Buffalo Bills - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Buffalo Bills - INSIDE SLANT

Buffalo Bills coach Doug Marrone made a much-needed move many anticipated Wednesday when he inserted veteran Kraig Urbik back into the starting lineup in place of rookie Cyril Richardson at left guard.

Urbik, a starter the previous three years at right guard, apparently did not impress Marrone much in 2013, his first year with the team. Urbick was relegated to the bench this season after the acquisition of Chris Williams as a free agent, and the drafting of three offensive linemen, including Richardson, who was the lone true guard in that group, Richardson. Urbik has been limited to 55 offensive snaps while serving as the backup swing guard and center.

“We brought Chris in, he played two games and we won both, and we liked what we saw in him, and the other guys were playing better,” Marrone said. “(Urbik) made the team and he has to be ready to step up and go if he gets the call on Sunday.”

When Williams went down during the third game with a season-ending back injury, Urbik took his place and that’s when he amassed all 55 of his snaps. He hasn’t played an offensive down in any of the other six games. Richardson, a fifth-round pick from Baylor who was inactive the first three games, became the starter in Week 4 at Houston, but over the past four games, he has been one of Buffalo’s worst players.

After the offensive line gave up six sacks last week to Minnesota, Marrone said he’d be looking at everything, and this is the move he’s making, bringing in Urbik.

“Is it a game where they could play better? It’s the inconsistency that gets you upset,” Marrone said of the offensive line, which is particularly galling for him since he’s an old offensive lineman and offensive line coach. “There are times out there where there’s a great pocket and no one around (Orton) and there are times where there’s not a great pocket around him. That’s what gets you frustrated; that type of inconsistency.”

Urbik has been asked on a few occasions why he fell out of favor, and he was asked again Wednesday. “I‘m not going to get into that,” Urbik said. “I‘m very fortunate to be in there right now and I‘m looking forward to the next game.” When asked if the coaching staff ever told him why, he said they hadn’t provided an explanation.

His attitude is that now he has a chance to prove himself, so he has to do it. “I‘m definitely ready every week, preparing like I‘m the starter,” he said. “Being the backup who dresses on game day, you’re always one play away from starting. So I prepare every week like I‘m starting, and I’ll be ready.”

It’s a big week for the line as it must deal with the talented front of the New York Jets, led by Muhammad Wilkerson and Sheldon Richardson, and augmented by the likes of Calvin Pace, Quinton Coples, Jason Babin, and Demario Davis. “Great against the run, very good against the pass, they’re a very good bunch, every one of those guys can flat out play, even the backups, the guys we don’t talk about it,” said Marrone. “It’s going to take our best to play well, it’s going to be a big challenge for us.”

According to the analytics site ProFootballFocus.com, the Bills have the worst guard play in the NFL. Of 78 players graded at the two spots, right guard Erik Pears is dead last, and Richardson is 75th. When Williams was healthy, he was also near the bottom of the list. Interestingly, PFF’s grades revealed a severe problem at left guard last season for the Bills. The two guys who played, Doug Legursky and Colin Brown, ranked 63rd and 78th, respectively, out of the 81 graded players. Urbik was the right guard last year, and he graded out as the 20th-best guard.

SERIES HISTORY: 107th regular-season meeting. Bills lead series, 55-51. New York is the only team in the AFC East the Bills have an all-time winning record against. The Jets have won the last four games played in the Meadowlands. The Bills have not swept the season series against New York since 2007, while the Jets have done that twice in that period. The Bills are 3-7 all-time against Jets coach Rex Ryan.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Buffalo Bills - NOTES, QUOTES

--Bills coach Doug Marrone was vague Wednesday on how he would utilize running backs Anthony Dixon and Bryce Brown Sunday against the New York Jets.

They will be taking over for the injured C.J. Spiller and Fred Jackson.

“You know, I don’t really know that yet,” Marrone said. “It’s not like we sit down and we say that. We’re going to look at practice and set the plan and see where it goes. A lot of times that’s dictated by the things that go on in the game also, depending on what your plan is. I really can’t say how we want to do it right now. Hopefully whatever way we do it is productive.”

It would seem that Dixon will get the start and probably get the bulk of the work since he’s been active all seven games to date. Brown will be active for the first time Sunday. Of course, Brown is probably the more explosive player -- he has three 100-yard games to his credit in two years with Philadelphia -- and he’ll have fresh legs.

“I ran out there first today, but me and Bryce are gonna kinda do it together, as a combination,” Dixon said. “That’s pretty much how we’re going to get it down. We’re gonna compete this week and see who’s got the feel for the plays that coach wants to run, and then on Sunday we’re gonna go with it.”

-- The Bills have turned to Chris Hogan to be their slot receiver, and Hogan made one of the biggest plays in Buffalo’s victory over Minnesota last week.

His leaping 28-yard reception at the 2-yard-line set up Sammy Watkins’ game-winning TD with one second remaining. Hogan, who lost a fumble early in the game in the red zone, finished with five catches for 63 yards.

“I give Chris a lot of credit,” said Marrone. “Now the question is do you keep improving and keep being consistent throughout the year, because that’s the case with all of these players that are just getting their opportunities and being able to play.”

It’s no surprise that Hogan has begun to emerge since Kyle Orton was elevated to starting quarterback. All 12 of Hogan’s receptions (for 162 yards with one TD) have been delivered by Orton, who became the starter three weeks ago in Detroit.

When Orton arrived in late August, Hogan was deeper on the depth chart, and they formed a connection working on the scout team as Orton learned the offense.

“Between me and him, when he first got here he was doing some scout team stuff with me, and that gave us a little more time to get more associated with each other; how he throws the ball, how I run routes, so that’s definitely helped,” said Hogan. “Kyle and I have a pretty good chemistry, he trusts me on the field to know what I‘m supposed to do. I‘m getting pretty good separation from the DBs and catching a few passes here and there, so that has a lot to do with the playing time I‘m getting now.”

The player Hogan has supplanted is veteran Mike Williams. Williams was inactive for the Week 6 New England game, then played only five offensive snaps against Minnesota.

“I‘m actually behind a lot of guys,” Williams said. “I think Chris Hogan is just one of the guys. I‘m just out there doing what they tell me to do. If they put me ninth-string again, I guess that’s where I‘m gonna be at.” Williams has just eight catches for 142 yards and a touchdown this season, his first with the Bills.

BY THE NUMBERS: 34 - Consecutive games the Bills had lost when they turned the ball over at least four times, a streak that ended with their victory over Minnesota. The longest streaks are the Cardinals (43, from 1979-92) and the Colts (36 from 1980-94). The Bills last win in this situation had been over the Colts in 1997, a game they trailed 26-0 before winning 37-35, their greatest regular-season comeback victory ever.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m very excited. It’s one thing I’ve been waiting on my whole life. I feel like I‘m a workhorse and I‘m just excited for the opportunity.” -- RB Anthony Dixon on getting his chance to start.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Buffalo Bills - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

BUFFALO BILLS

--Out: RB Fred Jackson (groin), LB Ty Powell (ankle)

--Doubtful: WR Marquise Goodwin (hamstring)

--Questionable: WR Marcus Easley (knee), S Aaron Williams (neck)

--Probable: CB Ron Brooks (groin), LB Brandon Spikes (ribs), WR Sammy Watkins (groin), DE Mario Williams (thumb)

NEW YORK JETS

--Questionable: LB Trevor Reilly (knee), WR Greg Salas (ankle, wrist)

--Probable: T Oday Aboushi (shoulder), CB Phillip Adams (groin), LB Antwan Barnes (knee), G Willie Colon (knee), WR Eric Decker (hamstring), LB David Harris (shoulder), RB Chris Johnson (ankle), C Nick Mangold (shoulder), RB Bilal Powell (foot), CB Darrin Walls (knee)

PLAYER NOTES

--QB Kyle Orton ranks third in the NFL in completion percentage at 68.5, having completed 85 of 124 passes for 890 yards with five TDs and 3 interceptions.

--RB C.J. Spiller has been placed on the injured reserve/designated to return list after undergoing surgery to repair his broken collarbone. The earliest he could return is Week 16, but it seems like a longshot that it could happen.

--RB Fred Jackson will be inactive against the Jets due to a groin injury. The Bills are on a bye the following week, and Jackson hopes he can return for the Nov. 9 home game against Kansas City.

--WR Sammy Watkins leads all NFL receivers with a 77.1 percent success rate converting first downs. In all, 27 of his 35 receptions have gone for first downs.

--DT Marcell Dareus already has seven sacks which ranks second in the NFL behind Denver’s Von Miller. Miller and Dareus were the second and third overall picks, respectively, in the 2011 draft.

--CB Leodis McKelvin has established a new career high for interceptions with four after making a pair last week against Minnesota.

--LB Preston Brown leads the Bills with 51 tackles, second-most among NFL rookies behind Baltimore’s C.J. Mosley who has 63.

--RB Anthony Dixon will likely get the start against the Jets in place of injured C.J. Spiller and Fred Jackson. He will probably share the load with RB Bryce Brown.

--RB Phillip Tanner was signed off Dallas’ practice squad and added to the Bills’ 53-man roster to serve as a third RB and to play special teams. He will probably fill some of the kicking game duties of Dixon, who figures to have more time on offense.

GAME PLAN: You can say this about many games in the NFL, but this one will almost certainly be won in the trenches, on both sides of the ball. These are two of the best defensive lines in the league, and it stands to reason that the better offensive line play will greatly help determine the outcome. The Bills have struggled to run, and now they’re without C.J. Spiller and Fred Jackson, so look for Kyle Orton to try to exploit a Jets secondary that has made just one interception and ranks 31st in passing yards allowed. Sammy Watkins needs to play a vital role as he did last week against Minnesota.

On defense, the Bills have to find a way to corral Chris Ivory, who found his legs against New England with a 100-yard game, and force Geno Smith to throw. The Bills lead the NFL in sacks with 24, and if they can generate pressure against a veteran Jets offensive line, they can force Smith into mistakes.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Bills DT Marcell Dareus vs. Jets C Nick Mangold.

Mangold is a grizzled veteran, but he’ll have his hands full dealing with Dareus. Dareus is second in the league in sacks with seven, and has been playing the best football of his three-plus-year career as he’s been stout against the run, too. The Jets need to find a way to block him if they hope to replicate the ground success they enjoyed against New England.

--Bills WR Sammy Watkins vs. Jets CB Antonio Allen.

Watkins is coming off the best game of his NFL career, Allen is coming off one of his worst. Watkins will have to be an even bigger part of the Bills offense now that Fred Jackson and C.J. Spiller are injured. Allen was torched by the Patriots in coverage.