ware.

Smith threw for 255 yards, two touchdown passes and did not have an interception. Maclin caught nine passes for 160 yards and a touchdown. Ware picked up 114 rushing yards on 19 carries with a touchdown.

“We had a couple starters go down and we had guys stand up, guys like Zach Fulton who came in and played center under these conditions (cold and rain) after coming in at guard when Jeff Allen went down,” said Reid.

The first half was all about the Buffalo combination of quarterback Tyron Taylor and wide receiver Sammy Watkins. They combined on six passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns in the first two quarters. Taylor also connected with running back LeSean McCoy for a third-quarter score.

“We were throwing it to him a bunch and he was making plays,” said Bills head coach Rex Ryan. “We had some chances with other guys as well.”

Taylor and Watkins immediately connected against the Kansas City secondary, specifically right cornerback Sean Smith. On the third offensive play of the game, they combined on a 48-yard completion. Later, they got the first touchdown on the board on a 28-yard touchdown pass. The duo added a 21-yard scoring play late in the second quarter. All came against Smith.

“Sean, he had a rough first half, no matter how you cut it,” Reid said. “He’s having a Pro Bowl year and you saw why; he fixed the problem and kept competing.”

Kansas City’s offense was slow coming out of the blocks and it wasn’t until half way through the second quarter that it reached the scoreboard. The Chiefs put together a six-play, 80-yard drive with Ware scoring on a 3-yard run.

The Chiefs added another first half touchdown on a 41-yard scoring pass from Smith to Maclin with less than two minutes to play in the half. The point-after kick by Cairo Santos pulled the Chiefs to within two points and he had an opportunity to give Kansas City the halftime lead but his 54-yard field-goal attempt on the last play before intermission bounced off the crossbar.

While Taylor and Watkins had all the attention in the first half, Smith and Maclin were quietly connecting four times for 99 yards, including the touchdown catch. That combination kept clicking at the start of the third quarter, setting up a 15-yard connection between Smith and tight end Travis Kelce in the end zone. The extra point kick allowed the Chiefs their first lead of the game at 21-16.

“In a game like this, we know where we are going with the footing on the wet field,” said Maclin. “At the end of the day, we had opportunities to go out and make plays and today we connected.”

Buffalo’s only second-half score came on the 10-yard pass from Taylor to McCoy. Down 24-22 because of an earlier missed point-after kick, the Bills went for two points but were stopped by the Chiefs defense and they were done.

“It was a tough loss to say the least,” said Ryan of his now 5-6 Bills.

Kansas City received three second-half field goals from Santos, distances of 37, 38 and 49 yards to set the final score.

NOTES: The Chiefs lost leading pass rusher OLB Justin Houston in the first half due to a left knee strain. Houston did not return to the game and afterwards, Reid said it would be Monday before they know the seriousness of the injury. ... Half of the Bills starting defensive line was out due to injury: DT Kyle Williams (knee) and DE Mario Williams (ankle). Corbin Bryant started for Kyle Williams and Alex Carrington opened in place of Mario Williams. Carrington ended up leaving the field in the third quarter with a knee injury. ... At halftime, former Chiefs G Will Shields was presented with his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring. Shields was part of the Hall’s 2015 induction class.