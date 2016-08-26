Buffalo Bills - PlayerWatch

RT Seantrel Henderson returned to practice after a battle with Crohn's disease, but it's uncertain whether he'll be ready to play Friday. The Bills may target the finale against Detroit for Henderson.

WR Dezmin Lewis was called out by coach Rex Ryan for his uneven training camp, and he may need a couple big games to make the final roster, though he still has practice squad eligibility left.

CB Nickell Robey-Coleman has been battling an ankle injury, and then he suffered a quad contusion Tuesday and is status for the game is unknown.

RB James Wilder Jr. should see extended playing time in the Washington game as he's right on the bubble of making the roster.

WR Sammy Watkins (foot) is expected to make his preseason debut Friday against the Redskins, though Rex Ryan won't play him very much.

QB Cardale Jones has battled a bruised shoulder and he may not be able to play. With only two other quarterbacks on the roster, that means Tyrod Taylor and EJ Manuel will have to split the game.

WR Marquise Goodwin suffered a possible concussion Tuesday and he probably won't be able to play against Washington.

SS Duke Williams has made a strong push in camp and not only has likely made the team, he may be the starter if Aaron Williams remains sidelined because of a concussion.