Preview: Bills at Redskins

Kirk Cousins and the Washington Redskins look to continue their unlikely trek to the playoffs when they host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Washington is currently tied with Philadelphia for the NFC East Division lead while the Bills are teetering on the edge of elimination from a playoff berth.

Buffalo coach Rex Ryan shouldered the blame for his team’s shortcomings, especially on defense. “It doesn’t need to be pointed anywhere else,” Ryan said Wednesday. “It needs to be pointed at me. I‘m a big guy; I can take it.” Washington posted a rare road win last week at Chicago and will try to win consecutive games for the first time this season. Cousins threw for 300 yards and a touchdown Sunday and has 12 scoring passes against just three interceptions over his past seven games.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Even. O/U: 44.

ABOUT THE BILLS (6-7): The Bills would need to win their final three games and get plenty of help to earn a playoff bid after losing to the Eagles 23-20 last week. The game featured the much-ballyhooed return to Philadelphia of running back LeSean McCoy, but he finished with a paltry 74 yards rushing and was kept out of the end zone. While Ryan is happy with the play of quarterback Tyrod Taylor, the Bills rank 28th in the league in passing and Taylor is 0-5 in games in which he’s thrown 30 or more passes.

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (6-7): Wide receiver DeSean Jackson has been in and out of the lineup and practice over the past several weeks but is expected to play despite a knee injury. Tight end Jordan Reed caught nine passes for 120 yards and touchdown against the Bears and leads the club in receiving with 694 yards despite missing two games. Cousins has thrown 11 touchdowns and no interceptions at home over his last six starts for Washington, which is 5-2 at FedEx Field and has a potential mammoth battle for first place with Philadelphia next week.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Rob Ryan, Rex’s twin brother who was fired as the Saints defensive coordinator, has been spending time at Bills practices.

2. Redskins RB Chris Thompson, a third-down specialist, was limited during practice with a shoulder injury but is expected to play.

3. Bills star DB Stephon Gilmore was placed on IR with a dislocated shoulder.

PREDICTION: Redskins 28, Bills 21