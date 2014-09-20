Buffalo Bills - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Buffalo Bills - INSIDE SLANT

Marrone, Bills know three is not enough

At some point, it stands to reason that if the Buffalo Bills don’t improve their efficiency in the red zone, it’s going to come back to bite them. But through two weeks, and two victories, it has hardly mattered that the Bills have scored touchdowns on only three of 10 trips inside the opponents 20.

Coach Doug Marrone didn’t ignore the numbers, but he did try to rationalize them by pointing out that on several occasions, the Bills weren’t necessarily pressing to get into the end zone, and he’s right.

At Chicago, one of the red zone “failures” came in overtime when Fred Jackson’s 38-yard run to the one-yard-line set the Bills up for a winning field goal.

And against Miami, the Bills were in the red zone three times in the fourth quarter in a game Buffalo had control of, and he played it close to the vest in all three instances to make sure the Bills came away with at least field goals to extend the lead.

“I‘m not going to try to mitigate what’s going on with the red zone, but, at the same time, the Chicago one we were playing for the field goal to win the game and (against Miami) there were three times in the red zone that right, wrong or indifferent, I was playing conservative to get to the two-score lead again,” Marrone said.

“We were playing to kick the field goals in that situation and not jeopardize a game that, at least I felt at that time, we were in control of. That’s not an excuse.”

The first half of the Miami game is where the concerns were focused.

The Bills drove down there three times and came away with just three field goals.

On the first try, EJ Manuel had Robert Woods open on a quick slant inside the 10 that would have converted a third-and-6 and might have scored a touchdown, but he threw the ball at Woods’ feet. Field goal.

Following a blocked punt by Anthony Dixon and a drive start at the Dolphins 31, the Bills moved to a first-and-goal at the seven, but Manuel misfired twice and Fred Jackson was stuffed on a run. Field goal.

On the last chance, Manuel had Watkins wide open over the middle for a touchdown, but it looked as if Watkins ran the wrong route and the ball fell incomplete. He then hit Watkins with a third-down pass that came up short of the first down. Field goal.

“At the end of the day, the offense, we’ve got to look at the 17 percent, that’s unacceptable in the red zone,” running back C.J. Spiller said of the 1-for-6 performance against the Dolphins.

“To get where we want to go we’ve got to be a whole lot better. We’ll look at the tape, see the things that we missed, clean it up and try to come back next weekend a whole lot stronger.”

With San Diego’s potent passing game coming to Ralph Wilson Stadium Sunday, this would be a good week to pick it up.

“This is a game where we’ll need to score touchdowns instead of field goals,” Manuel said Wednesday.

Scoring touchdowns in the red zone was a problem for the Bills last year when they ranked 29th in the league with a 34 percent touchdown rate.

Interestingly, the Bills were No. 1 in red zone scoring as they cashed in 95 percent of the time, but far too often it was field goals by Dan Carpenter, who tied a Bills’ single-season record with 33.

”We just have to be more efficient, that’s it,“ said Manuel. ”When you have the opportunity to hit touchdown passes, make sure you take advantage of them.

“The biggest thing is continue to get down there, continue to move the ball down the field and continue to be great on third down. We’ll be in a good position as an offense.”

One school of thought is that offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett doesn’t trust Manuel enough yet to turn him loose in the red zone, so he constricts the playbook.

However, Marrone shot that theory down pretty quickly, and indicated that Manuel simply needs to be a little more efficient.

”There’s things that are open and it’s part of the progression, part of that progression of getting better,“ he said. ”It’s a difficult part of the game, the red zone. It’s so much tighter, so much quicker.

“Things happen extremely fast down there. When you’re not able to run the ball down there, which, give Miami credit for doing a nice job against the run in those situations, especially in the red zone, then the passes have to come.”

SERIES HISTORY: 34th regular-season meeting. Chargers lead series, 21-10-2. In 15 games in Buffalo, the Bills have won only five times, one of those a 23-14 victory in 2008 that helped the Bills get to 5-1 that season, their best record after six weeks of a season since 1995. In the last meeting, the Chargers rolled over the Bills 37-10 in San Diego in 2011. Of course, San Diego was the victim in both of Buffalo’s AFL championships in 1964 and 1965.

NFL Team Report - Buffalo Bills - NOTES, QUOTES

--Special teams were an area of concern at the end of 2013, but not anymore. For the second week in a row the Bills had the AFC’s special teams player of the week. C.J. Spiller won the award for Week 2 thanks to his pivotal 102-yard kickoff return touchdown against Miami that helped spark a 29-10 victory. In Week 1, it was kicker Dan Carpenter who won the honor after kicking three field goals including the game-winner in overtime against Chicago. Carpenter was a viable candidate in Week 2 as he kicked five field goals.

This is the second time in team history that the Bills have won this award in back-to-back weeks. In 1994, punter Chris Mohr and kicker Steve Christie were the selections in weeks 2 and 3. Spiller became the first NFL player with a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown and a 45-plus-yard rushing attempt in the same game since 1973 when Bob Gresham did it for the Houston Oilers. Spiller’s kickoff return touchdown was also the first in the NFL this season.

--The Bills have a very good “problem” on their hands at cornerback. Stephon Gilmore, Corey Graham, and Leodis McKelvin are all starting-caliber, and coach Doug Marrone sees nothing wrong with having that situation. “I‘m not trying to play games with you guys,” Marrone said to the media when asked who his starters are. “We’ve been rotating them from day one since they’ve been back. I keep saying the same thing. Everyone is trying to pin, ‘Who are the two, who are the two?’ But we’ve got a pretty good deal going if we have three guys. I firmly believe, with the level that they’re playing, that those three players will produce more than if it’s just two. We’re in good shape until something separates.”

Graham, a free agent acquisition in the offseason, has been the Bills’ best defender so far. He has six pass breakups, an interception, and 13 tackles. He has started both games. McKelvin started the opener because Gilmore was inactive due to a groin injury, and he struggled. He gave up 10 pass completions on 14 targets. Against Miami, Gilmore stepped into the starting lineup and McKelvin played as a reserve.

--Rookie linebacker Preston Brown has been thrown right into the fire in his first two NFL games. He has played every defensive snap in the games against Chicago and Miami, and he leads the Bills with 20 tackles, plus has a fumble recovery and return of 30 yards. Brown was pressed into action as the starting strong side linebacker against the Bears because Nigel Bradham was suspended by the NFL for Week 1. Bradham was back against Miami, but Brown started in place of weak side linebacker Keith Rivers, who suffered a groin injury in Chicago and missed the Miami game. Brown had some difficulties against the Bears, but was much better according to coach Doug Marrone in the second game. “Preston Brown really played much better than he did the last week,” said Marrone. “He’s playing well right now and it’s one of those things where you have to take advantage of an opportunity. Like I said, from week one to week two he made a big jump. Now we’ll just keep watching how he goes.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 283 -- That’s how many seconds the Bills have trailed this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “My eyes lit up and I just said make a play, spark the team, that’s all it was. That was my first one. Felt great, stung a little, but it was a good pain.” -- RB Anthony, Dixon on recording the first blocked punt of his NFL career.

NFL Team Report - Buffalo Bills - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Official Friday report, 9-19-14

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS

--Out: LB Melvin Ingram (hamstring), RB Ryan Mathews (knee)

--Questionable: S Jahleel Addae (hamstring), WR Keenan Allen (groin), LB Jeremiah Attaochu (hamstring)

--Probable: CB Chris Davis (ankle), CB Brandon Flowers (groin), TE Antonio Gates (hamstring), DE Corey Liuget (ankle), G Rich Ohrnberger (back), G Johnnie Troutman (back)

BUFFALO BILLS

--Out: LB Randell Johnson (knee), S Jonathan Meeks (neck)

--Doubtful: LB Keith Rivers (groin)

--Probable: DT Stefan Charles (hip), TE Lee Smith (toe), WR Sammy Watkins (ribs), G Chris Williams (back), WR Robert Woods (ankle)

PLAYER NOTES

--RB C.J. Spiller has two career kickoff returns for touchdowns, last week against Miami and in his rookie season of 2010. He has also moved up to seventh all-time on the Bills rushing list with 3,143 yards.

--WR Sammy Watkins’ eight-catch performance against Miami tied for the fourth-best by a Bills rookie in team history. He leads all NFL rookie receivers with 11 catches through two weeks.

--EJ Manuel has three straight games in which his quarterback rating was above 90.0, dating to 2013, the first Bills quarterback to do that since Drew Bledsoe in 2002.

--RB Anthony Dixon recorded the first blocked punt of his NFL career in the win over Miami.

--DE Mario Williams now has 25.5 sacks since joining the Bills in 2012, and 14.5 have come on third-down plays.

--MLB Brandon Spikes played only 19 percent of the defensive snaps against Miami because the Bills were so frequently in nickel or dime defense.

--K Dan Carpenter leads the NFL in scoring with 28 points. He has made eight field goals, including a career-high-tying five in the win over Miami.

--LB Keith Rivers, who sat out the Miami game with a groin injury, was on the practice field Wednesday and will probably be listed as questionable for the San Diego game.

--WR Robert Woods sustained some type of ankle injury in practice Wednesday and was a limited participant. His status for the game is unknown.

--LB Randell Johnson was the lone Bill who did not practice in any form as he battles a knee injury.

--FS Jonathan Meeks was placed on the injured reserve list with a neck injury that had sidelined him since the middle of the preseason.

--DT Stefan Charles is battling a sore hip and he was limited in practice.

--TE Lee Smith, who has missed the first two games, returned to full practice Wednesday.

GAME PLAN: Even before the Chargers lost running back Ryan Matthews to a knee injury, they were having a tough time running in their two games against Arizona and Seattle. The Chargers are last in the NFL in yards per attempt at 2.5, and with Matthews out, the burden falls to Danny Woodhead and Donald Brown, neither of whom are known as lead backs. The Bills have been stout against the run so far, and San Diego’s lack of a ground game should help the Bills pass rush because it knows Philip Rivers will be relying on the pass game. Look for the Bills to play a lot of nickel, meaning middle linebacker Brandon Spikes probably won’t be much of a factor.

On offense, it’s the exact opposite for Buffalo. It will try to run against the Chargers who rank second-to-last in yards allowed per rush at 5.6. C.J. Spiller, Fred Jackson, and Anthony Dixon should get plenty of work against a defense that can be occasionally gouged. When the Bills throw, they must find a way to neutralize the edge rush of Melvin Ingram and Dwight Freeney, both of whom had sacks against Russell Wilson of Seattle last week. EJ Manuel has played two efficient games, and he will try to keep rookie wide receiver Sammy Watkins involved. Watkins had eight catches for 117 yards and a TD against Miami.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Bills SS Da‘Norris Searcy vs. Chargers TE Antonio Gates. The Bills do not have linebackers who are adept in pass coverage, and this is a matchup that will present them difficulties. They will likely commit Searcy to pay close attention to Gates, who is coming off a game where he caught three touchdown passes against the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks and their accomplished secondary. Searcy is often the in-the-box defensive back in Buffalo’s run defense, but the Chargers may not run too often without Ryan Matthews, so asking Searcy to shadow Gates may be a little easier, at least in theory, to do.

--Bills DT Marcell Dareus vs. Chargers C Rich Ohrnberger. San Diego lost starting center Nick Hardwick for the season in the opener, and Ohrnberger had to step in against the Seahawks. He graded out pretty well, but the Chargers didn’t get much done in the running game. The Bills have Dareus and Kyle Williams in the middle of their line, and they will present a big challenge for Ohrnberger and San Diego’s interior. If the Chargers can’t run, the Bills should be able to get some pass rush on Philip Rivers which won’t allow him to pick and choose where he wants to go with the ball.