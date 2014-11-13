Buffalo Bills - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Buffalo Bills - INSIDE SLANT

The only silver lining for the Buffalo Bills coming out of their loss to Kansas City was that they were able to get right back at it in playing the Thursday night game at the Miami Dolphins.

Buffalo’s 17-13 loss to the Chiefs could be added to the growing list of inexplicable losses authored by the Bills this century, and it certainly would have lingered for a few extra days if not for jumping back into a new game plan.

In a game they were in complete control of for three quarters, huge mistakes in all three phases in the fourth quarter conspired to produce a damaging defeat, one that puts the 5-4 Bills’ chances of ending their 14-year playoff absence in severe peril.

“The nature is to lose a tough game like that, feel like you kind of gave it away at the end; to let that linger and hang on to you through the week, but we can’t afford that this week,” said defensive tackle Kyle Williams. “Usually, the first day (of the week) that we start practice is the day that we’re going to be traveling down to Miami to get ready to play a game the next day. We’re looking forward to that.”

As if the AFC East showdown with fellow 5-4 Miami isn’t going to be tough enough on the road, cornerback/punt returner Leodis McKelvin added a little fuel to the fire when he said following the Chiefs game, “S---, we’re going to go out and beat that ass. Point blank. Period.” McKelvin was talking about the Dolphins, who the Bills have already defeated 29-10 this season back in Week 2.

McKelvin was agitated when he spoke because it was his fumbled punt midway through the fourth quarter that set Kansas City up for the winning touchdown. Still, the Dolphins took note.

“For someone to just jump off saying things like that before the game being played, I don’t know if he’s trying to rally his team together or what they’re trying to do,” Dolphins safety Jimmy Wilson said. “It just seems cheap. But we’re not worried about it. We’re going to go handle our business. We know how important these AFC games are to win. We got to avenge ourselves.”

Ultimately, bulletin board material won’t decide the outcome; this game, especially because it’s a Thursday nighter, will come down to which team makes the fewest mistakes. Preparation time is severely limited, and that can be a problem for teams like Buffalo and Miami who are still trying to find out what level of contenders they are.

“I think it all depends upon what type of team you have,” coach Doug Marrone said when asked how detailed the game plan can be. “For us, will we make some changes? Yes, we will. Are they going to be dramatic changes? Probably not. We don’t have enough time to know or feel comfortable about whether it’s going to work or not. You’ve just got to put your players in the best position to execute and play.”

One of the key issues the Bills must figure out is how to get their running game humming again. There were signs of rejuvenation against the Chiefs as the Bills gained 111 yards, the second time in the last three weeks they have surpassed 100. Prior to gaining 118 against Minnesota in Week 7, they hadn’t done that since the Week 2 win over Miami.

Fred Jackson was back in the lineup in a limited role against Kansas City after missing one game with a groin injury, but the key was the play of Bryce Brown and Anthony Dixon. Dixon carried nine times for 62 yards, and Brown carried seven times for 35 yards, plus caught six passes for 65 yards.

With Sammy Watkins nursing a groin injury, which clearly hampered him against Kansas City, the short turnaround isn’t going to help his condition. Also, quarterback Kyle Orton played the worst of his five games as Buffalo’s starter against the Chiefs, and Miami’s defense won’t be any easier to throw against. The Dolphins have a strong pass rush led by Cameron Wake, and Brent Grimes and Cortland Finnegan are veteran corners, although Finnegan’s status is uncertain due to an ankle injury. So the Bills need to grind it out on the ground, especially in a road night game.

In their last three games against Miami - all victories in the Marrone era wins - the Bills have averaged 145 rushing yards against the Dolphins.

SERIES HISTORY: 98th regular-season meeting. Dolphins lead series 56-40-1. Buffalo won in Week 2 at Ralph Wilson Stadium as Dan Carpenter kicked five field goals in a 29-10 rout. The teams played last year on a Thursday night in Buffalo and the Bills won 19-14.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Buffalo Bills - NOTES, QUOTES

--With wide receiver Marquise Goodwin banged up yet again - he hurt his ribs in Sunday’s loss to Kansas City, the fifth different injury of his 1 1/2-year Bills career - it looks as if Mike Williams will have a chance to be active for the Miami game Thursday.

Williams has endured a miserable season playing for his hometown team after joining Buffalo in the offseason via a trade from Tampa Bay. Williams was inactive against the Chiefs, the second time he has suffered that indignity this season. He hasn’t caught a pass since Oct. 5 in Detroit, and for the season he has a mere eight receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown.

Coach Doug Marrone said the reason Williams has been inactive twice is because of the special teams numbers. Williams doesn’t play on the kicking teams.

“Anytime I don’t play, I think it’s the wrong decision, because I know for a fact that it is,” Williams said. “I know my abilities, I know my talents, I know how I can help. That’s why I think it’s the wrong decision. But from the team aspect, that’s the coach’s decision to make that. I‘m a team player, so if they think that’s best for the team, then it’s time I gotta sit down for what’s best for the team.”

One of the key reasons why Williams has become an afterthought is the play of Chris Hogan, who is simply a more useful player. Not only did Hogan catch five passes for 57 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs and scored the Bills’ only touchdown while playing 59 of 73 offensive snaps last week, he also played 17 snaps on special teams.

--Running back Bryce Brown lost a key fumble in the Kansas City game, and it played a role in the Bills’ loss because he was heading into the end zone for a score that would have given the Bills a 17-3 third-quarter lead. The ball caromed out the back of the end zone for a touchback. Still, Brown showed the Bills something by rushing for 35 yards and, just as important, catching six passes for 65 yards.

Being a dual threat is key in the Bills’ offense because they rely on short passes. C.J. Spiller has rarely been able to be that dual threat. This year, before his broken collarbone on Oct. 19, Spiller had only 14 catches for 109 yards and one touchdown in seven games.

“I mean other than that (fumble) I thought I did pretty well,” Brown said of the Kansas City game. “At the end of the day, you have to finish and keep improving. We have a short turnaround, so this is a tough loss for us, but we can’t let Kansas City beat us twice.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 34 - Sacks by the Bills, their highest total after nine games since the stat was first tracked in 1982. The old mark was 32 set in 1997.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If it’s still lingering, you’ve got to get over it. There’s nothing we can do. The game’s over with. We can’t change anything. It’s time to get ready for Miami. That’s one of the big games that we have to get ready for; another AFC game and another division game, which is even more important. If we really want to get back to the playoffs then this is going to be a really important game.” -- Bills FS Aaron Williams on overcoming the loss to the Chiefs.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Buffalo Bills - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--QB Kyle Orton currently ranks ninth in the NFL with a 65.6 completion percentage.

--RB Fred Jackson ranks tied for third in the league in pass receptions by a running back with 37.

--WR Sammy Watkins is working through a groin injury, but he still leads all rookies with 42 catches for 617 yards and 5 TDs.

--DT Marcell Dareus has already set a new career-high with 10 sacks in just nine games. He has 4.5 more sacks than the nearest defensive tackle, and he has the most sacks (28.5) of any DT since he entered the league in 2011.

--CB Leodis McKelvin lost a key fumble on a punt return Sunday. It was his 15th career fumble, though not all are lost fumbles.

--DE Jarius Wynn will likely miss the game due to a knee injury suffered Sunday against Kansas City.

--WR Marquise Goodwin was limited in practice Tuesday with sore ribs suffered Sunday.

--CB Ron Brooks missed last week’s game with a groin injury and he was limited in practice Tuesday.

GAME PLAN: This figures to be a defensive battle as both teams are ranked in the top 10 in fewest points and fewest yards allowed. The last time they played in Week 2, EJ Manuel was the Bills’ quarterback, and now Kyle Orton is under center. The stout Miami pass rush never sacked Manuel, but Orton isn’t as mobile, so the Bills’ much-maligned offensive line will need to be better, especially on the road. Look for the Bills to run the ball with their three-headed convoy of Fred Jackson, Anthony Dixon and Bryce Brown, because they started to enjoy some success in their loss to Kansas City.

The Bills have owned Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill in his career, winning four of five games, and making him look bad in some of those games. The key will be to keep Tannehill in the pocket because when he escapes, he can be a dangerous runner. The Bills will have chances to sack him, and hurry his throws, and he’s prone to making mistakes.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Bills defensive line vs. Dolphins offensive line. Miami lost LT Branden Albert to a season-ending knee injury last week, and rookie Ja‘Wuan James will switch from right tackle to left tackle, Dallas Thomas will move from left guard to right tackle and Shelley Smith comes in at left guard. This is not a good week to be revamping the line because the Bills come in as the NFL’s top sacking team with 34. Marcell Dareus leads the way with 10, Jerry Hughes has 7.5 and Mario Williams 7. They have dominated their opponents for much of the season.

--Bills WR Sammy Watkins vs. Dolphins CB Brent Grimes. Grimes is tied for second in the NFL with five interceptions, and he may draw primary coverage on the Bills’ best wideout. Watkins is battling a groin injury and probably won’t be 100 percent, but the Bills have to find a way to get him more involved than they did last week. The first time these teams played, Watkins recorded the first 100-yard receiving day of his career in his second NFL game.