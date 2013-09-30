(Updated: Added: “to claim the lead” CHANGED: high to “worst” in lede CHANGE: Completed from “converted” in 3rd game note Reworked 2nd sentence of 4th graph Reworked 5th graph ADDED: Lardarius Webb injury in game notebooks)

Bills 23, Ravens 20: E.J. Manuel connected with fellow rookie Robert Woods on a 42-yard touchdown pass to claim the lead as host Buffalo benefited from a career-worst five interceptions from Joe Flacco to upend Baltimore.

The Bills’ defense continually flustered Flacco as safety Aaron Williams had two interceptions and former Raven Jim Leonhard also had one. Linebacker Kiko Alonso stymied the Ravens’ final drive with 57 seconds to play in the fourth quarter by picking off the reigning Super Bowl MVP for the second time.

Fred Jackson’s 16-yard touchdown run highlighted his 87-yard performance, and C.J. Spiller braved his way through an ailing quad and injured ankle by rushing for 77 yards.

Buffalo (2-2) answered Marlon Brown’s third touchdown of the season as Woods beat the single coverage of cornerback Corey Graham on a deep post pattern to give the Bills a 13-7 lead in the second quarter. Flacco was intercepted on the second play of the next drive, leading to Jackson promptly bolting up the middle for a score.

Despite the interceptions, Flacco often times exploited Buffalo’s depleted secondary by throwing for 347 yards, with touchdown passes to Torrey Smith and Brown. Smith had five catches for 166 yards for the Ravens (2-2), who saw their defense gutted after yielding just five field goals in their previous two games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Baltimore RB Ray Rice failed to get untracked after exiting last week’s game with a hip injury. The Pro Bowler was held to 17 yards rushing. ... Manuel completed just 10-of-22 passes for 167 yards with two interceptions. ... Baltimore completed just 1-of-8 third-down conversions in the first half and committed two turnovers, resulting in 10 points for Buffalo. ... Franchise CB Lardarius Webb left the game with a thigh injury; he did not return and his status is uncertain.