Bills 41, Dolphins 14

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Middle linebacker Preston Brown intercepted two passes and returned one for a touchdown, leading the Buffalo Bills to a 41-14 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Sun Life Stadium.

Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor, a 2011 sixth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens who had never started an NFL game before this season, was brilliant. He completed 21 of 29 passes for 277 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Bills have won five of the past seven games in their series with Miami. With the win, the Bills (2-1) tied the New York Jets for second place in the AFC East, trailing the 3-0 New England Patriots. The Dolphins (1-2) are last in the division.

This was the Dolphins’ 50th home opener, but it surely wasn’t what many Miami fans expected, especially after the team spent $114 million to sign star defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh in the offseason. But, for the third week in a row, Suh was a non-factor.

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill was intercepted three times in the first half, helping Buffalo build a 27-0 lead at the break. The interceptions were by Brown (twice) and cornerback Ronald Darby, a rookie from Florida State.

Buffalo scored touchdowns on its first two possessions. Former Dolphins tight end Charles Clay caught a 25-yard pass to cap Buffalo’s first drive, which went 77 yards on five plays. On his score, Clay made two brilliant moves, faking out cornerback Brice McCain and then safety Michael Thomas.

The Bills made it 14-0 on Taylor’s 10-yard pass to running back LeSean McCoy, capping an eight-play, 81-yard drive. McCoy scored on a crossing pattern underneath coverage.

Late in the first quarter, Tannehill should have had a completed pass to Jarvis Landry, who is his top receiver. But the ball went through Landry’s hands. Brown, who prior to that play had only one career interception, made the grab.

That turnover led to a 26-yard field goal by former Dolphin Dan Carpenter.

Later in the second quarter, Tannehill intended to throw short to Landry. But safety Bacarri Rambo, starting because of an injury to Aaron Williams, blitzed Tannehill, forcing a hurried throw that was intercepted by Brown. The second-year linebacker returned the pick 43 yards for a touchdown and a 24-0 lead.

Buffalo closed an impressive half by adding a 51-yard field goal by Carpenter with eight seconds left. That field goal was set up by Darby’s interception and 21-yard return.

Miami finally got on the board with 5:39 left in the third quarter. Tannehill completed a 21-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Rishard Matthews, capping a six-play, 56-yard scoring drive. Landry added a two-point conversion catch.

But Buffalo came right back on the first play of the fourth quarter. Taylor hit a 38-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Chris Hogan, a former Dolphins practice-squad player. Hogan beat the Dolphins defense over the top, capping an 11-play, 80-yard drive that put the Bills up 34-8.

Miami cut its deficit to 34-14 on a 46-yard pass from Tannehill to Matthews. The extra-point try by Andrew Franks was no good.

Buffalo added a 41-yard TD run by running back Karlos Williams, a rookie from Florida State.

NOTES: Two Buffalo starters -- WR Sammy Watkins (calf) and RG John Miller (groin) -- were hurt in the second quarter. ... Three Bills players competed despite coming in with injuries: RB LeSean McCoy (hamstring); WR Percy Harvin (hip) and DE Jerry Hughes (wrist). ... Three Dolphins players competed despite injuries: DE Cameron Wake (hamstring), TE Jordan Cameron (groin) and RB Lamar Miller (ankle). ... Miami LT Brandon Albert (hamstring) sat out -- a major loss for the Dolphins. He was replaced by Jason Fox. ... Bills S Aaron Williams (neck) was replaced by Bacarri Rambo. Williams had one interception and three passes defended in the first two games. ... Dolphins backup TE Deon Sims (concussion) sat out. ... Buffalo’s win was extra sweet for several Bills who are former Dolphins, including ex-starters LG Richie Incognito, TE Charles Clay and K Dan Carpenter.