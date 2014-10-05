Preview: Bills at Lions

The Detroit Lions know a fast start means little unless it is maintained, which they look to continue Sunday when they host the Buffalo Bills. The first-place Lions have won three of four to match their solid opening from 2013, when a late swoon left them out of the playoffs. “I think you have a number of guys that understand what the situation is and understand the problems they’ve had maybe previously in some situations,” coach Jim Caldwell said after the team’s 24-17 win at the New York Jets.

The Bills are tied for first in the muddled AFC East but have lost two straight and will turn to veteran quarterback Kyle Orton after starter E.J. Manuel was benched. Orton is 4-0 with a 102.2 quarterback rating in his career against Detroit, but each of those contests came during his years with Chicago from 2005-08. Fred Jackson, who has 14 catches out of the backfield over the past two weeks, produced 170 total yards and two touchdowns to lead Buffalo to a 14-12 win in the previous meeting with the Lions in 2010.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX.

ABOUT THE BILLS (2-2): Orton takes over an offense that ranks 31st in the NFL in passing yardage per game (198.2) and 30th in completion percentage (57.6), with many of those issues coming to light as Buffalo scored a total of 27 points during its two-game skid. For all of Manuel’s recent struggles, he has just three interceptions on the season and the Bills enjoy a plus-5 mark in the turnover battle. Throw in a solid running game (122.2-yard average) and a stout run defense (71.5) and you have the makings of a quality unit if it gets some consistent quarterback play.

ABOUT THE LIONS (3-1): Orton will be facing a pass defense that ranks first in the NFC and an overall unit that tops the league with just 267.3 yards allowed per game. Linebacker DeAndre Levy has led the charge with a team-high 38 tackles (tied for sixth in NFL), six for a loss, as well as an interception and a safety in four very active games for the six-year pro. Offensively, Matthew Stafford has completed 67.6 percent of his passes over the last two weeks and has a 64.2 percent mark for the year, which would represent a personal best.

1. Lions WR Calvin Johnson, who had just two targets while playing sporadically on an ailing ankle versus the Jets, expects the injury to improve throughout the week.

2. Detroit has converted 52.4 percent of its third-down attempts, compared to 35.1 percent for Buffalo.

3. Lions P Sam Martin ranks second in the NFL with an average of 50.1 yards per kick.

PREDICTION: Lions 24, Bills 16