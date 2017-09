WR Dez Lewis, who was waived by the Bills Friday (Sept. 4), was signed to the practice squad Monday.

TE Nick O‘Leary was placed on waivers by the Bills Tuesday (Sept. 8) and signed to the practice squad Thursday.

QB EJ Manuel is the inactive third quarterback behind Tyrod Taylor and Matt Cassel vs. the Colts.

RB Bryce Brown is inactive vs. the Colts.