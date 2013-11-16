Buffalo Bills - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Buffalo Bills - INSIDE SLANT

Accountability was a hot topic following the Buffalo Bills’ woeful performance in its 23-10 loss to Pittsburgh, and the guy stepping up first and foremost was one who absolutely needed to do that: Head coach Doug Marrone.

Marrone was passionate in his remarks Monday about his disappointment concerning the performance, and he made it clear that the finger should be pointed right at him.

This is what I love, I love it,“ Marrone said. ”I want to be in this position. I love this part of what we do, what we choose to do. It would be so easy to not be in this profession and sit on the outside and say ‘they should be doing this’ and ‘they should be doing that,’ but that’s what separates me from the normal person. That’s what separates me from the fans. That’s what separates me from people in my job because I understand my responsibility.

“I‘m here to win. That’s the reason why I chose to come here, that’s the reason why I wanted to be here and I know we can make that happen. The coaches have to understand that it starts with them next. After that it’s the players. The players are here to win, not just to play, not just here to coach, but we’re here to win. We have to understand that.”

The Bills were not competitive against a Pittsburgh team that was struggling, coming off a horrific and embarrassing loss, and was being booed early in the game by its home crowd. Rather than take advantage of that, the Bills were perhaps even flatter than the Steelers, and once the Steelers woke up, Buffalo had no response.

“Yeah, the opportunity was there and we didn’t seize it,” said running back Fred Jackson. “You’ve got to give them credit, they kept fighting. Even when they were in bad situations, they came out and kept competing and we didn’t take advantage of some of the opportunities that we had. It got out of hand for us early.”

Marrone said what the Bills have to get back to do doing when they host the Jets this weekend is concentrate on the tenets he laid out to them when he first took over the team.

“The importance of playing like a BiIl, and I think this is where we have to do a better job and I have to make sure everyone understands it,” he said. “To play like a Bill, we talk about playing with passion, toughness, relentlessness, smart, competitive, instinctive, productive and accountable. You have to have all of those things. When you have all of those things, you have an opportunity to win. If you’re missing one of those things, then you’re not playing like a Bill. Those are the things that are going to be the foundation of this team.”

Of course, it would also help the Bills if they could finally get a competent game from their quarterback, something that has been lacking all season. Obviously, the deck has been stacked against them as the three players who have started - EJ Manuel, Thad Lewis and Jeff Tuel - had one career NFL prior to 2013. Buffalo’s combined passer rating now stands at 72.1 which ranks in the bottom five in the NFL.

Manuel is the best of the bunch, but the first-round draft pick played terribly in his return to action after missing four games with a knee injury, and now he has to face a New York defense that throttled him in a Week 3 game at Met Life Stadium. Prior to Sunday’s debacle in Pittsburgh, Manuel’s worst game came against the Jets when he completed just 19 of 42 passes for 243 yards while being sacked eight times. The Jets had him confused, had him antsy, and he never settled down.

“The first step is just going back to the drawing board,” he said. “Critiquing the things we missed on and that’s it man. Just really about executing and that’s all it takes. We want to win. I think that’s the biggest thing, you can’t look at it as pressure. Just have to look at it as, it’s the situation. We’re 3-7 and we still have some games, or a lot of games left, opportunities ahead of us. We’ve just got to put all of our efforts in to this week and then have a bye week. We have to take care of the Jets first.”

SERIES HISTORY: 106th regular-season meeting. Bills lead series, 54-51. Earlier this season, the Jets defeated the Bills 27-20 despite committing a team-record 20 penalties in what was rookie QB EJ Manuel’s first road start.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Buffalo Bills - NOTES, QUOTES

-- The Bills went old school for practice on Wednesday, going outside at Ralph Wilson Stadium despite temperatures in the mid-30s with a wind chill down in the 20s. The rationale was simple: The weather has officially turned in Buffalo, and the Bills have three cold-weather games left on their schedule, so they need to get used to the elements.

Taking it a step further, coach Doug Marrone was wearing shorts.

“Like I told the players, feet, hands and head, keep that stuff warm and you’re in good shape,” he said. He then went on to explain why the team was outside on such a blustery day.

“When we play at home, and with the wind and weather, I like to practice outside,” he said. “The only way we wouldn’t is if it became a situation where you couldn’t really get a lot out of it.”

-- Running back C.J. Spiller had only 22 snaps in the loss to the Steelers, and 14 touches that totaled 34 yards, another in a string of disappointing days for a player who came into the season with high expectations attached to his name.

Marrone’s was asked why a player of Spiller’s caliber would be used so sparingly when Marrone had said earlier in the week that Spiller was healthy and ready to go, and he basically said it was just how the flow of the game went and Fred Jackson played more (44 snaps, 15 touches, 62 yards).

Marrone then defended the split usage.

”We’re the only team that has two running backs with over 500 yards, so both of those players are in there, I view them both as No. 1’s for us,“ he said. ”I’ve always said it, I like two different backs, two different styles, and that’s what we have in those two players.

-- The Bills are playing the Jets for the second time this season, and in both games, the Jets had more rest than Buffalo. In the Week 3 meeting, New York had played on Thursday in Week 2 and therefore had 10 days to prepare.

This time the Jets are coming off their bye week. This season, the Bills are playing six games against opponents who had either the Thursday game, or a bye week, and they have mentioned it to the league.

“We certainly have talked to the league about this because it’s been disappointing where teams are coming off a bye or a long week,” said CEO Russ Brandon on his weekly segment on WGR radio in Buffalo. “We lead the league in amount of games coming off of extra time or a bye week. It is a very, very tough job what they have in scheduling with all the different things that go into the formula and the stadium commitments and TV schedules, but it’s certainly something that needs to be addressed.”

Earlier this year, Miami and New Orleans played Buffalo after bye week breaks, and the Bills will also be facing Atlanta (Week 13) and Jacksonville (Week 15) when those teams will be coming off a Thursday game.

BY THE NUMBERS: 2 -- This is the first time since 1975 that the Bills have two backs with more than 500 yards apiece through the first 10 games of a season as Fred Jackson and C.J. Spiller have eclipsed that mark. In 1975, O.J. Simpson and Jim Braxton did it for the Bills.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The No. 1 thing that guys have to realize is we’re professionals. We play this game to win, you don’t come out to just get a paycheck, because that’s what you’re paid to do; you’re paid to win football games. Losers aren’t around too long, you have to show up week in and week out and compete to win football games and we have a locker room of guys just like that.” -- RB Fred Jackson on the Bills need to keep pushing despite a 3-7 record.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Buffalo Bills - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

INJURY IMPACT

--WR Robert Woods was unable to practice again on Friday due to an ankle injury and he will not play against the Jets.

--WR Stevie Johnson (groin) was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Jets after being unable to practice Friday.

--DT Kyle Williams was back at practice Thursday after his normal Wednesday off.

--SS Da‘Norris Searcy returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday with a sore hamstring.

PLAYER NOTES

--FS Jairus Byrd has made four of his 19 career interceptions against the Jets.

-- RB Fred Jackson has produced 47 first downs this season which ranks fifth in the NFL.

-- DE Mario Williams still ranks third in the NFL with 11 sacks despite two sack-less games in a row.

-- LB Kiko Alonso now has 99 tackles which ranks second in the league.

-- SS Aaron Williams has 59 tackles which is 10th among all defensive backs in the NFL.

-- RB C.J. Spiller played only 22 snaps last week against the Steelers and produced just 34 yards of total offense.

-- QB EJ Manuel completed only two passes against Pitt.

-- TE Chris Gragg made the first four receptions of his NFL career against Pittsburgh, and also scored his first TD.

GAME PLAN: The Bills have already fallen victim to Rex Ryan’s defense once this season. In Week 3, the Bills had a tough time getting anything established as they rushed for 120 yards (with 59 coming on one run by Fred Jackson) and EJ Manuel completed only 19 of 42 passes while being sacked eight times.

The Jets still rank No. 1 in the league against the run, allowing just 73.8 yards per game, but given Manuel’s struggles in his return from a four-week absence last week in Pittsburgh, the run game remains critical for the Bills and they will have to find a way to move on the ground. One key will be to get C.J. Spiller more involved. He’s still a bit hobbled by an ankle injury, but he played only 22 snaps in Pittsburgh.

Defensively, it’s Buffalo’s turn to get a rookie QB on its home field. In the first meeting, Manuel was playing his first career NFL road game and he had a horrible game. New York’s Geno Smith is 1-3 on the road and has not played well, but this will be slightly different because at least he’s already seen the Buffalo defense, a defense he threw for 331 yards against in that Week 3 game.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Bills CB Stephon Gilmore vs. Jets WR Santonio Holmes -- In the first game, Gilmore did not play due to injury, and Holmes torched young CB Justin Rogers to the tune of 154 yards on five catches including 59-yard TD. Gilmore is back, but he has not played well and it will be up to him to shut down Holmes.

--Bills LT Cordy Glenn vs. Jets DE Muhammad Wilkerson -- When Wilkerson is lined up on Glenn’s side, this will be a battle of up-and-coming young players. Wilkerson has been tough for everyone to handle as he has eight sacks and 47 tackles. Glenn needs to give EJ Manuel time to look downfield against a secondary that will give up chunk plays.