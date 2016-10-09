Preview: Bills at Rams

With one quarter of the season already in the books, the second installment of the Los Angeles Rams can be deemed a success. The club looks to carry it over into the second quarter as it seeks its fourth consecutive victory when it hosts the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Returning to Los Angeles after a 21-year stay in St. Louis that featured the franchise's lone Super Bowl title in 1999, the Rams have bounced back from a season-opening shutout loss in San Francisco by defeating Seattle, Tampa Bay and Arizona by a combined 15 points. Los Angeles has failed to score more than 17 points in two of the victories, however, as it ranks last in total offense (269 yards per game) and 30th in both rushing (76.8) and passing offense (192.2). Buffalo is on a winning streak of its own as it has rebounded from an 0-2 start with triumphs over Arizona and New England, with the latter being the team's first road shutout since November 1990. The Bills also have struggled when in possession of the ball, ranking 28th in total offense (307 yards per game) and 31st in passing offense (183.8).

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Rams -2. O/U: 40

ABOUT THE BILLS (2-2): Zach Brown is taking full advantage of his starting role as the linebacker leads the NFL with 52 tackles, including a game-high 18 against New England. The 26-year-old North Carolina product, who was elevated on the depth chart after Reggie Ragland suffered a knee injury in training camp, also notched a sack and forced two fumbles en route to being named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week. Led by Brown, Buffalo's defense figured to only get better as two-time Pro-Bowl defensive tackle Marcell Dareus is set to make his season debut after serving a four-game suspension for his second violation of the league's substance abuse policy.

ABOUT THE RAMS (3-1): Los Angeles also boasts a reigning Defensive Player of the Week as defensive tackle Aaron Donald received the honor in the NFC after registering 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and four quarterback hits versus the Cardinals. "It feels good," said Donald, who claimed the accolade twice last season. "Anytime you're complimented for the work you do on the field, it's a good feeling." Linebackers Mark Barron and Alec Ogletree have combined to make 65 tackles, with the latter leading the team with 36 and the former making an interception in each of his last two games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Rams RB Todd Gurley is averaging only 2.6 yards per carry but has recorded three touchdowns in his last three home games.

2. The Bills released Jim Dray and promoted fellow TE Gerald Christian from the practice squad.

3. Buffalo has won two of its last three meetings with Los Angeles and is 6-5 in the all-time series.

PREDICTION: Rams 17, Bills 16