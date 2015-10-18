FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NFL
October 18, 2015 / 8:52 PM / 2 years ago

Buffalo Bills - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WR Percy Harvin (hip) is inactive for the Bills in Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

QB Tyrod Taylor is inactive with a knee injury for the Bills in Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

WR Walt Powell was signed by the Raiders from the Bills’ practice squad Saturday (Oct. 17). Powell joins the Raiders following stints with the Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets and Bills. He was originally drafted by the Cardinals in the sixth round (196th overall) of the 2014 d. He comes to Oakland’s active roster from the Bills’ practice squad. For his career, Powell has played in four games - all with the Jets in 2014. His career totals include eight kickoff returns for 233 yards (29.1 average) and 12 punt returns for 48 yards (4.0 average).

