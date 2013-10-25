Buffalo Bills - PlayerWatch

LB Manny Lawson sat out his second day of practice with a hamstring injury which knocked him out of the last two games. There’s a good chance he won’t be able to dress for the Saints game.

RB C.J. Spiller did not practice Thursday due to an ankle injury, his second day of inactivity. It now looks quite possible that the Bills may opt to make Spiller inactive for the Saints game in the hope that he can get healthy.

CB C.J. Spiller is doubtful for Sunday’s game at the New Orleans Saints because of an ankle injury.

RB Fred Jackson sat out Wednesday’s workout due to his knee injury, but was back to work on Thursday and said he will be able to play.