Preview: Bills vs. Jaguars

The Buffalo Bills head overseas to face the Jacksonville Jaguars and are looking to bounce back from yet another disappointing defensive effort with lingering questions at quarterback. Tyrod Taylor has already been ruled out after missing last week’s game with a knee injury and defensive tackle Kyle Williams did not make the trip to London for Sunday’s game.

Despite an improving offense, Jacksonville’s porous defense has led to four straight losses. The Jaguars are ranked 30th in the league in scoring defense, surrendering 29.3 points a game. Second-year quarterback Blake Bortles continues to emerge, however, throwing seven touchdown passes in the last two weeks. The game will not be televised but instead will be NFL’s first free global live streaming event.

INTERNET: CBS/Yahoo!, 9:30 a.m. ET. LINE: Bills -6. O/U: 42.

ABOUT THE BILLS (3-3): Rex Ryan’s highly touted and costly defense has been a major disappointment thus far ranking 20th in the league in total yardage and it was humbled by Cincinnati 34-21 last week. Taylor, who has completed 70.1 percent of his passes this season, will sit out again in favor of EJ Manuel, who ran for one score and threw for another in last week’s setback. Manuel will be without two of Buffalo’s top receivers as Sammy Watkins is sidelined with an ankle injury and Percy Harvin is out due to personal reasons.

ABOUT THE JAGUARS (1-5): Bortles is fifth in the NFL in TD passes (13) and sixth in yards (1,630) and he may have to carry the load again with running back T.J. Yeldon listed as questionable with a groin injury. Wide receiver Allen Robinson, who leads the team with five touchdown receptions, is probable with a leg injury suffered in the final minutes of last week’s 38-31 loss to the Bucs. The Jaguars did get back tight end Julius Thomas two weeks ago from a finger injury and the former Bronco star caught his first scoring pass with Jacksonville last week and hauled in seven catches.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Bills RB LeSean McCoy rushed for 90 yards last week after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury.

2. Bills TE Charles Clay, who leads the team with 31 receptions, should be a prominent target.

3. Toby Gerhart and Denard Robinson shared the work in the backfield for the Jaguars last week, combining for 45 yards on 16 carries.

PREDICTION: Bills 24, Jaguars 17