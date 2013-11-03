Buffalo Bills - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Buffalo Bills - INSIDE SLANT

The Buffalo Bills’ never-ending issues at quarterback have returned just in time for their game Sunday against the NFL’s lone unbeaten team, Kansas City.

Although Bills quarterback Thad Lewis returned to practice Friday, he is listed as doubtful to play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs because of a rib injury.

Lewis was injured during the Bills’ last game, a loss to the New Orleans Saints. He missed practice Wednesday and Thursday due to sore ribs.

“We’re trying to hold out to see if Thad will be ready,” coach Doug Marrone said.

If he cannot go, the Bills will likely turn to Jeff Tuel over recently-acquired Matt Flynn.

Lewis was 22-for-39 passing for 234 yards with a touchdown and an interception against the Saints. He was sacked four times.

Lewis started the last three games in place of injured rookie EJ Manuel. If Lewis doesn’t heal in time for the showdown with the Chiefs, Marrone will have to choose between Tuel, the undrafted rookie free agent who has thrown 20 NFL passes (in relief of Manuel on Oct. 3), and Flynn, the career backup who has been with the team less than three weeks.

“Challenging is the word we use, and it is,” Marrone said Wednesday. Not that he isn’t used to this in his first season as the head coach. He has seen Manuel (two separate knee injuries), Kevin Kolb (out for the year with a concussion) and now Lewis (ribs) get hurt. Now, he has to get Tuel and Flynn ready to play a defense that leads the NFL in sacks with 36.

“We’ll do whatever we can, if we have to go with either Jeff or Matt, and do the best job for them and put them in a position to win,” Marrone said.

Veteran running back Fred Jackson may have to be a workhorse Sunday if indeed Lewis can’t play. The Bills will have to have success running the ball to keep the Kansas City’s prolific pass rush at bay, and with C.J. Spiller probably sidelined again, it will fall to Jackson and Tashard Choice to get the offense moving.

“They’re getting after the quarterback with sacks and things like that, anytime you can create negative plays like that it puts you in a bind as an offensive unit,” said Jackson. “That’s something we have to stay out of and don’t let them get all those sacks; ball security is going to be big for us this weekend.”

That said, center Eric Wood said the entire offense has to do its part to help the quarterback.

“It’s unfortunate the situation with injuries we have been in this year.” he said. “I think we have done a good job at playing pretty consistent ball week to week with whoever is back there. I don’t know how many teams could do that. Credit the guys in the quarterback room for coming up each week prepared. We don’t have to do a lot of adjusting week to week. No matter who the quarterback is they all do a good job at knowing the offense and do a good job executing it.”

Marrone said he hopes Lewis can play, but he also knows he might not be able to. Of the two remaining quarterbacks, Marrone said, “Obviously I feel better about Jeff right now because I know Jeff. That’s not to say Matt’s not good enough, but I haven’t seen enough of Matt to really say it’s a competition. Yet.”

Tuel has been with the team since the spring and has a better grasp of the offense, and the players.

“I‘m just taking it one day at a time, trying to get better,” he said. “Whatever happens, I’ll be ready if my number is called. I feel ready. I’ve been getting reps in practice, even number two reps. I learned a lot from Cleveland and I feel like I’ve been getting better. If I get a chance, I’ll be excited.”

Flynn has been working hard to get caught up since being signed Oct. 14, and he does have six years of NFL backup experience to rely on, all of which has been spent in a west coast-style offense similar to Buffalo‘s.

“I‘m in a competition with myself to learn the playbook and get myself as ready as I can,” said Flynn. “That’s the nature of the beast in the NFL at the quarterback position if you’re not the starting guy; you have to be ready no matter what. I’ve been in that situation plenty of times in the past.”

SERIES HISTORY: 42nd regular-season meeting. Bills lead series, 23-17-1, including a 35-17 victory in the last meeting early in the 2012 season. The Bills also opened the 2011 season with a 41-7 romp in Kansas City.

NFL Team Report - Buffalo Bills - NOTES, QUOTES

-- Defensive tackle Stefan Charles was signed off the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad and to the 53-man roster. The 6-foot-5 Charles is a native of Canada who is an undrafted rookie who played at the University of Regina. To make room, defensive tackle Jay Ross was released. Charles had 9.5 sacks in college despite missing most of his final season due to a hand injury.

-- Quarterback EJ Manuel was on the practice field for the first time since injuring his knee Oct. 3 against Cleveland, but he did simple tasks and won’t be ready to practice fully for at least a couple weeks, maybe more. Coach Doug Marrone did say, however, that he was pleased with how Manuel looks and believes his rehab is going well.

The same cannot be said about running back C.J. Spiller, who may miss a second straight game due to a high ankle sprain. Spiller was limited in practice Wednesday, and the Bills may not have a choice but to rest him another week.

There was good news on wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, though. He was back to practice after missing the end of the Saints game with an elbow injury and he’s confident he’ll play against Kansas City.

“I went out there and did everything, so I was ready to go,” he said. “I’ll be good, I didn’t have any limitations today - at least in my mind I didn’t - I practiced the whole practice, so I’ll be ready go.”

-- Jairus Byrd is still a member of the Bills. The NFL trading deadline passed Tuesday without anything happening to the free safety, and he said he’s fine with that.

“Anything can happen, but I‘m not surprised at all,” Byrd said when asked if he was surprised he wasn’t dealt. “I‘m glad that’s over and behind us and now we can work on just winning games. I don’t want to get into that, I‘m here, let’s win.”

Byrd was embroiled in a contract dispute with the team in the offseason that carried deep into training camp before he finally came in to play under the franchise tag. There have been rumors that the Bills were looking to deal him, but nothing transpired.

-- The Bills announced that they hired Michael Lyons to run their newly-forming analytics department. A season ticket holder who is from nearby East Aurora, N.Y., Lyons worked 26 years as a data analytics expert for Xerox Corporation in Rochester, N.Y. He was educated at the University of Rochester and at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“Mike will be leading the department and he will work with different project teams along the way,” said team president/CEO Russ Brandon. “We have a lot of pieces in place already here through the football administrative department through the things we want to do business-wise. We have a long list of things for Mike to start working on.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 3 - Times in team history the Bills have played a team with a record of at least 8-0, and they have lost each game. The 1984 Dolphins, the 2006 Colts and the 2007 Patriots were the other opponents.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re excited, I know it sounds crazy. People are going to go, ‘What the hell is going on with this guy?’ We’ve got a lot of work to do, we’re going to get back, we’re in the third quarter of our season. Kansas City is coming in to town, they’re undefeated, we have a white out going on so the fans will be all pumped up. We’ve got to win this quarter and right now we’re focused on beating Kansas City. I‘m ready to go.” -- Coach Doug Marrone on the excitement of starting the second half of the season despite a 3-5 record.

NFL Team Report - Buffalo Bills - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--LB Kiko Alonso has played every snap this season, 603 snaps in all, which leads the league.

--DE Mario Williams has 11 sacks, second in the league, and his total is the most ever by a Bills player through eight games.

--RB Fred Jackson leads the team with 425 yards rushing and six touchdowns.

--CB Leodis McKelvin leads the team in passes defensed with nine.

--TE Scott Chandler now has 14 career TD receptions, fourth-most for a Bills tight end.

--WR Marcus Easley leads the NFL with 15 special teams tackles.

--WR Stevie Johnson has 91 third-down receptions since 2010, second-most in the NFL behind Atlanta’s Roddy White.

INJURY IMPACT

--QB Thad Lewis did not practice Wednesday due to bruised ribs, so Jeff Tuel and Matt Flynn split the first-team snaps. Lewis is 50-50 at best to play Sunday, according to coach Doug Marrone.

--RB Fred Jackson sat out practice to rest his sore knee, but once again, he’ll likely be able to play Sunday.

--RB C.J. Spiller was limited to individual drills and his availability for Sunday due to a high ankle sprain is still in doubt.

--WR Stevie Johnson sat out practice due to his hip flexor injury that he suffered last week.

--QB EJ Manuel was on the field stretching and doing individual drills for the first time in three weeks, but he did not practice.

--WR Marquise Goodwin missed the end of the Saints game with an elbow injury, but he practiced fully.

--LB Manny Lawson was limited in practice due to a hamstring injury.

GAME PLAN: The Bills will be severely handicapped if QB Thad Lewis can’t play, which is amazing in and of itself given that Lewis has played only four NFL games, three with the Bills. If Lewis’ ribs don’t heal, Jeff Tuel or Matt Flynn will start, and the package of plays that offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett can call will likely be more streamlined, especially if it’s Flynn.

As well as the Chiefs rush the passer (league-high 36 sacks), the Bills will try to rely on their ground game, and the key to that will be to not fall behind early. The Bills had this issue last week against New Orleans and abandoned the run game in the second half.

Defensively, the Bills will have to find a way to cope with Chiefs RB Jamaal Charles, who’s having a great year. He’s a dual threat as a runner and receiver, and the Bills have not been good at limiting big plays or stopping teams on third down. They have allowed 22 runs of at least 10 yards, and 27 passes of at least 20 yards, and their third-down rate is 38.8.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Bills offensive line vs. Chiefs pass rushers -- Kansas City leads the NFL with 36 sacks, including LB Justin Houston, who has 11, tied for second-most in the league. The Chiefs have been able to generate pressure with four-man rushes, but they also like to bring the blitz and the Bills will have to find a way to get a hat on a hat. Buffalo’s line has not been strong in pass protection and it has struggled to stop teams from blitzing. RT Erik Pears has not been very good the last month, and Houston lines up on his side most of the time.

--Bills LB Kiko Alonso vs. Chiefs RB Jamaal Charles. Charles is a dynamic weapon who can beat you running the ball, and catching it. He has 635 yards rushing and also leads the Chiefs in both receptions (41) and yards receiving (383). The Chiefs like to get the ball to him in space, and Alonso will need to be active in not only covering Charles out of the backfield, but stringing him out to the sideline on run plays.