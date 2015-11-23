Preview: Bills at Patriots

A rash of injuries continues to threaten the New England Patriots’ pursuit of a perfect record as they prepare for a second matchup with Rex Ryan and the visiting Buffalo Bills on Monday night. The Patriots kept their unbeaten record intact - barely - with a last-second, 54-yard field goal in a 27-26 win at the New York Giants last weekend but lost another key player in the process.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman, who had a team-leading 61 catches to go along with seven touchdowns, broke a bone in his foot Sunday and is expect to be sidelined 6-to-8 weeks. “You wish you could just plug somebody else in but it’s impossible,” New England quarterback Tom Brady said. “Julian Edelmans aren’t just sitting out on the street anywhere, they’d be playing for another team.” Ryan, who moved from the New York Jets to Buffalo in the offseason, will be trying to avenge a 40-32 loss to the Patriots in Week 2. The Bills are tied for second in the AFC East following back-to-back wins over division rivals Miami and New York.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Patriots -7. O/U: 48

ABOUT THE BILLS (5-4): Since coming off its bye, Buffalo has had success with a ground-and-pound attack that Ryan favored with the Jets, getting a combined 378 yards rushing and four touchdowns from the running back tandem of LeSean McCoy and rookie Karlos Williams. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been picked off once since throwing three interceptions in the Week 2 loss to New England while wide receiver Sammy Watkins provides a big play threat if he can remain healthy. The Bills have yielded 17 points in each of the last two weeks after giving up 68 in the previous two losses.

ABOUT THE PATRIOTS (9-0): Brady (league-best 24 TD passes) carved up Buffalo for 466 yards and three touchdowns in the first meeting as New England barely thought about running the ball, but two players who combined for 17 catches in that game - Edelman and Dion Lewis - are now out. Tight end Rob Gronkowski, who has a team-high eight touchdowns, had seven receptions and the first of his five 100-yard games this season in the earlier meeting. The Patriots are second in the league in rushing yards allowed (88.2) and third in sacks (30), led by Chandler Jones’ NFL-high 10.5.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Patriots have scored in an NFL-record 35 consecutive quarters.

2. Williams is one of two players (Robert Edwards) to score a touchdown in each of his first six NFL games.

3. Brady has 24 regular-season wins and 61 TD passes versus Buffalo - more than against any other opponent.

PREDICTION: Patriots 26, Bills 20