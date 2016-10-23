Preview: Bills at Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills have run roughshod over the NFL during their four-game winning streak, but the key cog in the backfield may be held out of Sunday's road contest with the Miami Dolphins. LeSean McCoy (NFL second-best 587 yards, league-high 5.6 yards per carry) sustained a hamstring injury in practice on Wednesday, three days removed from rolling up 140 yards and a career high-tying three touchdowns in Buffalo's 45-16 rout over San Francisco.

"It wasn't like it was full blown or anything like that. But we'll just see," coach Rex Ryan said Thursday of the injury that ESPN's Josina Anderson reported could sideline McCoy for several weeks. "They're giving him treatment and we're hopeful that he'll play Sunday." Mike Gillislee would see an uptick in workload should McCoy be out for Buffalo, which looks to exploit Miami's 31st-ranked rushing defense. On the other side of the ball, Jay Ajayi ran for 204 yards and two touchdowns in last Sunday's 30-15 victory over Pittsburgh to earn AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. "You got to keep working. Just continue to build off it," the 23-year-old Ajayi said. "It was good to have a performance like that, but you definitely don’t want to be satisfied."

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Bills -3. O/U: 43.5

ABOUT THE BILLS (4-2): Quarterback Tyrod Taylor threw two touchdown passes in each of his last two contests for Buffalo, which is looking to secure its first five-game winning streak since 2004. The Miami native is 2-0 with four touchdowns, no interceptions and a 145.0 QB rating against the Dolphins, but his receiving corps could take a different look on Sunday. Wideout Robert Woods was in a walking boot and missed practice on Thursday to put his availability in jeopardy, while Marquise Goodwin and Justin Hunter would expect to take the majority of snaps at receiver if he cannot play.

ABOUT THE DOLPHINS (2-4): Ryan Tannehill enjoyed a rare occurrence last week as the 28-year-old wasn't sacked and was pressured on just six percent of dropbacks versus the Steelers -- a far cry from the 32 percent in his previous five. Tannehill continues to rely on trusted wideout Jarvis Landry (NFL second-best 41 receptions), who leads the league in market share of his team's passing game with 31.3 percent of Miami's targets. The 23-year-old Landry reeled in nine catches in both outings versus Buffalo last season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Buffalo DE Lorenzo Alexander has a league-best eight sacks playing in the same position as Miami's Mario Williams, who has just six tackles and one sack this season.

2. Tannehill has been sacked 17 times, tied for fourth-most in the league.

3. Bills rookie LB Shaq Lawson (shoulder), who is a first-round pick, is expected to be activated from the PUP list and make his season debut on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Dolphins 23, Bills 20