Buffalo Bills - PlayerWatch
#US NFL
September 21, 2014

Buffalo Bills - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WR Robert Woods (ankle) is probable for Sunday’s game vs. the San Diego Chargers.

WR Sammy Watkins (ribs) is probable for Sunday’s game vs. the San Diego Chargers.

G Chris Williams (back) is probable for Sunday’s game vs. the San Diego Chargers.

LB Keith Rivers (groin) is doubtful for Sunday’s game vs. the San Diego Chargers.

TE Lee Smith (toe) is probable for Sunday’s game vs. the San Diego Chargers.

S Jonathan Meeks (neck) is out for Sunday’s game vs. the San Diego Chargers.

DT Stefan Charles (hip) is probable for Sunday’s game vs. the San Diego Chargers.

LB Randell Johnson (knee) is out for Sunday’s game vs. the San Diego Chargers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
