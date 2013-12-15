Preview: Bills at Jaguars

In a little more than a month, the Jacksonville Jaguars have gone from the laughingstock of the league to one of its hottest teams, and they’ll shoot for their fourth straight win when they host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Jacksonville has won four of five since an 0-8 start and aims for its first four-game winning streak since 2007 - the last time it made the playoffs. It’s the second straight road trip to Florida for the Bills, who lost 27-6 at Tampa Bay last week and have dropped two straight and five of six.

The Jaguars technically haven’t been eliminated from playoff contention, but they would need to win their remaining three games and get plenty of help to make the postseason. “These last three games are going to be huge for us going into the offseason - the way we feel about our progress,” Jacksonville linebacker Russell Allen told the team’s website. “Would we like to win? Of course. But it’s really about everybody playing to their potential and feeling good about that going into the offseason.” Buffalo is 1-5 on the road and has been outscored by an average of 17.3 points in its last three contests away from home.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Buffalo -2. O/U: 43.

ABOUT THE BILLS (4-9): Buffalo boasts one of the top rushing games in the league with Fred Jackson (645 yards, seven TDs) and C.J. Spiller (678 yards, two TDs) sharing the load. Quarterback play has been an issue thanks to injuries and the inconsistent performance of rookie EJ Manuel, who hit bottom with four interceptions last week. The defense has given up a lot of yardage, but the front four is strong and has led Buffalo to an NFL-best 44 sacks.

ABOUT THE JAGUARS (4-9): Jacksonville has outgained only one opponent all season and the offense ranks last in total yards and scoring, but a resurgent ground game has led an improved effort during the winning streak. That progress could be in jeopardy with star running back Maurice Jones-Drew (hamstring) looking like a game-time decision and unproven Jordan Todman in line to start in his place. The biggest reason for the Jaguars’ turnaround is in the turnover department - they are plus-5 over the past five games after going minus-7 during their 0-8 start.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Bills DE Mario Williams is third in the league with 12 sacks and needs two to match his career high set in 2007 with Houston.

2. Manuel needs one touchdown pass to match Dennis Shaw (10 in 1970) for the franchise record for a rookie.

3. Jaguars WR Cecil Shorts (777) needs to average 74.3 receiving yards over the last three games of the season to become the first Jacksonville player to reach 1,000 since Jimmy Smith in 2005.

PREDICTION: Jaguars 20, Bills 16