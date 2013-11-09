Buffalo Bills - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Buffalo Bills - INSIDE SLANT

With rookie EJ Manuel returning to the starting lineup for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Buffalo Bills are hoping the constant shuffling of quarterbacks this season will finally come to an end.

Manuel hasn’t played since suffering an LCL injury in his right knee in the Oct. 3 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Manuel practiced on a limited basis last week, but has been doing everything in practice this week.

“He’s done a very good job,” Marrone said Friday. “It was a challenge for him not being out there for four weeks. So we worked very hard on the mental aspect and the preparation aspect. He did a great job of that. He came out there this week and had a good week of practice. So we’re excited about putting him back out there on the field.”

Although they have been handcuffed all season by the play of their young and inexperienced triumvirate of quarterbacks, the Buffalo Bills have not been a terrible offensive team.

They rank 15th in yards gained and 21st in scoring, better in both cases than where they closed 2012.

However, they have begun to struggle with red zone touchdown efficiency and have dipped to 31st in the league, better only than the winless Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Bills have scored a touchdown on just 42.3 percent of their trips into the red zone (11 for 26), and in the loss to Kansas City, red zone failure was a prime reason for defeat.

“It’s ugly, man,” wide receiver Stevie Johnson said. The Bills were 0-for-3 against the Chiefs and one of those misses turned out to be the turning point of the game.

Johnson got wide open in the end zone on third-and-goal from the 1, but quarterback Jeff Tuel didn’t see him, and then threw the ball right into the hands of Chiefs cornerback Sean Smith who was raced 100 yards for a touchdown. Rather than being up 14 points, the Bills found themselves in a tie game, and they went on to lose by 10.

“We’re just not making the plays we need to make, whether it be blocking, catching, throwing and running, it’s a group effort,” center Eric Wood. “That’s the best way to put it.”

The biggest issue, of course, has been the play of the quarterbacks, Manuel, Thad Lewis, and Tuel. Prior to this season they had one combined NFL start among them, and their combined passer rating this year is 73.2. They will have to be much better Sunday when they venture into Heinz Field to play a wounded Steelers defense that just gave up 610 yards and 55 points to New England, and will be loaded for bear.

”It’s different than when you’re in the field,“ running back Fred Jackson said, meaning the 60 yards between the 20’s where the defense is more spread out. ”It helps to have been there and seen it before.

You can definitely say not having experience (at quarterback) can contribute to us not finishing drives, but that’s on us as guys who have been out there and been in that situation to get the job done. We have guys who have been there; myself, C.J., Stevie, we know what it is that we’ve got to get done and that’s what we have to do.”

Jackson had a great opportunity to take care of business last week, but on the two plays prior to Tuel’s interception he was stuffed from the 1-yard-line.

”That’s an opportunity that we relish,“ said Jackson, who has scored five of Buffalo’s 11 red zone touchdowns. ”I pride myself in goal line situations and I didn’t get the job done and in the end that could be what cost us the seven points.

“We haven’t been consistent in what we’ve wanted to get done. Anytime you get into the red zone we need to score touchdowns. That’s something we said we wanted to get done and we haven’t done that. I‘m sure we’ll be focusing a lot on that this week, finishing those drives.”

Marrone said the coaching staff has spent time this week studying what other teams are doing in the red zone and trying to find a way to incorporate some things into their own plan.

“We’re trying to go back and see if we can put them in better situations,” he said. “That’s the first thing you look at as a coach. We’ve gone around and looked at a bunch of things around the league. What’s trending around the league with the teams that have been successful and then we just have to see if that suits what we can do and if we can do that. That’s what we’re looking at right now.”

One way to improve, Johnson said, is to look for him. The sixth-year vet is a crafty route runner whose skills should make him a dangerous weapon in the red zone. He’s adept at beating press coverage, and he also can be slippery once he’s in the pattern because he knows how to read coverages.

“We had talks about it after this game, about red zone and third down,” he said, referring to a conversation with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. “I just said maybe you’ve got to get off the strategy sometimes and let your guys work. The way I move, the way I work, the way I study defenses, I feel like just give me an extra second to work and then go to another read. We’ll see if things change this game. I said win the game with me or lose the game, and I feel we’ll win most of the time.”

SERIES HISTORY: 21st regular-season meeting, Steelers lead series, 12-8. Buffalo has won only once in Pittsburgh (1-7), that in 1975 in a game O.J. Simpson shredded the Steel Curtain defense for 227 yards rushing. Overall, the Bills have lost four in a row to the Steelers, including 26-3 in their last visit to Heinz Field in 2007.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Buffalo Bills - NOTES, QUOTES

-- Running back C.J. Spiller was not on the injury report for the first time in several weeks which would indicate that he’s fully healthy. Spiller is coming off his best game of the season as he totaled 155 yards from scrimmage, including 116 on the ground.

“I think it all depends upon how the game goes and how he’s going,” coach Doug Marrone said when asked if Spiller would get more work in the Steelers game. “I did talk to him again today. I asked him how he felt and he said he felt good. That’s exciting. The more we can get his hands on the ball there is an opportunity for him to make a big play. I think that’s something we are always striving for.”

-- The Bills have been one of the league’s worst teams in run defense for the past four years, ranking 30th, 32nd, 28th, and 31st. This year they are 17th in Mike Pettine’s aggressive defense and they have held four of their last six opponents under 100 yards.

“We’re starting to get to know one another in terms of how one another plays,” linebacker Manny Lawson said. “We’re talking more about what we can do in all aspects of our game. Up front we trust everybody to do their job. We’re going to stay in our gap and not try to do too much more. That’s where it was hurting us before. Everybody was trying to do more instead of just doing your job. Doing more isn’t wrong, but it can open up things. But I think everybody is doing their job and that’s where the lower numbers are coming from.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 4 -- The Bills are the only team in the NFL that has four players with at least four sacks this season: Mario Williams (11), Marcell Dareus (4), Jerry Hughes (4) and Kyle Williams (4).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a great defense, a defense that’s been known by the way they play, so to see them give up that many yards and that many points is unrealistic. It’s not something that we think we can duplicate, we just want to go in there and run the ball efficiently, make some passes downfield and score some points.” -- RB Fred Jackson on playing the wounded Steelers defense that was just torched by the Patriots.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Buffalo Bills - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

INJURY IMPACT

-- WR Robert Woods (ankle) did not practice Friday and is listed as doubtful to play Sunday.

-- WR Marquise Goodwin (hamstring) returned to full practice Friday and is probable.

-- QB EJ Manuel (knee) practiced in full all week, is listed as probable and will start against Pittsburgh.

-- RB C.J. Spiller was not listed on the injury report for the first time in five weeks as his ankle has apparently healed.

-- QB Thad Lewis was able to return to practice and took all the backup reps.

--OLB Manny Lawson (not injury related) was listed as questionable after missing Friday’s practice.

PLAYER NOTES

-- WR Stevie Johnson has 26 TD receptions since the start of 2010, tied for the fourth-most in the AFC.

-- RB C.J. Spiller has 2,256 yards gained from scrimmage since the start of 2012, fourth-most in the AFC.

-- WR Robert Woods is averaging 13.4 yards per reception, seventh-best among NFL rookies this year.

-- TE Scott Chandler had 14 career TDs, one shy of moving into a tie for third in team history for most TDs by a TE.

-- LB Kiko Alonso leads the team with 91 tackles as well as 4 interceptions.

-- K Dan Carpenter has made 18 of 20 field goal attempts and all 17 of his extra points.

-- CB Leodis McKelvin has only 83 yards on 10 punt returns, though he had an 89-yarder for a TD called back by a penalty last week.

-- QB EJ Manuel, expected to return to action this week, has a passer rating of 79.4.

GAME PLAN: The Bills know they are heading into a potential beehive when they travel to Heinz Field to play Pittsburgh. The proud Steelers were embarrassed last week by New England as the defense gave up franchise records for points (55) and yards (610).

Now the Bills are up, and with a rookie QB under center (EJ Manuel is expected to start), they could be the perfect bounce-back opponent for the Steelers.

Buffalo may be without two of its top four WRs as rookie Robert Woods and Marquise Goodwin are sidelined by injuries. Couple that with the fact that Manuel will likely be rusty in his return, it will be imperative to run the ball effectively with Fred Jackson and C.J. Spiller. The Bills are coming off a game in which they ran for 241 yards against Kansas City, and now rank seventh in the NFL in rushing.

Defensively, the Bills have been able to generate pass rush all year, and the Steelers’ offensive line has been terrible, allowing Ben Roethlisberger to be sacked 31 times. But the key for the Bills will be creating turnovers, something they have failed to do in the last two games, losses to KC and New Orleans. The Steelers rank 31st in turnover differential at minus-11, with 17 giveaways.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Bills C Eric Wood vs. Steelers DT Brett Keisel -- This will be a good old-fashioned bar brawl in the middle of the line, and Wood has to win because the Bills will need to run the ball between the tackles. The Steelers have slowed down on defense, but they still pursue plays outside the edges, and the Bills need to hit them with quick-hitting runs up the middle.

--Bills QB EJ Manuel vs. Steelers SS Troy Polamalu -- The old veteran has a way of getting inside the heads of young QBs and Manuel will have to be sharp. Polamalu is not the player he once was, and he can be beat with play-action fakes because he loves to cheat toward the line to stuff the run, so if Manuel can work the middle of the field with WR Stevie Johnson and TE Scott Chandler, he may catch Polomalu out of position a few times.

--Bills DE Mario Williams vs. Steelers OTs Kelvin Beachum and Marcus Gilbert -- Williams, who has 11 sacks, will line up opposite both players, and if he can generate pressure on the edge and sack Ben Roethlisberger or force him to step up where DTs Marcell Dareus and Kyle Williams may be able to get him, it could be a tough day for the Steelers QB.