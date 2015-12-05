FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Buffalo Bills - PlayerWatch
December 6, 2015 / 11:48 PM / 2 years ago

Buffalo Bills - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RB Mike Gillislee was signed by the Bills from their practice squad Saturday (Dec. 5).

RB Mike Gillislee was promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Gillislee, 25, originally entered the NFL in 2013 as a fifth-round pick of the Miami Dolphins. The 5-11, 219-pound Florida product also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals.

C Gabe Ikard was released after playing in three games this season. Ikard entered the NFL in 2014 as an undrafted free agent of the Tennessee Titans. The Bills claimed him off waivers in September.

