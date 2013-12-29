Patriots 34, Bills 20: LaGarrette Blount ran for 189 yards and a pair of touchdowns while excelling in the return game as New England knocked off visiting Buffalo to lock up a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Blount totaled 145 yards on two returns and Tom Brady passed for 122 yards, a touchdown and an interception for the Patriots (12-4), who will be the No. 2 seed in the AFC. Shane Vereen caught a touchdown pass for New England and Julian Edelman (105) added nine receptions to go over 100 on the season.

C.J. Spiller ran for 105 yards and Fred Jackson added 60 yards and a score on the ground as the Bills (6-10) ensured another last-place finish in the AFC East. Thad Lewis started in place of EJ Manuel (knee) and went 16-of-29 for 247 yards and a touchdown for Buffalo.

The Patriots held a 16-10 lead and were lining up for a field goal when the Bills were called for a penalty, giving New England a fresh set of downs that led to Brady’s 5-yard TD pass to Vereen and subsequent two-point conversion that made it 24-10. Buffalo came right back and scored on Jackson’s 5-yard run but New England tacked on a field goal and stopped the Bills on fourth down on the ensuing possession.

Three field goals and Blount’s rumbling 36-yard TD sent the Patriots into the half with a 16-3 cushion. Blount set up two scoring drives and helped kill any momentum Buffalo had in the second half with kickoff returns of 83 and 62 yards, and his 35-TD burst with 2:31 left provided the clincher.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Patriots LB Brandon Spikes (knee) left in the fourth quarter and did not return while WR Aaron Dobson (foot) left in the first half. … Bills DT Marcell Dareus was bench for the first half for a violation of team rules. … New England fumbled the ball three times but recovered each and had a muffed punt by Edelman stay in its possession.