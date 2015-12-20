Cousins leads Redskins past Bills

WASHINGTON -- With the help of some talented pass catchers, Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins seems to be evolving from a game manager to a game changer.

Cousins tied his career high with four touchdown passes, including two to tight end Jordan Reed, and ran for another score as the Redskins defeated the Buffalo Bills 35-25 on Sunday to remain atop the NFC East.

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson caught six Cousins passes for 153 yards, including a 77-yard score, for the Redskins (7-7), who posted consecutive wins for the first time since Weeks 7-8 of last season.

“Kirk was very efficient with his eyes today. His progressions, his reads. And then when the ball was up in the air, our receivers made him right a lot,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said. “Kirk’s starting to trust the fact that these guys are great players and they are making plays for him.”

Washington closes the season with road games at Philadelphia and Dallas.

“I think we’re heading in the right direction and that’s encouraging,” said Cousins, who completed 22 of 28 passes for 319 yards, with no interceptions. He has 16 touchdown passes and just three interceptions over his past eight games.

“I think the play-calling today was outstanding, it put me in a position to be successful,” Cousins said. “We very rarely were in third-and-long in the first half, which enabled us to dictate the terms on first and second down and have a run-pass mix.”

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor hit on 16 of 27 attempts for 235 yards, two touchdowns and 79 rushing yards for Buffalo (6-8), which has lost four of five games and saw its already slim playoff hopes extinguished.

The Bills lost running back LeSean McCoy (10 carries for 29 yards) to a right knee injury early in the second half. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins had five catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns

“Well, obviously this came down to the fact that we couldn’t stop them on defense,” Bills head coach Rex Ryan said.

“A lot of credit goes to them. (Jackson) makes a big difference for them; there’s no question about it. I never thought he was Jerry Rice, but I guess I was wrong.”

Trailing 28-3 after Jackson’s 77-yard catch and run for a touchdown early in the third quarter, Buffalo scored two quick touchdowns.

First, running back Mike Gillislee ran 60 yards for a score, and then Taylor found Watkins behind two defenders for a 48-yard strike with 3:56 left in the quarter.

Washington responded by marching 80 yards in 13 plays. Cousins capped it with a 5-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Pierre Garcon with 11:16 left to play.

Washington outgained Buffalo 257-93 in the first half and scored touchdowns on its first three possessions for the first time since September 19, 1999 (against the Giants).

“It’s crazy,” Buffalo defensive end Mario Williams said when asked about the communications problems that continue to plague the defense. “You’re trying to switch personnel as their coming out of the huddle. I don’t know who in the world’s saying what personnel they’re in, or how it’s that confusing but apparently it is because like you said, it’s game in, game out.”

Cousins was 6 of 6 -- including a 28-yard completion to Jackson -- on Washington’s opening drive, which he capped with a 3-yard pass to Reed.

On their next possession, the Redskins gambled on fourth-and-1 from the Buffalo 37, and were rewarded when Buffalo was called for encroachment.

Cousins then hit Jackson for 27 yards. On third-and-goal from the 13, Cousins rolled right, ran, and was hit inside the 5, but dove into the end zone.

Washington went up 21-0 when Cousins found Reed for an 18-yard score.

After Washington’s Jamison Crowder fumbled a punt, the Bills drove to a first-and-goal at the 5. But McCoy failed to get in on three tries from inside the 1 (one was negated by a Washington penalty) and Taylor threw incomplete on fourth down.

“It was a huge turning point,” Gruden said. “They score there it’s 21-7 and they’ve got the ball coming out (of halftime).”

NOTES: Washington QB Kirk Cousins set team marks for completions (336) and 300-yard passing games (six) in a season. ... Cousins also became the first Redskins QB since Sonny Jurgensen in 1967 to throw a touchdown pass in each of the first 14 games. ... Buffalo was penalized eight times for 56 yards. The Bills have 1,142 yards in penalties this season, breaking the team record of 1,108 set during a 14-game season in 1970. ... The Bills were 6-0 against Washington since falling to the Redskins 37-24 in Super Bowl XXVI prior to Sunday’s loss.