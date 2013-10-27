Saints 35, Bills 17: Drew Brees passed for 332 yards and five touchdowns and rookie Kenny Stills had three receptions for 129 yards and two scores as host New Orleans pulled away from Buffalo.Brees was 26-of-34 and tossed a pair of scores to tight end Jimmy Graham and one to Lance Moore. The Saints (6-1) slowed down Buffalo’s running game, limiting Fred Jackson to 45 yards on 15 carries.

Thad Lewis was 22-of-39 for 234 yards and a touchdown for the Bills (3-5), but he also threw an interception and lost two fumbles. Stevie Johnson and tight end Scott Chandler each caught seven passes for 72 yards.

Lewis fumbled twice in the first quarter, and the Saints were able to take advantage of the second one - scoring on Brees’ 15-yard strike to Moore for a 7-0 lead. The Bills put together back-to-back scoring drives in the second quarter, tying it on Lewis’ 13-yard TD pass to Johnson and taking their only lead on Dan Carpenter’s 37-yard field goal.

It was all New Orleans from there, as Brees settled into a rhythm and hit Stills for a 69-yard scoring strike and Graham for a 15-yard TD to make it 21-10 at halftime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Brees has thrown five touchdown passes on eight occasions, the most in NFL history. … Bills DE Mario Williams recorded his 11th sack and has at least one in five straight games, the longest streak in franchise history since Aaron Schobel had a sack in six straight in 2006. … Graham has eight touchdowns in his past five home games.