Buffalo Bills - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills coach Doug Marrone announced quarterback Thad Lewis will start at the New England Patriots on Sunday with rookie EJ Manuel listed as doubtful due to the knee injury that also sidelined him last week.

Manuel had injuries to both knees this season, including a sprained left knee suffered two weeks ago. He has completed 180 of 306 passes for 1,972 yards with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions over 10 starts this year.

”The decision with EJ is very simple. Did not progress in the way that I wanted it to,“ Marrone said. ”I give him credit, he’s disappointed. He did everything he could when he was out there. At the end of the day, the decision process was injury related and he was not able to do the things at 100 percent that in my opinion we need to do to win this game.

“At the end of the day I made a decision not to put him out there for no other reason because I thought Thad would give us the best chance to win this game with EJ’s injury not progressing.”

Marrone said Manuel lobbied hard to play.

”I mean he’s like, ‘I‘m ready to go, I‘m ready to go. Whatever we have to do, it’s going to continually get better and better,'“ Marrone said. ”When you go out there - that’s why I think that it’s difficult to say from the field you see the little things, you see a little bit of the lateral stability not being where I’d like it to be.

“Really that’s what it came down to. The ability to vertically move is there, it’s the lateral stability which we know he has an LCL that didn’t in my opinion, and obviously we feel our quarterback is going to have to move laterally at some point in this game.”

Manuel will not require surgery on the left knee, but Marrone said an offseason focus will be to strengthen both knees and build up the muscles around the LCL.

Lewis is starting his fifth game of the year. He also started in place of Manuel last Sunday in beating the Miami Dolphins, completing 15 of 25 passes for 193 yards with an interception.

“It’s just an opportunity to go out and play and do something you love,” Lewis said. “It’s a challenge to go up there, so you can get over a hump as a team. You have to be a team that can win on the road as well as at home. It’s just another challenge and if we can win this challenge it will be a great opportunity for us.”

--Whether there is tangible carryover from a strong finish to a season into the following year is debatable, but that is not keeping the Buffalo Bills from preaching about the potential momentum generated if they can close out 2013 on a three-game winning streak.

”I believe so,“ veteran running back Fred Jackson said. ”I think you can always build on things from year to year and being able to win and have a winning record in the division and a three-game winning streak going into the offseason is something that I think can definitely motivate a team into getting better and picking out positive things to lean on.

“The way you played last year is something that gets you started in the right direction going into 2014, so I think a lot of guys are focused on that and hopefully we can go out there and continue to play as well as we have and get a win in New England.”

The Bills haven’t won three games in a row since 2011. They hadn’t won two in a row since weeks 2-3 of the 2012 season, but after whipping Miami 19-0 last week, they have a chance to finish with a 4-2 record in the AFC East, something they haven’t achieved since 2007. Of course, they have to get past their arch nemesis, the Patriots, in order to do it. New England has never lost to Buffalo at Gillette Stadium, it has lost to the Bills only once in the past 20 meetings and quarterback Tom Brady is now 23-2 in his career against his favorite opponent.

”We can start with being the only team in our division to have a winning record,“ coach Doug Marrone said, laying out the achievements his team seeks this week. ”That would be important for what we want to be able to build on. Winning three games in a row, being a Buffalo team that’s gone out there in the new stadium that can win and have the opportunity to win up there which would be a great challenge for us. Really just trying to change things.

“We have been making them, but this is an important one. It’s our last time out and we understand that. It’s the last time the 2013 Buffalo Bills football team is going to play together as a team. We’re in a league that is constantly changing, there is change everywhere and we’re together and we want to go out and win a game.”

Safety Jairus Byrd said winning the last game of the season is always a positive, but because the opponent is the mighty Patriots, this one has a little added luster attached.

“It would be really, really good,” said Byrd. “Like we were talking about building for the future, that is a big step in the right direction. I think that’s what we need to do. It shows them that we’re heading in the right direction and that we’re putting things together. A lot of our games, you look back and we would kick ourselves over some of the losses we’ve had (to New England).”

Such as the season opener back in September when the Bills led the whole way until Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski hit a game-winning field goal with five seconds left. The Bills twice let Brady convert critical third downs on the winning drive and were, as usual, unable to make the key play when it mattered most.

That was Marrone’s first game as head coach, and now, as he closes in on the end of his first season, he believes his team has made huge strides, even though the 6-9 record is obviously unsatisfactory and will result in a 14th straight year out of the playoffs.

One stride that hasn’t been huge, though, is quarterback play. The Bills have been mediocre all year, which is not a surprise given that two rookies (EJ Manuel and Jeff Tuel) and a former practice squad player who had one career start before this season (Thad Lewis) played the position.

Manuel sat out the Miami game with another knee injury and watched Lewis direct his second victory of the year over the Dolphins. Manuel practiced Tuesday, and Marrone said he would be re-evaluated Thursday before he determines whether the rookie will be able to play against the Patriots. If he can‘t, it would be a supremely disappointing end to Manuel’s season.

He has started 10 games and finished nine, a sample size that leaves his first-year grade at incomplete.

SERIES HISTORY: 107th regular-season meeting. Patriots lead series, 64-41-1. Buffalo has never won at Gillette Stadium since its opening in 2002, now 0-11. Overall, the Bills have won just two of the last one of the last 20 games in the series.

PRO BOWL SELECTIONS ANNOUNCED FRIDAY: (3)

Player, position, Pro Bowls

Jairus Byrd,Free Safety, 3

Kyle Williams, Defensive Lineman,3

Mario Williams, Defensive End, 3

The Pro Bowl will be played Sunday, January 26 and televised live on NBC at 7 p.m. ET from Aloha Stadium in Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. Teams will be drafted from the selected players, regardless of conference affiliation, on January 22 by Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders. They will be assisted by two active player captains and one NFL.com fantasy football champion in the draft process.

NFL Team Report - Buffalo Bills - NOTES, QUOTES

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Robert Woods was fined $15,000 by the NFL Friday for throwing a punch at Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones during last Sunday’s game.

Woods was ejected in the third quarter of Buffalo’s 19-0 victory after he swung at Jones’ helmet while the two players fell to the ground during a play.

“Of course you shouldn’t throw a punch in a football game, but if you’re playing outside the rules, sometimes you got to be a man sometimes,” Woods said Monday. “But I learned my lesson and just can’t do it again.”

Woods has 39 receptions for 560 yards in 13 games this year.

--The Bills have been pleased with the way defensive lineman Alan Branch has fit into their defense, and how he can play all across the line, so they re-signed the 325-pounder to a three-year contract extension.

“It feels good just knowing that my future is secure for a little bit and not wondering what’s going to happen in the next couple months,” said Branch. “It’s a load off, and I‘m on the team that I‘m on right now.”

Branch believes he is a good fit for coordinator Mike Pettine’s defense.

“I think schematically, this is one of the better defenses for me,” said Branch, who also played for Arizona and Seattle. “I‘m a quicker big fellow. I can get penetration and I can keep the offensive linemen on their toes, so that goes toward my strengths a lot.”

Coach Doug Marrone was obviously happy with the re-signing.

“He’s a big boy guy,” said Marrone. “When you look at the guys up front, you look at the production of Kiko (Alonso) as our middle linebacker, a lot of that production is because of the guys up front. They’re taking on blocks and not letting anyone get on them and Alan has done a great job with that. We’re happy to have him as part of this team going forward.”

--It looks as if wide receiver Stevie Johnson’s season is over. His mother passed away suddenly at the age of 48 on Dec. 14, and following the next day’s game at Jacksonville he flew to Northern California. However, her funeral is not taking place until Friday, and Johnson has remained at home, so coach Doug Marrone isn’t counting on him again this week against New England.

“I’ve had correspondence with Stevie and obviously again I‘m going to reiterate that our thoughts and prayers are with him,” said Marrone. “His mom’s funeral is the 27th. With that being said, I think it’s very difficult as far as the availability issue of him being available for Sunday.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 511 -- Number of rushing attempts by the Bills this season, which is No. 1 in the NFL. In terms of yards, the Bills rank second behind only the Eagles.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve said that before, you always want to win, everyone wants to win. That’s why we play this game; you work so hard to win. The other stuff will take care of itself, you always want to win.” -- FS Jairus Byrd on the possibility of the Bills closing the season on a three-game winning streak.

NFL Team Report - Buffalo Bills - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

BUFFALO BILLS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

BUFFALO BILLS

--OUT: WR Steve Johnson (not injury related), S Aaron Williams (ribs).

--DOUBTFUL: QB E.J. Manuel (knee).

--PROBABLE: WR Marcus Easley (knee), WR Marquise Goodwin (knee), RB Fred Jackson (ribs), QB Thaddeus Lewis (left shoulder), DT Kyle Williams (achilles).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

--OUT: WR Josh Boyce (ankle).

--DOUBTFUL: S Devin McCourty (concussion).

--QUESTIONABLE: CB Kyle Arrington (groin), CB Alfonzo Dennard (knee, shoulder), WR Aaron Dobson (foot), LB Dane Fletcher (groin), S Steve Gregory (finger, knee), DE Rob Ninkovich (ankle), T Nate Solder (concussion), LB Brandon Spikes (knee), T Will Svitek (ankle), WR Kenbrell Thompkins (hip), RB Shane Vereen (groin)

--PROBABLE: WR Danny Amendola (groin), QB Tom Brady (right shoulder), T Marcus Cannon (ankle), TE Michael Hoomanawanui (knee), CB Aqib Talib (hip).

PLAYER NOTES

--WR Stevie Johnson will not play at the Patriots following the Friday funeral for his mother, who passed away two weeks ago.

--K Dan Carpenter has made 31 field goals and is two shy of tying Steve Christie’s single-season team record of 33.

--RB Fred Jackson has averaged 4.7 yards on his 135 career rushing attempts against the Patriots.

--WR Robert Woods has 39 receptions, seventh-most for a Bills rookie.

--DT Kyle Williams has 10.5 sacks, tied for the most in the NFL for a tackle with Tennessee’s Jurell Casey.

--DE Mario Williams has 23.5 sacks in his two seasons with the Bills, and 13.5 have come on third-down plays.

--CB Leodis McKelvin is tied for third in the NFL with 20 passes defensed, four of those coming last week.

--WR Marcus Easley continues to lead the NFL in special teams tackles with 21.

INJURY IMPACT

--SS Aaron Williams remains sidelined by sore ribs and he will not play.

--RB Fred Jackson (ribs) is probable, as is WR Marquise Goodwin (knee).

--QB EJ Manuel participated on a limited basis in practice Thursday, and it now seems likely that he won’t play against the Patriots. Thad Lewis took the bulk of the first-team reps.

--WR Stevie Johnson was again excused from practice and it looks as if he will be inactive for a second week in a row.

--SS Aaron Williams remains sidelined by sore ribs and he will probably not play.

--RB Fred Jackson was given a rest day Wednesday because of sore ribs, but he was back at work Thursday.

--WR Marquise Goodwin practiced fully on Thursday and it looks as if he’s a go for the Patriots despite a sore knee.

GAME PLAN:

It’s no secret what the Bills want to do, and need to do, against the Patriots. They have the second-ranked rushing attack in the league, the Patriots have the third-worst rushing defense in the league. With 511 rush attempts, no team has run more than Buffalo, and the plan will be to get Fred Jackson and C.J. Spiller operating, especially if Thad Lewis has to start at QB. This will also, in theory, chew some clock and keep Tom Brady off the field.

On defense, the Bills feel like they can match up with the Patriots. Their pass rush is the best in the league (56 sacks), they have made 22 interceptions, and rank fifth in passing yards allowed and third in yards allowed per pass attempt. Brady has tortured the Bills through the years, but his weapons aren’t nearly as dangerous as they once were. If ever the Bills are going to break through against the Patriots, this seems like a reasonable chance.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

--Bills offensive line vs. Patriots front seven.

The Bills will try to pound away at the Patriots, and the ability of C Eric Wood and guards Kraig Urbik and Doug Legursky to control the middle of the line will be vital to Buffalo’s success.

--Bills CB Stephon Gilmore vs. Patriots WR Danny Amendola.

Amendola gave the Bills fits the first time the teams met way back in Week 1, even though he suffered a groin injury that ultimately knocked him out of action for several weeks. Gilmore did not play that day, and after a slow start when he returned from a wrist injury, he’s played better of late.

--Bills LB Kiko Alonso vs. Patriots RBs Stevan Ridley and Shane Vereen.

The Patriots would also like to attack the Bills on the ground as Buffalo ranks only 23rd in rush defense. If they run, it opens up Brady’s play-action possibilities, and that’s how he has often killed the Bills in the past.