Preview: Bills at Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are hearing a great deal of chirping out of both a current and former running back. The Eagles hope to receive production out of offseason acquisition DeMarco Murray and look to keep former franchise rushing leader LeSean McCoy in check when they host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

“From our perspective, we couldn’t be happier with (the trade),” Buffalo coach Rex Ryan said of McCoy, who was acquired in March for linebacker Kiko Alonso. “I mean, obviously LeSean is a great player, great talent and we love him in the building. He’s got that great energy about him and (is a) good teammate.” A disgruntled Murray rushed for just 24 yards last week, but Philadelphia posted a 35-28 victory over New England to move into a three-way tie atop the woeful NFC East. Last season’s rushing leader, Murray reportedly talked to Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie over his reduced use but his workload likely won’t get any better with the expected return of Ryan Mathews (concussion).

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Bills -1.5. O/U: 47

ABOUT THE BILLS (6-6): Tyrod Taylor tossed three touchdown passes for the second consecutive week as Buffalo remained within striking distance of the postseason with a 30-21 win over Houston. Taylor could be in for another big day against an Eagles defense that has allowed 18 passing touchdowns in the past five games. Electric wideout Sammy Watkins has reeled in three scores with 267 yards receiving over the last two weeks.

ABOUT THE EAGLES (5-7): McCoy’s departure and the money saved in the transaction aided in Philadelphia acquiring quarterback Sam Bradford from St. Louis one week later, coach Chip Kelly confirmed on Thursday. With Nick Foles shuffled to the Rams, Bradford hasn’t set the City of Brotherly Love on fire with just 13 touchdown passes and 2,417 yards. Jordan Matthews, who has scored in consecutive weeks, reeled in one of Bradford’s two touchdown passes versus the Patriots.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Buffalo begins a three-game stretch versus NFC East opponents with a road game at Washington (Dec. 20) and a home tilt against Dallas (Dec. 27) on tap.

2. Philadelphia’s 23 takeaways are tied for second-best in the league, but its 22 giveaways are tied for third-worst.

3. Bills S Aaron Williams (neck), who was placed on injured reserve with a designation to return two months ago, participated in practice on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Eagles 20, Bills 16