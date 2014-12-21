Preview: Bills at Raiders

The Buffalo Bills will need to end a pair of lengthy road losing streaks in order to give themselves a chance for a trip to the postseason. The first that needs halting is their slide at Oakland, where they’ll be seeking their first win since 1966 when they face the Raiders on Sunday. Buffalo also must snap its 13-game skid at New England in Week 17 while receiving help as it seeks its first playoff berth since 1999.

The Bills assured themselves of finishing with their best record since posting a 9-7 mark in 2004 by recording a surprising 21-13 triumph over Green Bay last Sunday. Oakland’s season-long struggles continued last Sunday as it suffered a 31-13 loss at Kansas City after pulling within four points early in the third quarter. The Raiders have played their best this season at home, registering victories over the Chiefs and San Francisco in their last two outings.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Bills -5.5. O/U: 39.

ABOUT THE BILLS (8-6): Buffalo’s defense led the way in the victory over Green Bay as it recorded two interceptions and forced a fumble on a sack that resulted in a safety. Special teams also were a factor as the team blocked a field goal and returned a punt for its lone touchdown. The offense could receive a boost against Oakland as C.J. Spiller has been cleared to return after suffering a broken collarbone in Week 7. Spiller has averaged five yards per carry since joining the NFL in 2010, the second-highest mark among all running backs.

ABOUT THE RAIDERS (2-12): Derek Carr has passed for 2,898 yards and 18 touchdowns this season, both club rookie records. He has 10 TD tosses in his last five home games. Fellow rookie Latavius Murray was Oakland’s featured running back last week, gaining 59 yards on 12 carries while the rest of the team rushed five times for 19 yards. Veteran safety Charles Woodson needs one interception to become the 11th player in league history with 60 over his career.

1. Buffalo leads the NFL with 49 sacks.

2. Raiders TE Mychal Rivera is one TD catch away from eclipsing his career high of four set last season.

3. The Bills’ lone victory in their last 10 road meetings with the Raiders came on Dec. 8, 1991, in Los Angeles.

PREDICTION: Bills 27, Raiders 20