Buffalo Bills - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Buffalo Bills - INSIDE SLANT

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Greg Roman stood up and faced the music Monday afternoon, a day after his offense turned in one of the team's worst performances in recent memory.

Buffalo's total offensive output of 160 yards was its worst in 10 years, and its lowest in a season opener since 1979. Roman accepted blame for a game plan that never got into sync.

"I will definitely take the blame myself," Roman said. "I think I can do a better job putting us in positions to be successful."

What was so odd about what took place in Buffalo's 13-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens is that Roman never allowed the Bills to get into any rhythm.

The most glaring issue was the lack of deep throws dialed up for Tyrod Taylor, something in which the quarterback excelled last season in his first year as the starter. His longest pass was a 33-yarder on a broken play to tight end Charles Clay, and the only other pass that topped 10 yards was a 19-yarder to Sammy Watkins.

"We weren't able to get into a rhythm and take those shots when we wanted to," Roman said. "We got a little bit disjointed. We have to stay on the field. When we do that, we're pretty darn good."

The other issue were some of the play calls from Roman, particularly on downs where it seemed a pass was the prudent choice.

There were five instances in which the Bills faced second-and-8 or longer where Roman called for a run, and none of those plays produced a first down. Only once did Buffalo recover and get points, that was on its lone touchdown drive in the second quarter.

So now, the job that stares Roman in the face is trying to get the offense on track against one of the best defensive lines in the NFL in Thursday night's home opener against the New York Jets (8:25 p.m. ET). Baltimore was stout in the front seven and did a great job overpowering the Bills' offensive line, and things will likely get tougher in this game against the likes of Sheldon Richardson, Muhammad Wilkerson and Leonard Williams.

"They have so many good players up front," center Eric Wood said. "All of us have to show up each play because any one of them can really embarrass you. Another tough test, and we've got to play better this week."

And the Bills may have to do so without left tackle Cordy Glenn, who is expected to miss the game with an ankle injury. Glenn played half the game last week before exiting. Cyrus Kouandjio took over and, like the rest of the line, struggled.

To a man, the linemen are thrilled to be playing on Thursday night because it allowed them to quickly wash away that lousy performance in Baltimore. Wood said they were already working on the game plan on the flight back from Baltimore because of the time crunch, and he said it had a cleansing effect.

"I think it was a blessing in disguise to get that stinker out of the way and move on and have a great opponent like the Jets coming up," guard Richie Incognito said. "It was great to turn the page fast and get on to the Jets."

We are a very prideful group and we know what we're capable of and we didn't play up to our potential. When you have a poor showing like that early in the season it leaves a poor taste in your mouth. So we're coming out extra motivated. We're fired up."

As for Roman, he said the key this week will be to have success early and sustain drives.

"We left a lot of stuff on the shelf because we were three-and-out five times," he said. "When you can't get into a rhythm, it's always a challenge because when you stay on the field, you get into a rhythm, then all of a sudden everything starts opening up and you can run quite a bit of plays. When you only run a certain amount of plays, then less food for everybody. I just have to do a better job. Collectively, I think we all could do a better job."

SERIES HISTORY: 111th regular-season meeting. Bills lead series, 59-51. The Bills have won the last five, and the last two came in 2015 when ex-Jets coach Rex Ryan won in his return to New York on a Thursday night in November. He then knocked his old team out of the playoff picture with a victory in the season finale.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Buffalo Bills - NOTES, QUOTES

--The last time Buffalo Bills defensive end Leger Douzable played at New Era Field, it was last season's finale on Jan. 3, and he was a member of the New York Jets.

The next time he plays in the place formerly known as Ralph Wilson Stadium, he'll be on the other side playing against his old teammates as the Bills host the Jets on Thursday (8:25 p.m. ET).

His fervent hope is that he walks off Thursday night feeling better than he did on that afternoon nine-plus months ago.

"That game affected me until at least May," Douzable said of the Jets' 22-17 loss to Buffalo, a game that prevented New York from clinching a playoff berth. "I can remember I was so hurt, there wasn't a thought in my mind that we weren't going to the playoffs. I knew we were going to come out and win, and it was so surreal walking off that field with a loss."

Douzable was so upset, he left the country for a few weeks.

"It was so bad, in fact, I went to Australia and New Zealand a week after and didn't come back until the day of the Super Bowl just so I didn't have to watch it," he said. "I knew I was going there in the offseason, but I figured it would be February after the Super Bowl. But I decided to go a week after the season. I couldn't really watch football, I needed to get away for a while.

"That's last year, it's out of my system and I'm focused on this game Thursday."

Douzable signed with the Bills in the offseason as a free agent, mainly because his old Jets coach, and several of his old assistant coaches from New York, were in Buffalo.

With that said, he also heard about it from Jets fans.

"Let's just say I got a couple messages over social media," he said with a smile. "There was some support, and then there were guys who were Jets fans that really weren't too happy with me, but it's a business at the end of the day and I did what was best for me and my family. So I was glad to be here, especially with my old coaches."

--The Bills aren't sure if left tackle Cordy Glenn can play so quickly after re-injuring his ankle in the season opener, and that will certainly be a problem against the stout Jets' defensive line. With a Thursday night game, it seems unlikely Glenn will be able to dress, and if he doesn't, third-year pro Cyrus Kouandjio will get the start. Kouandjio, a former second-round draft pick who has not contributed much in his first two seasons, is a player coach Rex Ryan believes has greatly improved. That said, Kouandjio is not the same player as Glenn, and he'll have his hands full with the likes of Sheldon Richardson and Muhammad Wilkerson.

"I know it's early in the week, so we'll see how it progresses," Ryan said. "It is a quick turnaround, but we'll monitor it and if he's ready to go, then we'll play him. I'm not going to rule him out. If not, then Cyrus Kouandjio has done a nice job for us."

BY THE NUMBERS 11 -- First downs achieved by the Bills against the Ravens, their lowest total in a game since 2012 when they had 10 in a 45-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: "We're not trying to play tricks or trickery. We love to compete and the competition. I look forward to competing against (cornerback Darrelle) Revis and the defense. We're not trying to trick anyone." -- WR Sammy Watkins on whether the reports about his foot injury are a bit of gamesmanship, perhaps fueled by Rex Ryan, leading into the game against the Jets.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Buffalo Bills - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--LT Cordy Glenn re-injured his ankle against the Ravens, and coach Rex Ryan said he's not ruling him out against the New York Jets on Thursday (8:25 p.m. ET). It seems unlikely Glenn will play.

--WR Greg Salas, who is technically the third receiver, was on the field for 21 snaps but was targeted just once in the season opener. That pass fell incomplete.

--RB Reggie Bush was on the field for only four offensive snaps, and his three carries netted minus-4 yards. The only pass thrown his way fell incomplete.

--PR Brandon Tate made his Bills' debut and had one punt return for 21 yards. He may have already surpassed Reggie Bush as the main returner.

--RB Mike Gillislee did not get a carry in the opener, and coach Rex Ryan said that will probably change in Week 2.

--TE Charles Clay was limited in practice Tuesday because of a knee injury. He had the Bills' biggest play in the season opener, a 33-yard reception, but he only caught one other pass and finished with 40 yards.

--DT Jerel Worthy sustained a knee injury late in the Ravens' game, and he did not practice Tuesday. He said he's feeling pretty good and he may be able to play.

--S Colt Anderson did not participate in Tuesday's walk-through practice because of an ongoing foot injury.

GAME PLAN: The Bills are licking their wounds after an awful offensive performance in the loss to Baltimore, and one of the problems was the lackluster play of the offensive line. It could not hold off the aggressive Ravens, making it difficult for Buffalo to establish a rhythm. So look for the Bills to try to get their running game early, and then try to attack the Jets down the field, a facet of the offense that was totally lacking in Week 1. WR Sammy Watkins will be matched up against Jets CB Darrelle Revis, and Revis was just torched last week by Cincinnati's A.J. Green so it will be interesting to see how he responds.

On defense, the Bills were solid against the Ravens and really only gave up one big play, though that ended up being the difference in the game. Jets QB Ryan Fitzpatrick has historically struggled against Rex Ryan defenses, so the Bills will try to send some blitzes to force him to make quick decisions while CBs Stephon Gilmore and Ronald Darby do battle with Jets WRs Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker. Beyond rattling Fitzpatrick, the Bills have to find a way to contain Jets RB Matt Forte, who totaled 155 yards from scrimmage last week.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT: Linebacker Jerry Hughes: Hughes opened the season with two sacks against the Ravens, and anytime he does that, you know he's had a great day. The Bills' pass rush is not great, and Hughes will draw non-stop double teaming, so head coach Rex Ryan has to find a way to free up Hughes, and he managed to do so in Baltimore.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Bills OL vs. Jets DL. Based on what happened in Week 1, this looks like a mismatch. The Jets line dominated against Cincinnati and sacked Andy Dalton seven times, and they did so without Sheldon Richardson, who served a one-game suspension. Now Richardson is back to join Muhammad Wilkerson and Leonard Williams. Meanwhile, the Bills offensive line is coming off a dreadful showing against Baltimore and was largely to blame for Buffalo gaining just 160 yards and scoring seven points.

Bills head coach Rex Ryan vs. Jets QB Ryan Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick has had a miserable time against Ryan-coached teams, winning just twice in 10 starts. When he was with the Bills, Fitzpatrick was 2-5 and completed less than 50 percent of his passes, though he did have 12 TDs compared to seven interceptions. Then in his first year with the New York in 2015, and Ryan's first year with Buffalo, Fitzpatrick lost twice more including the season finale which cost the Jets a playoff berth. In the two games last year, Fitzpatrick was a woeful 31 of 71 for 374 yards with four TDs and five picks.

