Preview: Bills at Dolphins

After coming up short in last week’s litmus test, the Buffalo Bills look to measure up with another AFC East foe when they visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Buffalo coach Rex Ryan saw his vaunted defense shredded by Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in a 40-32 setback last week, and faces Ryan Tannehill on the heels of a 359-yard performance in a 23-20 loss to Jacksonville.

Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor showed plenty of both positives (three touchdowns) and negatives (three interceptions) in a losing effort last week. The outcome notwithstanding, Buffalo felt confident enough in Taylor to trade veteran Matt Cassel to Dallas on Tuesday and promote 2013 first-round pick EJ Manuel to a backup role. While the Bills have won four of their last six meetings with Miami, they would be wise to keep a keen eye on Jarvis Landry. The slot receiver has reeled in eight receptions in each game this season after catching five balls in both contests versus Buffalo last season.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Dolphins -3. O/U: 43.5

ABOUT THE BILLS (1-1): Plagued by a nagging hamstring injury, LeSean McCoy returned to practice on Thursday and is prepared to battle both the Dolphins and possible dehydration when he takes the field on Sunday. The electric back rolled up 89 yards on the ground and added three receptions for the second straight week to lead Buffalo, which puts its third-ranked rushing attack (153.5 yards per game) against Miami’s 27th-ranked rush defense (142 yards per game). Tight end Charles Clay caught one of Taylor’s touchdown passes last week and faces a Dolphins team with which he spent the first four seasons of his NFL career.

ABOUT THE DOLPHINS (1-1): Miami hasn’t received much bang for its buck with Ndamukong Suh, who has just three tackles and zero sacks after signing a six-year, $114 million deal in March. “It’s still not quite where I want it to be,” Suh told ESPN.com while deflecting a recent report of “freelancing” toward coach Joe Philbin’s denial on Monday. Speaking of struggling Dolphins, running back Lamar Miller mustered just 14 yards on 10 carries last week and his 67 thus far this season is well off the pace of the career-high 1,099 he amassed in 2014.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Buffalo G Richie Incognito returns to Miami for the first time since being suspended in 2013 following a bullying scandal.

2. Miami WR Rishard Matthews had six catches for 115 yards last week, marking his most for both categories since he reeled in 11 receptions for 120 yards versus Tampa Bay on Nov. 11, 2013.

3. The Bills have surrendered 811 total yards in two games, which is fifth-worst in the league.

PREDICTION: Bills 23, Dolphins 17