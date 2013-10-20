Preview: Bills at Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins look to spoil the homecoming of Thad Lewis and snap a two-game losing skid when they open their AFC East slate against the visiting Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins won their first three games before losses to New Orleans and Baltimore dampened the team’s good spirits heading into the bye week. Ryan Tannehill needs to exploit Buffalo’s 22nd-ranked pass defense (270.8 yards) if Miami is to record its first 4-2 start in 10 years.

Lewis acquitted himself well in place of injured rookie starter EJ Manuel, throwing a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati last weekend. The Miami native was hobbling along in a walking boot on Monday, but managed to complete a full practice two days later and hopes to end Buffalo’s six-game skid on the road. The Bills’ 29th-ranked passing offense (213.5) would receive a jolt with the return of Stevie Johnson, who is in line to play after his ailing back - and a death in the family - reduced him to the role of a spectator last week.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Dolphins -8. O/U: 42.5

ABOUT THE BILLS (2-4): Although offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett promised a heavy - and graphic - workload for C.J. Spiller (351 rushing yards) in the preseason, the talented back has been held to just 18 carries over the last two weeks as he deals with an ankle injury. Veteran Fred Jackson, 32, is defying Father Time by amassing 344 rushing yards to provide a potent 1-2 punch. Marquise Goodwin scored last week in his return from a four-game absence with a broken hand and fellow rookie wideout Robert Woods leads the team with 274 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

ABOUT THE DOLPHINS (3-2): Miami’s less-than-stout offensive line has been a source of contention, but coach Joe Philbin reiterated the familiar refrain of “We believe in the guys we have.” Lamar Miller, who was held to just 15 yards in a 26-23 loss to the Ravens, leads a porous ground attack (69.6 yards) that ranks 28th in the league. Tannehill has been sacked an NFL-high 24 times this season and is on pace to break David Carr’s mark of 76, set during the 2002 season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Buffalo signed free agent Matt Flynn on Monday, marking the ninth quarterback on the team’s roster this season. Flynn joins Lewis and rookie Jeff Tuel as the Bills await the return of Manuel, who is sidelined another four-to-six weeks with a knee injury.

2. Struggling Miami WR Mike Wallace is expected to be opposed by CB Stephon Gilmore, who is wearing a cast on his left hand to protect his wrist injury.

3. Buffalo DE Mario Williams’ eight sacks rank third in the league.

PREDICTION: Dolphins 23, Bills 17