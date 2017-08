RB LeSean McCoy, who was listed as questionable after sustaining a hamstring injury in practice, will play Sunday against the Dolphins in Miami.McCoy could be on a snap count, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. McCoy could play 25 to 35 snaps but the Bills could allow him to keep running depending on how the hamstring feels, according to the report. McCoy was a limited practice participant on Friday after not practicing one day earlier.