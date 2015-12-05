Buffalo Bills - PlayerWatch

RB Mike Gillislee was signed by the Bills from their practice squad Saturday (Dec. 5).

RB Mike Gillislee was promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Gillislee, 25, originally entered the NFL in 2013 as a fifth-round pick of the Miami Dolphins. The 5-11, 219-pound Florida product also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals.

C Gabe Ikard was released after playing in three games this season. Ikard entered the NFL in 2014 as an undrafted free agent of the Tennessee Titans. The Bills claimed him off waivers in September.