Buffalo Bills - PlayerWatch

LB Reggie Ragland will undergo surgery to repair his torn ACL and is likely lost for the season.

RB Reggie Bush is not expected to play in the Bills preseason opener. He just joined the team, and coach Rex Ryan is thinking about easing him before he sends him deep to catch punts

LG Richie Incognito has missed almost the entire practice week with bruised ribs and is not expected to play.

LB Brandon Spikes was signed on Sunday to replace injured Reggie Ragland on the roster, and Spikes should see plenty of time against the Colts Saturday as he tries to get comfortable with Rex Ryan's defense.

RB LeSean McCoy may play Saturday, but his time will be very brief against the Colts. Again, Ryan wants to limit McCoy's touches in the preseason.

QB Tyrod Taylor agreed to a contract extension Friday. Terms were not announced but the Buffalo News reported the deal for the sixth-year player is worth approximately $90 million over six years. The 27-year-old Taylor was entering the final year of his contract and set make a $2 million base salary this season. Taylor, in his first year as an NFL starter and first season with the Bills in 2015, passed for 3,035 yards and 20 touchdowns with six interceptions in 14 games. He was named to the Pro Bowl as a replacement. Taylor also ran for 568 yards -- a franchise record for a quarterback -- and four rushing touchdowns last season.

LT Cordy Glenn suffered a high ankle sprain in the Bills' scrimmage last Saturday and is in a walking boot. HeOs probably out the rest of the preseason.

QB EJ Manuel figures to get extended playing time with Tyrod Taylor only expected to play a quarter. The Bills only other quarterback is Cardale Jones, and he is not ready for an overload of work.

SS Aaron Williams suffered a probable concussion in a collision with Dezmin Lewis Thursday night and had to leave practice. There won't be an update on his condition until at least Saturday night.

DB Corey White continues to be sidelined by a knee contusion and his status is unknown for the game.