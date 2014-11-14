Tannehill, Dolphins pass Bills

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Confusion led to a breakthrough.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw two second-half touchdown passes -- including one from a busted formation -- to help the Miami Dolphins defeat the Buffalo Bills 22-9 Thursday night at Sun Life Stadium.

Miami trailed 9-3 until 2:18 left in the third quarter, when backup wide receiver Brandon Gibson caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Tannehill. The score gave Miami a lead it never relinquished.

“I think ‘Gib’ might have heard the formation wrong,” Dolphins receiver Mike Wallace said. “He was just trying to get lined up, and it worked out for him.”

Miami won despite leaky pass protection.

Buffalo, which leads the NFL in sacks, got to Tannehill five times but failed to rattle the Miami quarterback. Bills defensive end Mario Williams was credited with 3.5 sacks.

“It may sound crazy,” Dolphins coach Joe Philbin said, “but I think our overall protection was pretty good. Obviously, there is room for improvement.”

With the win, Miami (6-4) moved into sole possession of second place in the AFC East, while Buffalo (5-5) slipped to third. The New England Patriots (7-2) top the division. The Dolphins also snapped a three-game losing streak in their series against Buffalo.

Tannehill improved to 2-4 in his career against Buffalo.

After Gibson’s touchdown, Miami added a controversial safety late in the third quarter. Bills quarterback Kyle Orton, pressured by Dolphins defensive end Olivier Vernon, was called for intentional grounding from his own end zone. Bills receiver Sammy Watkins was close to the pass down the left sideline, but the ruling gave Miami a 12-9 lead.

“That was the turning point of the game,” Dolphins defensive tackle Jared Odrick said. “It was huge.”

Buffalo had a chance to tie early in the fourth quarter, but Dan Carpenter’s 47-yard field-goal attempt went wide left.

With 11:35 left in the game, Tannehill added an 8-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jarvis Landry to give Miami a 19-9 lead.

Caleb Sturgis kicked a 32-yard field goal with 3:01 left to pad Miami’s advantage.

Tannehill completed 26 of 34 passes for 240 yards.

Orton finished 22-for-39 for 193 yards. Buffalo is 3-3 since switching to Orton as its starting quarterback.

“My job is to put points on the board,” Orton said. “Whatever I’ve got to do to get this offense better, I‘m going to do.”

The Bills led 6-3 at halftime, scoring on Carpenter field goals of 33 and 21 yards. Miami got a 38-yard field goal by Sturgis on the game’s first drive but was then shut down before the break.

The first half was marked by long scoring drives. Miami went 68 yards on 14 plays. Buffalo went 67 yards on 14 plays and followed that by going 85 yards on 17 plays.

There were two early defensive highlights. Miami safety Reshad Jones blitzed and deflected an Orton pass to force Buffalo’s first field goal. Buffalo defensive end Jerry Hughes forced a Tannehill fumble, which was recovered at the Bills’ 12 by safety Duke Williams.

“In the first half, we had two long drives that we didn’t finish,” said Bills coach Doug Marrone, whose team is last in the NFL in red-zone efficiency. “In my mind, we should have had two touchdowns there.”

The Bills, who were second in the NFL in rushing last season, entered Thursday No. 20 in that department and continued to struggle. They had 19 rushes for 54 yards, a 2.8-yard average.

“In the second half,” Marrone said, “we just didn’t play very well.”

Miami ran 24 times for 125 yards, averaging 5.2 yards. Running back Lamar Miller gained 86 yards on 14 carries.

NOTES: Bills CB Leodis McKelvin (ankle) left the game in the first half. ... The Dolphins were without CB Cortland Finnegan (ankle), LG Daryn Colledge (back) and LT Branden Albert (knee, placed on injured reserve Monday). CB Jamar Taylor replaced Finnegan and made his first NFL start. LG Shelley Smith started in place of Colledge, who missed his third straight game. To replace Albert, Ja‘Wuan James moved from left tackle to right tackle, and Dallas Thomas got the start at right tackle. ... Buffalo RB Fred Jackson, who missed one game and then played sparingly last week (three carries), sat out Thursday due to a groin injury. Bryce Brown started in place of Jackson, and he gained 14 yards on six carries. ... Buffalo QB Kyle Orton faced Miami for the first time. ... Next up, the Bills return home to face the New York Jets on Nov. 23. ... Miami plays at the Denver Broncos on Nov. 23.