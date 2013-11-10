Steelers 23, Bills 10: With reports circulating that Ben Roethlisberger will ask to be traded after the season, the veteran quarterback threw one touchdown pass and host Pittsburgh snapped a two-game losing streak.

Roethlisberger completed 18-of-30 passes for 204 yards, including a 5-yard scoring pass to Jerricho Cotchery and Antonio Brown had six receptions for 104 yards. Le‘Veon Bell was the Steelers’ workhorse, gaining 57 yards on the ground on 22 carries and scoring on a 4-yard touchdown run.

Pittsburgh (3-6) entered the game ranked 31st defensively against the rush but it limited the Buffalo (3-7) to 95 yards on the ground and a total of 227 yards overall. EJ Manuel returned to the Bills’ lineup after missing the past four games with a knee injury but the rookie quarterback was ineffective, going 22-for-39 for 155 yards with his lone scoring pass - a 2-yarder to Chris Gragg - coming with just three seconds left.

Cotchery, who caught three touchdown passes a week ago, gave the Steelers a 10-3 lead by snaring a short fade pattern from Roethlisberger in the corner of the end zone. Bell’s touchdown run capped a six-play, 58-yard drive with 3:02 left in the third quarter giving Pittsburgh a 17-3 lead.

Dan Carpenter’s 20-yard field goal gave Buffalo a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter. Shaun Suisham answered with the first of his three field goals before Cotchery scored on the first play after the two-minute warning to give Pittsburgh the lead for good.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bills WR Robert Brooks missed the game with an ankle injury. ...Roethlisberger’s agent denied the report that the QB was seeking a trade and Steelers’ owner Art Rooney II said the team has no plans to trade him. ...Manuel had just 79 yards passing before the final drive. He didn’t go over 100 yards until there was 2:49 left in the game.