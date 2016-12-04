Preview: Bills at Raiders

With their first winning record in 14 years secured, the Oakland Raiders are moving closer toward reaching the postseason for the first time since that 2002 campaign. Oakland hopes to maintain its lead in the AFC West on Sunday as it attempts to continue its home dominance over the Buffalo Bills in a matchup of two teams riding winning streaks and aiming to end the two longest playoff droughts in the NFL.

The Raiders, who are one game ahead of Kansas City in the division but have gone 13 seasons without a playoff appearance, improved to 9-2 last week as they edged Carolina 35-32 for their fifth consecutive overall victory - and third straight at home - but saw budding star Derek Carr suffer a dislocated pinkie finger on his throwing hand. The third-year quarterback has worn a glove during practice this week but was a full participant and stated he'll have "no limitations" against Buffalo. Carr will need to be fully functional versus the Bills, who have won two straight following a three-game slide and are looking to halt a league-worst 16-season playoff drought. Buffalo, which is one game back in the race for the second AFC wild card, faces a tall task on Sunday, however, as it has not won in Oakland since 1966 - losing eight straight there - and is just 1-10 in its last 11 on the road against the Raiders franchise, with the victory coming in overtime at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Raiders -3. O/U: 49

ABOUT THE BILLS (6-5): Buffalo hopes to have Marcell Dareus on the field Sunday after the defensive tackle sat out the latter stages of last week's victory over Jacksonville with an abdominal strain and has been limited at practice. "I think he's going to be OK," coach Rex Ryan told the team's website. "I'm no doctor, so I can't tell you the issue that he had, but he feels confident that he's going to be ready to roll, and I feel the same way." The Bills will be without Seantrel Henderson, however, as the offensive tackle received a 10-game suspension from the NFL for violating the league's Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse. Buffalo placed wide receiver Walt Powell and defensive tackle Corbin Bryant (shoulder) on injured reserve, signing Dez Lewis and DeAndre Coleman from the practice squad to respectively replace them, and also inked tight end Logan Thomas from Detroit's practice squad to fill Henderson's roster spot.

ABOUT THE RAIDERS (9-2): Carr has put himself in the conversation for the MVP award this season thanks in part to the five fourth-quarter comebacks he has orchestrated. He has led nine game-winning drives in the final period or overtime since 2015, which puts him one behind Detroit's Matthew Stafford for the most in the league in that span. Oakland may have another player in the running for MVP in Khalil Mack, who was named both the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November and the conference's Defensive Player of the Week - for the second time this season - after becoming the first player to record a sack, interception-return touchdown, forced fumble and fumble recovery in the same game since Charles Woodson accomplished the feat in 2009.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Raiders RB Latavius Murray has been limited at practice with an ankle injury.

2. Buffalo enters December with a winning record for just the third time since 1999 - the last season it appeared in the postseason.

3. Oakland signed DL Demetrius Cherry to the practice squad after waiving him in early October.

PREDICTION: Bills 31, Raiders 30