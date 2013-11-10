Preview: Bills at Steelers

The Buffalo Bills hope the return of quarterback EJ Manuel will help end their slide when they visit Pittsburgh on Sunday. Manuel has missed the past four games, three of them losses, with a sprained knee, but is listed as probable and is a promising sign for a team ranked 28th in the league in passing. Hampered by an ankle injury, running back C.J. Spiller returned to the lineup last week and rushed for 116 yards against Kansas City and was a full participant at practice during the week.

Pittsburgh has also dropped two straight games and fallen into the AFC North cellar. Ben Roethlisberger threw his 200th career touchdown pass last week but the Steelers were routed by New England and allowed a franchise-record 55 points. “If you would have told me in the offseason (that the Steelers would lose six of their first eight games) I would have told you no way,” wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders said.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Steelers -3. O/U: 43.5.

ABOUT THE BILLS (3-6): Buffalo is in last place in the AFC East after falling to Kansas City 23-13 last week. The Bills held a surprising 10-3 lead at the half but surrendered a pair of back-breaking defensive scores after the break. Rookie Jeff Tuel was picked off in the end zone and Sean Smith returned the interception 100 yards to tie the game and the Bills lost a contest that they had totally dominated statistically.

ABOUT THE STEELERS (2-6): Roethlisberger is on pace to throw for the most yards of his career but that’s a testament to a team that has been playing from behind all season. The once-proud Steeler defense allowed New England’s Tom Brady to break out of a major slump to throw for 432 yards and four touchdowns last week. Pittsburgh has also been gouged on the ground all season long allowing 131.3 yards a game which ranks 31st in the league.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Steelers won the last meeting 19-16 in overtime in 2010.

2. Bills WR Robert Woods is questionable with a knee injury.

3. Pittsburgh has won seven of the last eight games in the series.

PREDICTION: Buffalo 27, Pittsburgh 24.