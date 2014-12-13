Buffalo Bills - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Buffalo Bills - INSIDE SLANT

Doug Marrone made it perfectly clear what he thinks of second-year quarterback EJ Manuel. Despite a 7-6 record that has the Buffalo Bills on the brink of elimination in the playoff race, Marrone has no intention of turning back to Manuel over current starter Kyle Orton.

“We start the players that we feel give us the best chance to win,” Marrone said when asked about the quarterback situation in light of Orton’s struggles for much of the past month. “I just think that (Orton‘s) the best player that we have at the position.”

Manuel, the Bills’ first-round pick in 2013, was benched after four games this year, a terrible performance in Houston where the Bills fell to 2-2 being the final straw. Some saw it as a pretty quick hook because that gave Manuel only 14 NFL starts, but it was clear that Marrone did not see enough progress, and recognized that the Bills had a chance to compete for a playoff berth if he turned the reins over to the veteran, Orton.

Orton, who was signed as a free agent near the end of training camp, took over and led the Bills to a 3-1 record in October that had them firmly in the playoff hunt at 5-3. However, back-to-back losses in a five-day span to Kansas City and Miami, during which Orton played poorly in both, really derailed the Bills’ chances of ending the NFL’s longest current playoff drought at 14 years. Since then, the Bills defeated the woeful Jets and Cleveland, but lost last week in Denver and now, with a 4-6 AFC record, they have to win out and get some help to make the postseason.

Orton tied a club record with 38 completions against Denver, but much of his success came in the fourth quarter that began with Buffalo trailing 24-3. The issue with Orton is that he’s nowhere near an upper echelon quarterback, and he simply doesn’t match up in games against the top quarterbacks. So far this season he has lost to Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, but even worse, has lost head to head to the likes of Alex Smith and Ryan Tannehill. Two of the five victories he has directed came at the hands of the Jets.

“Not good enough to beat a good team,” was Orton’s succinct explanation for his performance against Denver.

Orton will need to be much better early against Green Bay Sunday, or the game could get out of hand quickly. With Orton unable to get things working, the Bills fell into an insurmountable 24-3 fourth-quarter hole against Denver. The Packers lead the league in scoring, are sixth in yards, and third in third-down percentage. This represents the toughest test of the year for the Buffalo defense, and just like last week, there’s no way around this fact: Like Denver, Green Bay’s offense cannot be stopped, only perhaps contained, and the Buffalo offense will be on the hook to win the game.

“I think that when you’re playing games and you’re not winning, there’s going to be a level of inconsistency,” said Marrone. “When you’re not scoring points, there’s obviously a level of inconsistency. I‘m not going to sit here and say there weren’t some good things (against Denver). But, to be able to sustain drives, to be able to make plays when they count, to be able to keep drives going, that’s been a thing that we need to keep working on. Until we get that level of consistency, I’ll be answering these questions every week.”

The Bills are 18th in scoring, 22nd in yards, and 17th in passing yards, and while part of the problem has been weak play from the offensive line, and an inconsistent running game, underwhelming quarterback play from both Orton and Manuel remains the No. 1 issue.

“Anytime you’ve got a defense playing as good as ours did, you want to go out there and return the favor and do some things on offense,” said running back Fred Jackson. “We haven’t gotten that done.”

This would be a good week to start, seeing as how the season is officially on the brink of being over.

SERIES HISTORY: 12th regular-season meeting. Bills lead series, 7-4. The Bills have never lost at home to the Packers, a perfect 5-0 mark, the most recent victory coming in 2006, a 24-10 decision. In the last meeting in 2010 at Lambeau, the Packers rolled 34-7.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Buffalo Bills - NOTES, QUOTES

--Wide receiver Mike Williams was placed on the waived/injured list Monday, and when he cleared waivers on Tuesday, he was moved to the Bills’ season-ending injured reserve list. Williams, who has been a disappointment in his first season playing for his hometown team, suffered a calf injury last week before the Denver game, and that allowed the Bills to make this move. Williams has been a healthy inactive for several games this year, so the injury was seemingly a convenient way to end the weekly roster juggling.

Williams remains under contract with the team, and his base salary for 2015 is $5.2 million if they cut him at any point before the third day of the 2015 league year. If they don‘t, they will have to pay $1.6 million in bonuses that kick in if he’s still on the roster. The Bills are expected to negotiate an injury settlement with the fifth-year player who caught only eight passes for 142 yards this year.

Asked whether he was frustrated by Williams’ lack of production, coach Doug Marrone said, “It’s not frustration when other people are stepping up and you feel like you’re putting your best players on the field. Obviously, for Mike, I‘m sure it’s a frustration. I’ve talked to him about that quite a bit during the year. He’s worked extremely hard despite that and has done everything he can to get back on the field.”

--To fill Williams’ spot on the 53-man roster, the Bills signed wide receiver Deonte Thompson off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad. The 25 year old entered the NFL in 2012 as an undrafted free agent with Baltimore. He played 13 games in two years for the Ravens, mostly on special teams where he had 22 kickoff returns for 590 yards, though he did catch 15 passes for 147 yards. He was released prior to the start of 2014 and then was re-signed the practice squad.

--Running back Fred Jackson was named Buffalo’s Walter Payton Man of the Year for the second time in his career. His last honor came in 2010. All 32 teams select a recipient, and a panel of judges including past recipients votes on the NFL Man of the Year Award. For winning the Bills’ award, Jackson will receive $1,000 which he has decided to donate to Carly’s Club, a Buffalo organization that donates free tickets and food vouchers to Bills home games. The winner of the NFL honor will get $25,000 to donate to charity

--USA Football selected defensive tackle Kyle Williams as a member of the 2014 USA Football All-Fundamentals Team, which honors 26 NFL players - 11 offense, 11 defense and four special teams - who exhibit exemplary football techniques for young players to emulate. This is the second time Williams has been selected, recognizing NFL players who employ proper technique, particularly when blocking and tackling, which fosters better on-field performance and advances player safety. Each player chosen for the All-Fundamentals Team will receive a $1,000 equipment grant from USA Football to donate to the youth or high school football program of his choice.

BY THE NUMBERS: 25 - Consecutive games in which the Bills defense had recorded at least one sack, a streak that was snapped by the Broncos.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a great accomplishment to have the most receptions as a rookie. It’s hard. The games I do get 100 yards, we lose. The other games, I’ve gotten 30 yards and we’ve won. It’s hard to really balance and look at why that happened.” -- WR Sammy Watkins on setting new Bills rookie records for most receptions and most 100-yard games.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Buffalo Bills - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

GREEN BAY PACKERS

--Out: CB Davon House (shoulder), LB Jamari Lattimore (ankle)

--Probable: DT Bruce Gaston (illness), RB Eddie Lacy (hip), G T.J. Lang (ankle), LB Nick Perry (shoulder), G Josh Sitton (toe)

BUFFALO BILLS

--Out: TE Chris Gragg (knee), S Da‘Norris Searcy (hamstring), WR Mike Williams (calf)

--Questionable: DE Jarius Wynn (knee)

--Probable: K Dan Carpenter (right groin), DT Stefan Charles (quadricep)

PLAYER NOTES

--QB Kyle Orton continues to have one of the best fourth-quarter passer ratings in the league, now at 103.9 which is No. 6.

--RB Fred Jackson now has 8,023 yards gained from scrimmage, one of only five players in Bills history to reach that level.

--WR Sammy Watkins is sixth in the NFL in percentage of catches that have resulted in first downs, 72.4 percent (42 of 58).

--DE Mario Williams has recorded 19 sacks on third down since joining the Bills in 2012, second behind only Miami’s Cameron Wake in that period.

--LB Preston Brown continues to rank third among all NFL rookies in tackles with 95, a figure that leads the Bills.

--CB Corey Graham has set a new career high for passes defensed with 12, and that includes two interceptions.

--ST Marcus Easley leads the Bills with nine special teams tackles despite missing six games with a knee injury.

--DE Mario Williams sat out Wednesday’s practice with an illness, but he’s expected back Thursday.

--TE Chris Gragg remains sidelined by a knee injury and isn’t expected to play Sunday.

--DE Jarius Wynn returned to practice after sitting out four games with a knee injury.

GAME PLAN: The Bills are tasked with a similar assignment Sunday as they were last Sunday. Rather than high-scoring Denver, now it’s high-scoring Green Bay who the struggling Buffalo offense must find a way to outgun. There are two major differences, though. This game is in Buffalo, and the Packers defense isn’t nearly as stout as Denver‘s. The Packers gave up 30 points to Atlanta in the second half, so Kyle Orton should have some opportunities to make plays in the passing game against Green Bay’s 20th-ranked pass defense, particularly if WR Sammy Watkins can stay involved like he was against the Broncos.

On defense, the Bills have a great challenge, though. Denver was banged up and wasn’t close to 100 percent efficiency. Not the case with the Packers who will certainly test Buffalo’ No. 5-ranked pass defense, and No. 1-ranked pass rush. Aaron Rodgers is the top-rated QB in the league, and his 3,652 yards rank sixth. The Bills will have to find a way to slow down the dangerous duo of Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb (combined 22 TDs), while also dealing with hard-running Eddie Lacy. If Green Bay’s line holds up, and the wind isn’t blowing too hard, the Buffalo secondary could be in for a long day.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Bills RB Fred Jackson vs. Packers ILBs Clay Matthews and A.J. Hawk. Orton targeted Jackson 14 times in the passing game last week, almost all on short dumps or screens. Matthews and Hawk will see plenty of Jackson in the short zones, and the veteran Bills running back has to be more productive than he was last week when he caught 10 passes for just 37 yards.

--Bills DT Marcell Dareus vs. Packers C Corey Linsley. Dareus has been quiet the past couple of games, so he’s due for a big game, and the rookie Linsley will need to be on top of his game. The Bills’ only real chance to slow down Rodgers is to rush him up the middle, so Dareus and DT Kyle Williams need to win interior battles, and flush Rodgers out to the edges where DEs Mario Williams and Jerry Hughes can clean up.