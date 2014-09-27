Buffalo Bills - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Buffalo Bills - INSIDE SLANT

One area the Buffalo Bills need to improve on is their ability to play from behind. Since Doug Marrone took over as head coach in 2013, Buffalo has never won a game when it trailed by at least 10 points. The 22-10 loss to San Diego last week dropped the Bills to 0-10 in those games, and with EJ Manuel as the starting quarterback, the Bills are 0-6.

Furthermore, in the 19 games since the start of 2013, the Bills have trailed in 16 of them, and they are 5-11 in those games. Of the five victories, only two were of the fourth-quarter comeback variety - a 24-23 victory over Carolina in Week 2 last year, and a 23-21 Week 7 win at Miami.

Marrone was asked about his team’s failure to produce rallies, and he quipped, “We have a lot of practice; we were behind a lot last year. I hate to say it like that.” Turning serious, he added, “You don’t like playing from behind. I just think it’s a matter of grinding it out.”

The problems last year were two-fold. Buffalo’s run defense was terrible as it ranked 28th in the league, and often times, it couldn’t get off the field to give the offense a chance to rally. In their 10 losses in 2013, the Bills gave up an average of 149 rushing yards. Teams were able to protect leads in the fourth quarter because they were able to churn out first downs on the ground while running the clock. This year, the Bills have been better against the run as they currently rank sixth in the NFL.

Secondly, even when it had chances, the unenviable quarterback situation crippled the Bills as EJ Manuel, Thad Lewis, and Jeff Tuel simply weren’t capable of leading rallies from sizeable deficits. The Bills relied heavily on their running game last season (they ranked second in total yards and led the league in rushing attempts) and were not equipped to throw the ball in critical parts of games. Unfortunately, even with the addition of rookie wide receiver Sammy Watkins, the passing game is still lagging.

“We just have to do our job on offense and finish drives,” said wide receiver Robert Woods. “We fall behind because we end our drives with field goals or we end up punting. If you have enough time, you should be able to come back. We just have to do it.”

Running back C.J. Spiller agreed. “If you fall behind, you have to have the mindset to keep plugging away,” he said. “Anything can happen in the game, and we’ve seen teams have been able to come back. So the biggest thing is to not get frustrated, stick with what we do, and then put points on the board and get stops on defense.”

In the first two games this year, the Bills trailed for less than six minutes at Chicago, and despite allowing the Bears to tie the game twice in the second half, they found a way to win in overtime. Buffalo never trailed Miami during a 29-10 Week 2 victory, but when facing adversity for the first time when it fell into an early 10-0 hole against San Diego, it never managed to get any closer. In the fourth quarter of last week’s game, the defense forced five Chargers punts (four came on three-and-outs), but the offense did nothing with the opportunities.

“I think we have some guys that can play from behind, so we have that ability,” Marrone said. “The definition of behind is an interesting thing. If you’re down a score, for sure (we can come back); if you’re down two scores, for sure, and then you get down three scores, I think that gets tough when they’re rushing three and dropping eight or they’re coming at you and mixing things up pretty good. There’s a lot that goes into that question. Do we have the players to play from behind? Absolutely.”

However, the player who matters most, Manuel, remains a major question mark. “I think that a lot of it gets put on the quarterback, but there’s also a lot of times when (the defense is) back there and they know it, you can see what happens,” said Marrone. “We need to improve to be able to do that. Is it the next step? It’s one of the steps.”

As the Bills hit the road Sunday to play Houston, followed by a trip to Detroit in Week 5, they must find a way to play from ahead. Since the start of 2010, the Bills are 5-25 in road games when they have trailed at any point in the game.

SERIES HISTORY: 7th regular-season meeting. Series tied, 3-3. The Bills have won two of their three visits to Houston, the loss coming in the last game played there, 21-9 in 2012 which was defensive end Mario Williams’ first game against the team that picked him No. 1 overall in the 2006 draft.

NFL Team Report - Buffalo Bills - NOTES, QUOTES

--Although Scott Chandler led the Bills in receptions (53) and receiving yards (655) last year, that was largely due to the fact that wide receiver Stevie Johnson missed a quarter of the season, and then-rookie quarterback EJ Manuel struggled for most of the 10 games he played, and his replacements, Thad Lewis and Jeff Tuel, weren’t much better. In truth, the Bills need more from Chandler, and thus far in 2014, they really aren’t getting it. He was blanked in the opener at Chicago, and in the last two games he has seven catches for 101 yards, 37 coming on one play against San Diego when Manuel made a great scramble to escape a sack, and the Chargers lost track of Chandler in coverage. Chandler also had a big holding penalty that wiped out a 29-yard run by C.J. Spiller. Overall, the Bills have only eight receptions from their tight ends (Chris Gragg has the other for 14 yards), and that ranks 21st in the league at that position.

--When Doug Marrone and his offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, arrived in Buffalo last year, they said the Bills were going to be an up-tempo, fast-break, no-huddle offensive team. That plan went awry when the quarterback situation (three veritable rookies started all 16 games) proved to be untenable. But in year two, the belief was that EJ Manuel - the 2013 first-round pick - would be able to operate quicker this year. That hasn’t been the case at all. In fact, the Bills have used almost none of their no-huddle attack, save for the fourth quarter of the loss to San Diego when they were in catch-up mode.

“We’re slowing the game down and trying to do a little bit more to put us in situations where we can go in and substitute and get the best players in with the young guys and start using more of their talent,” Bills coach Doug Marrone said. “We still have it. There are times where we can go in and do it, but right now we’re just trying to play the game and use our players with the best talent and get them the football.”

Marrone said circumstances have also dictated scaling back the speed. “We have that ability,” he said. “We haven’t shown it yet because of the games and who we’ve been playing. We talk about it every time we have the two or three packages in where we can go no-huddle for a long period of time. There are things that are good about it and there are things that can handcuff us a little bit.”

--The Bills will be without one of their best special teams player for perhaps a month, and maybe more. Marcus Easley suffered a sprained MCL in his left knee against the Chargers, and that means someone has to fill his void on all of the core four special teams units.

“Marcus has been an outstanding special teams player for us so it would hurt and someone would have to come in and step up for him,” Marrone said. Easley led the NFL in 2013 with 23 special teams tackles, and he had four in the first 2 1/2 games before getting hurt. Marrone said Ron Brooks would probably take Easley’s spot as one of the punt coverage gunners.

BY THE NUMBERS: 7 - Number of big plays (20-yard-plus passes or 10-yard-plus runs) allowed by the Bills defense in three games, second-fewest in the NFL.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Everybody, since I’ve been here, has said, ‘He needs to be on the edge, he can’t run between the tackles.’ I‘m a running back, I have to be able to run between the tackles.” -- RB C.J. Spiller regarding his success running up the middle.

NFL Team Report - Buffalo Bills - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

BUFFALO BILLS

--Out: WR Marcus Easley (knee), LB Randell Johnson (knee)

--Doubtful: WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion), G Chris Williams (back)

--Probable: CB Ron Brooks (illness), QB E.J. Manuel (abdomen), LB Keith Rivers (groin), S Da‘Norris Searcy (ankle), RB C.J. Spiller (chest), WR Sammy Watkins (ribs), WR Robert Woods (ankle)

Practice Report

HOUSTON TEXANS

--Out: LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), S Shiloh Keo (calf), S Eddie Pleasant (ankle)

--Questionable: CB A.J. Bouye (groin), RB Arian Foster (hamstring), P Shane Lechler (left hip)

--Probable: DE Jared Crick (neck), CB Kareem Jackson (thigh), DE Tim Jamison (groin), WR Andre Johnson (ankle), G Ben Jones (knee), CB Johnathan Joseph (foot, neck/knee), S D.J. Swearinger (elbow, hip)

Practice Report

PLAYER NOTES

--RB C.J. Spiller was added to the injury report Thursday. Spiller was added because of a chest injury. He participated in practice, was listed as probable Friday and is not expected to miss any time.

--WR Marquise Goodwin had his injury designation change on the injury report Thursday from an illness to a head injury and was listed as doubtful Friday. Head coach Doug Marrone confirmed that Goodwin is going through the league-mandated concussion protocol.

--WR Marcus Easley did not practice Wednesday and is out for the Houston game, plus most likely several more after suffering a sprained MCL in his left knee.

--LB Randell Johnson is still battling a knee injury that kept him out of the San Diego game and he did not practice.

--LG Chris Williams (back), who could not finish the San Diego game, sat out practice and his status will be questionable heading into Houston.

--LB Keith Rivers (groin) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. He has missed the last two games, and the Bills were hoping he’d be further along and able to practice fully.

--SS Da‘Norris Searcy (ankle) left the San Diego game and did not return. He was only able to practice on a limited basis.

--K Jordan Gay ranks fifth in the NFL in touchbacks with 13.

--FS Aaron Williams is coming off a game where he made a career-high 14 tackles against the Chargers.

--WR Sammy Watkins is tied for fourth in the NFL with seven receptions on third down. Those catches have gone for 101 yards and a touchdown.

--CB Corey Graham has broken up 27 passes since the start of 2012, tied for sixth-most in the AFC in that stretch.

--QB EJ Manuel, who gets knocked for not throwing the ball downfield, actually ranks second in the NFL with eight pass completions of 25 yards or more, behind only Nick Foles (11) of Philadelphia. Of course, most of those plays were big run-after-catch situations.

--RB Fred Jackson’s 15 career 100-yard games rank third in Bills history behind Thurman Thomas (46) and O.J. Simpson (41).

--TE Scott Chandler’s 14 career TD receptions now rank him fourth on the Bills’ all-time list for the position. Pete Metzelaars leads with 25.

GAME PLAN: The Bills will look to do what they always do on offense, especially on the road: They will try to establish their running game, and it makes sense in this game. The Texans rank 25th in rushing yards allowed and 31st in yards per carry, so there will be an opportunity for some chunk runs. Meanwhile, J.J. Watt presents a tough test for the offensive line, especially in the passing game with his ability to rush and bat down passes. What the Bills must do is stay out of unfavorable third-down situations because they rank 24th with a conversion rate of 36.6 percent, while Houston is No. 1 in the NFL at 27.3 percent.

The Bills know all they need to know about Houston quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Many of the players on the current team were in Buffalo during at least part of Fitzpatrick’s four seasons with the Bills, and they know his game well. The key for Fitzpatrick is having time to throw. When he does, he can get the ball downfield. When he doesn‘t, he can be forced into making colossal mistakes (three interceptions last week against the Giants) and that’s what the Bills must do - get after him with their front four and create opportunities for bad decisions.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Bills DL vs. Texans OL. The Bills know their old teammate, Houston QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, well. They know he can be forced into making some bad decisions, especially when he’s under pressure because he has been known to hold the ball until the last possible second to try to make a play downfield. That has not always worked out well for him as he’s prone to getting hit, and to throwing interceptions. With Houston struggling to run the ball while Arian Foster sat out against the Giants last week, the onus was on the passing game, and Fitzpatrick threw three interceptions. That plays into the Bills’ hands if their pass rush is succeeding.

--Bills LT Cordy Glenn vs. Texans RDE J.J. Watt. Watt is one of the premier pass rushers in the NFL, and Glenn will certainly have his hands full. Last week in their loss to the Giants, Watt had seven tackles, a sack, and a batted down pass, just another game for him. Glenn has to be able to hold up on EJ Manuel’s blind side, but what also might happen is Watt lining up on the left side of the defense and taking some turns against rookie RT Seantrel Henderson. Henderson fared pretty well - with some help - against Miami’s Cameron Wake in Week 2, but Watt is an even more disruptive force.