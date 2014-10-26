Preview: Bills at Jets

Two teams in desperate search of playmakers meet Sunday when the New York Jets host Buffalo. With six straight losses and a passing offense that ranks 31st in the NFL, wide receiver Percy Harvin will make his debut against Buffalo after wearing out his welcome in Seattle in a move that quarterback Geno Smith and coach Rex Ryan hope saves their jobs. “He’s a dynamic player,” Smith said of Harvin after the acquisition. “You can give him the ball in space and he can make guys miss. He has that home run ability.”Unlike New York, the Bills are in playoff contention but are going to be without top runners C.J. Spiller and Fred Jackson for the foreseeable future. Coach Doug Marrone was striving to find some consistency with his offense prior to the injuries, but now he must push forward with unproven running backs Anthony Dixon and Bryce Brown. ”I know where I want to go with the (offense),“ Marrone said this week. ”I do. And I‘m just fighting to lead this team to where I want to go. It’s on myself.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Jets -3. O/U: 41

ABOUT THE BILLS (4-3): Buffalo lost the ball three times in the New England loss two weeks ago and had four more turnovers, including two fumbles inside the red zone, against Minnesota last Sunday before pulling out a 17-16 victory. With Dixon and Brown most likely sharing carries, quarterback Kyle Orton could look even more to rookie wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who caught a 2-yard TD with one second left to pull out the win versus the Vikings. The fourth overall pick in the 2014 draft was targeted 14 times last week and caught nine passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns. The Bills defense is the strength of the team, leading the league in sacks (24) and tied for third in interceptions (8) and rush yards per carry (3.24) - a category where the Jets rank sixth offensively (4.6).

ABOUT THE JETS (1-6): New York is coming off a 27-25 loss to New England on Oct. 16 despite a season-high 107 rushing yards by Chris Ivory. Harvin is badly needed for a New York offense that ranks 31st in yards per reception (10.8) and gains of 20-plus yards (18). However, can the troubled playmaker be enough to save Smith, who is under constant scrutiny in the Big Apple and ranks last in passer rating (68.5) since entering the league in 2013? The defense ranks a solid ninth in total yards per game (326.6) but has just one interception and a minus-9 turnover margin – both last in the NFL.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The teams have split the series the last two seasons, but the Jets have won the last four in New York.

2. Watkins leads all rookies with 35 catches and ranks second with 477 yards and five TDs.

3. The Jets allow opponents to convert 46.6 percent on third downs – 27th in the league – with a league-high 10 TD passes.

PREDICTION: Jets 21, Bills 20