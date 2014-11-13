Preview: Bills at Dolphins

After suffering heartbreaking setbacks in their last outings, the Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills battle for playoff survival when they meet in Miami on Thursday night. The Dolphins dropped a narrow decision to Detroit on Sunday when Matt Stafford threw a touchdown pass with 29 seconds to play. The Bills blew a fourth-quarter lead of their own after a muffed a punt proved costly in a 17-13 loss to Kansas City.

It is a crucial affair as both teams trail New England by two games in the AFC East standings. Including a 29-10 setback in Week 2, the Dolphins have lost three straight to the Bills, their longest losing streak since going 0-4 from 2006-07. Points could be tough to come by as Miami (19.0) ranks fifth and Buffalo (20.2) is seventh in points allowed.

TV: 8:25 p.m. ET, NFL Network. LINE: Dolphins -5. O/U: 42

ABOUT THE BILLS (5-4): Hampered by groin injuries, running back Fred Jackson returned from a two-game absence and totaled 49 yards from scrimmage and rookie sensation Sammy Watkins struggled against the Chiefs on Sunday. Watkins, who hauled in just 4-of-10 targets for 27 yards after amassing 279 yards in his prior two games, totaled 117 yards and a score in the team’s first meeting. EJ Manuel was under center for Buffalo when the Bills beat the Dolphins earlier in the season, but Kyle Orton has completed 65.6 percent of his passes and is 3-2 since taking over.

ABOUT THE DOLPHINS (5-4): Miami lost Knowshon Moreno to a season-ending ACL injury in the third week of the season. Since then Lamar Miller has excelled but he entered last week’s game battling a shoulder injury and had only five touches for six total yards in the contest. Miller says he’ll play on Thursday, which will take some of the burden off improving quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who has thrown 15 scoring passes and also become a threat with his legs by rushing for 245 yards on the season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Miami had its three-game winning streak snapped last week.

2. The Dolphins lost tackle Branden Albert last week to a torn ACL and MCL against the Lions.

3. Ex-Dolphin Dan Carpenter had five short field goals for Buffalo in the first meeting of the season.

PREDICTION: Miami 24, Buffalo 21