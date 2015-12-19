Buffalo Bills - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Buffalo Bills - INSIDE SLANT

The Buffalo Bills expect to have standout defensive end Mario Williams on the field but will be missing at least four other players when they face the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

Williams (illness) was a limited practice participant on Friday after missing the previous two days and was listed as questionable on the injury report. Coach Rex Ryan believes having two more days to recover will allow Williams to play against Washington.

Listed as out for the contest are linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle), cornerback Ron Brooks (concussion), tight end Charles Clay (back), right tackle Seantrel Henderson (illness).

The game against the Redskins will mark the third straight game Bradham and Henderson has missed.

According to the Buffalo News, Henderson is dealing with Crohn’s disease and has lost nearly 20 pounds. Crohn’s disease affects the bowels and digestive tract and leads to weight loss and fatigue.

Williams’ return couldn’t be too soon for Ryan .

His disappointing Bills’ defense made no progress in moving up the statistical charts and there is now almost no doubt that Ryan will finish with the lowest ranking of his NFL career as a head coach (Bills and Jets) or defensive coordinator (Ravens).

His lowest ranking was 11th in yards allowed one year with the Jets, but with three games to go, the Bills currently rank 20th in yards allowed (358.8 per game) and 15th in points allowed (23.1 per game).

”I know we have the talent, we just haven’t had the results that we expected, so that’s a given,“ Ryan said Wednesday as the Bills began preparations for the Redskins. ”That falls directly on me, no question. It doesn’t need to be pointed anywhere else, it needs to be pointed on me.

“This is the first time I’ve ever been considered the weakness of the team, the way I coach defense. We haven’t lived up to expectations. I get that. The season’s not over. I expect to play better. But that’s just the way it is.”

The Bills have struggled to assimilate to Ryan’s scheme ever since he began installing it back in the OTAs. The Bills were coming off a 2014 season during which they ranked fourth in yards allowed and points allowed, and led the league with 54 sacks.

However, it seemed like the players either didn’t buy into the changes -- why fix what isn’t broke? -- or the scheme simply asked them to do things they weren’t comfortable doing.

Several players have remarked that the complicated scheme took a long time to grasp, and they are only now starting to get things figured out which, of course, is too late.

“There were a lot more intricacies into what the scheme was as far as motions, checks, and how we can try to dictate what an offense does,” said linebacker Manny Lawson, who is one of the smartest players on the team.

“You have a new coach coming in, you try to understand 53-plus odd guys, and we can say 20ish guys on defense. It does take time for a really good defense to understand a new scheme.”

Lawson admitted that the 2014 scheme of Jim Schwartz was a basic 4-3 defense that required little blitzing, and not many checks. The front four was turned loose to rush the quarterback and the back seven dropped into coverage.

Ryan’s defense demands much more communication on job assignments, and that has been an issue, particularly during home games when the crowd noise makes it tough for the defense to verbally pass signals and checks.

“I guess last year was a different year and we had a different coach, it didn’t take that long,” Lawson said of learning Schwartz’s defense, which was new because in 2013, Mike Pettine ran a 3-4 scheme similar to Ryan‘s.

“I think it was more simple with just four guys rushing here and there and everybody else in coverage and not many checks. Last year it was easy and guys picked up the scheme and were able to play and play fast. This year we had to change it up and it comes with the new year.”

Ryan does not believe his players aren’t smart enough to get it, he just said this is one of those years where things simply haven’t gone the way he thought, or hoped, they would.

“We’ve got good players, there’s no question, and I think I‘m an above average coach, maybe, but for whatever reason the combination, we haven’t had the results that we were looking for,” Ryan said.

“I think our guys study. Has it been perfect? It hasn’t been perfect, but I‘m not the guy that’s going to point fingers at somebody else. I point it at myself and I know I’ll try to get better.”

Ryan was asked whether he might consider simplifying things for next year, but that’s next year’s problem.

”I‘m not disagreeing that maybe there might be something that we look at that may help us in the future, but to me right now, the future’s right now,“ he said. ”So it’s not going to help looking down the road too far when we have three games to play that we need to win.

“So at the appropriate time we’ll look at those type of things. Anyway we can improve our football team, we’ll certainly do that in the offseason.”

SERIES HISTORY: 13th regular-season meeting. Bills lead series, 8-4. The Bills haven’t played in Washington since 2007, and the game was only days after former Redskins safety Sean Taylor was murdered. In an emotional atmosphere, the Bills rallied for a 17-16 victory behind quarterback Trent Edwards.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Buffalo Bills - NOTES, QUOTES

--After watching Denarius Moore fail as the punt returner, the Bills re-signed Marcus Thigpen, the man they cut in order to sign Moore a few weeks ago in the hope that he would solidify the position. Then Sunday in Philadelphia, Thigpen muffed a second-quarter punt that not only cost the Bills great field position, but led immediately to an Eagles touchdown.

”I feel bad about it,“ Thigpen said. ”I feel like it’s all me, for the most part, just turning the ball over in a critical situation in a game that we had to have.

“I just feel terrible about it. It was a case of me trying to do too much. If I could have just caught it and got past the one guy that was to my left, I felt like I had some room. But I should have just fair-caught it. It was hanging up there a long time.”

Thigpen became the third Buffalo punt returner to lose a fumble this season, Moore lost one in his first game with Buffalo in Tennessee Oct. 11, and Leodis McKelvin lost one in the game at New England on Monday Night Football Nov. 23.

--Coach Rex Ryan continues to pound the drum for guard Richie Incognito as the best at that position in the NFL this season. Incognito has been excellent for the Bills, but he did endure his worst game of the season in Philadelphia as Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox was outstanding. Incognito gave up a sack to Cox, got blown up on a running play that resulted in a 10-yard loss, and he also Took a holding penalty and a facemask penalty.

However, Ryan said that while Cox certainly won those plays, Incognito played well the bulk of the rest of the game. Ryan loved how Incognito owned up to his mistakes, but he added that the performance wasn’t nearly as bad as Incognito let on.

”I love the fact that he took ownership in it,“ said Ryan. ”He gave the opponent credit. He owned up, he manned up. ... There are so many guys who would’ve pointed a different direction. He owned it. He should be the No. 1 guard when they do the Pro Bowl balloting. He’s playing as good as any guard in the league.

“He gave up one sack and from that point until the fourth quarter, Richie was playing great. As good as he ever does. When he plays with good technique, he’s as good as any guard in the league.”

--Defensive end Mario Williams is clearly having his worst season. He has only four sacks, 16 tackles, and has not forced a turnover. On Wednesday, he called in sick and did not come to the team facility which led to a question, asked of Ryan, about whether he thinks Williams has checked out for the season.

“No,” was Ryan’s quick reply. “He has a foot injury (which forced him to miss the Kansas City game Nov. 29). He doesn’t use it as an excuse. He hasn’t checked out. Has Mario Williams had better years? Yeah, no question. But he plays, he’s out there, he competes. He’s out there doing everything he can. I don’t think any of these players have checked out.”

What might be fueling speculation about Williams’ commitment is that he’s not happy in Ryan’s defensive scheme, and it’s also probably his last year in Buffalo.

With a cap hit of $19.9 million in 2016, it seems probable the Bills will release him to open up room to re-sign players like guard Incognito and left tackle Cordy Glenn.

BY THE NUMBERS: 1,086 -- Penalty yards by the Bills, which is only 22 yards shy of the all-time single-season franchise record of 1,108 set in 1970. Interestingly, that was set in a 14-game season. The Bills probably will surpass the record in their 14th game Sunday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You sit back and look across the locker room and say there is no reason we shouldn’t have more wins than what we do. I mean we let a lot of games slip where we could have had one.” -- LB Preston Brown, on the Bills’ disappointing 6-7 record.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Buffalo Bills - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

BUFFALO BILLS

--Out: LB Nigel Bradham (ankle), CB Ron Brooks (concussion, neck), TE Charles Clay (back), T Seantrel Henderson (illness)

--Questionable: S Bacarri Rambo (knee), RB Karlos Williams (shoulder), DE Mario Williams (illness)

--Probable: LB Preston Brown (hamstring), RB Jerome Felton (back), G John Miller (ankle), WR Robert Woods (hip)

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

--Out: LB Perry Riley (foot), WR Andre Roberts (knee)

--Questionable: DE Jason Hatcher (neck, knee), S Jeron Johnson (hamstring), LB Keenan Robinson (shoulder), RB Chris Thompson (shoulder)

--Probable: LB Will Compton (shoulder), S Dashon Goldson (wrist, knee), WR Ryan Grant (abdomen), CB DeAngelo Hall (toe), WR DeSean Jackson (knee), T Trent Williams (foot)

PLAYER NOTES

--CB Stephon Gilmore (shoulder) was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

--LG Richie Incognito suffered through a tough game last week in Philadelphia, but Rex Ryan said it wasn’t nearly as bad as many people, or even Incognito, thought.

--RB LeSean McCoy has topped 100 yards from scrimmage in seven straight games, but he has surpassed 100 yards rushing only once in the last four.

--WR Sammy Watkins has 28 catches for 569 yards and five touchdowns in the last six games.

--QB Tyrod Taylor fell from first to eight in fourth-quarter passer rating thanks to a late interception against the Eagles.

GAME PLAN

--Once again, a season-long trend for the Bills continued in Philadelphia. When they throw 30 passes or more, they are now 0-7, and when they throw less than 30 passes, they are 6-0. Within that stat, QB Tyrod Taylor is 0-6 when above 30, and 5-0 when below. Thus, it’s not easy to figure out what the Bills will try to do, run LeSean McCoy and try to get him going against a Washington defense than can be susceptible to a strong run game.

On defense, the Bills need to generate pressure on Redskins QB Kirk Cousins who has now tied a franchise record with five 300-yard passing games in a single season. Cousins leads the league in completion percentage at 69.2, but that’s because he often settles for the underneath throw, and that could be prevalent this week if deep threat DeSean Jackson is slowed, or can’t play.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Bills S Corey Graham vs. Redskins TE Jordan Reed.

Graham will be one of several players who will wind up covering Reed, and it will be a challenge. Last week in Chicago, Reed caught all nine of the balls thrown his way or 120 yards and a touchdown. Reed leads all NFL tight ends with 22 receptions on third down for 206 yards and six touchdowns.

--Bills RB LeSean McCoy vs. Redskins run defense.

McCoy is coming off an emotional and disappointing week as the Bills lost in his return to Philadelphia. He needs to bounce back in a big way, and he will have the chance against a Redskins defense that ranks 24th in rushing yards allowed and 29th in rushing yards per play.